Night Court Exclusive Sneak Peek Showcases Ray Abruzzo’s Return as Tony Giuliano

Are you ready for Night Court‘s take on The Godfather?

Even if you’re not, it’s an offer you can’t refuse, since Night Court Season 3 Episode 16 is serving up just that.

The hit NBC comedy brings back original Night Court star Ray Abruzzo for what’s sure to be a very special episode.

TV Fanatic scored an exclusive first look at Tony’s big comeback, and it looks like Ray and the Night Court cast had a blast making it.

In one of the most comical scenes of the revival to date, Tony throws some sass at Abby as the series leans heavily into The Godfather.

While many revivals struggle to capture the original’s magic, Night Court has continued to keep the world of the original series alive while forging its own path.

It’s always nice to give credit to the original, and with its solid guest stars, it will continue to do that.

Check out the exclusive clip below.

It looks like a barrel of laughs, right?

Like most other NBC shows, Night Court is still awaiting word on whether it will return for a fourth season during the 2025-26 season.

Will Night Court Return for Season 4 at NBC?

The network has thus far only renewed freshman comedies Happy’s Place and St. Denis Medical.

The broadcast networks have made some controversial decisions so far this season, with CBS catching a lot of flak for cancelling FBI: International, FBI: Most Wanted, and S.W.A.T.

NBC also has some big decisions because there’s no telling what might happen beyond the two comedy renewals.

It’s thought that the One Chicago and Law & Order shows are safe, but we may be left in shock in the coming weeks.

What are your thoughts on Ray’s return to Night Court?

Are there any other legacy stars you want to make an appearance?

Hit the comments.

