Next Gen NYC Was the Most Underrated TV Series in Recent Memory — and Now the Naysayers Are Eating Crow

When Next Gen NYC was announced by Bravo last year, the collective reaction from the network’s audience could best be described as: “Why?”

A series centered on the children of Real Housewives cast members didn’t sound inspired — it sounded like a last-ditch attempt to squeeze more juice out of a tired orange.

In an era where reality TV concepts have been recycled to the point of exhaustion, Bravo’s decision felt more like a desperate play than a natural evolution.

(Bravo Media)

But after watching the full eight-episode Next Gen NYC Season 1, I can confidently say this:

Everyone was wrong.

(Bronson Farr/Bravo)

As an avid Housewives fan, I wasn’t against the idea outright. I’ve followed this universe for years and could see the potential. But once I saw the dismissive reactions from Bravo diehards across fan groups and social media, I started to worry.

Next Gen NYC Could Have Been Derailed by Toxic Real Housewives Fans

Gia Giudice — who grew up on The Real Housewives of New Jersey — has come into her own on recent seasons. But being Teresa Giudice’s daughter has painted a target on her back.

She’s been put through the wringer simply for defending her mom, one of the most polarizing figures in reality TV history.

And the commentary around Gia online? Unhinged. Full-grown adults lobbing insults at someone who’s been in the public eye since childhood.

(Jocelyn Prescod/Bravo)

One especially ridiculous rumor even claimed that Andy Cohen fired her from Next Gen NYC for reasons so absurd they don’t warrant repeating.

Then there’s Brooks Marks, son of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City‘s Meredith Marks, who’s also no stranger to online vitriol. He’s been criticized relentlessly just for existing on-screen. What exactly are these people so angry about?

It’s bizarre.

But here’s the truth: Next Gen NYC was a fantastic foray into the lives of a younger generation trying to build their identities in New York City — in the shadow of fame, expectation, and Bravo’s enormous fanbase.

(Bronson Farr/Bravo)

Brooks was the glue that held the series together. His connections and friend group were ready to peel back the curtain on their lives, and what followed was a surprisingly grounded and captivating season of television.

The Series is Likely Here to Stay

The rest of the cast — Ariana Biermann, Riley Burruss, Ava Dash, Emira D’Spain, Shai Fruchter, Georgia McCann, Hudson McLeroy, and Charlie Zakkour — each brought something unique to the table. In just eight episodes, they left a mark.

Unfortunately, Next Gen NYC was over in a New York minute. The finale’s flash-forward clips all but confirmed that Bravo pulled the plug on filming early, likely anticipating it wouldn’t land.

But it did.

(Bronson Farr/Bravo)

Bravo has since revealed that the series premiere reached 5.4 million viewers across all platforms in its first 35 days. Even more impressive? It’s now the most-watched Bravo episode on Peacock of all time — beating out franchise heavyweights like The Real Housewives of Orange County and Vanderpump Rules.

That’s not just a success. That’s a win.

By leaning into the next generation of Bravolebrities, the network took a risk — and it paid off.

Now, the only logical next step is more. Next Gen NYC deserves a second season, a spinoff, or a multi-city expansion. Something. Anything.

(Jocelyn Prescod/Bravo)

The kids are more than alright. They’re the future of Bravo.

Over to you, TV Fanatics.

What’s your take on Next Gen NYC’s success?

Watch Next Gen NYC Online

TV Fanatic is searching for passionate contributors to share their voices across various article types. Think you have what it takes to be a TV Fanatic? Click here for more information and next steps.