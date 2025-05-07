NBC is keeping the fire burning — literally.

All three of Dick Wolf’s One Chicago dramas (Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D.) have officially been renewed for the 2025–2026 TV season.

That’s the good news. The bad news?

These renewals come with strings attached — namely, budget cuts and potential cast shakeups that fans won’t be thrilled about.

(George Burns Jr/NBC)

Chicago Fire Season 14: The Flame Still Burns

The doors of Firehouse 51 aren’t closing anytime soon. Chicago Fire will return this fall for Season 14, continuing to anchor NBC’s high-performing Wednesday night lineup.

Of course, the show’s not immune to change. While it remains a ratings powerhouse, the cast is already in flux.

Fans are still reeling from the losses of Jake Lockett (Sam Carver) and Daniel Kyri (Darren Ritter), and more exits may be on the horizon.

But before we get too far ahead, don’t miss the final episodes of Chicago Fire Season 13 — especially with how strongly they’re setting the stage for what’s next.

Chicago P.D. Season 13: A Milestone Ahead

(Lori Allen/NBC)

Sergeant Hank Voight (Jason Beghe) and the Intelligence Unit are reporting for duty. Season 13 of Chicago P.D. is officially happening — and it’ll come with a major milestone: the show’s 250th episode will air this fall.

While Voight is expected to remain at the helm, change is clearly in the air.

The conclusion of Chicago P.D. Season 12 will reveal whether the team can finally shake free from Deputy Chief Charlie Reid (Shawn Hatosy), whose presence has added plenty of tension.

Stay tuned on Wednesday nights at 10/9c to see who makes it through the finale — and who doesn’t.

Chicago Med Season 11: Paging Familiar Faces

(George Burns Jr/NBC)

Starting off One Chicago Wednesdays this fall will be Chicago Med Season 11.

Gaffney Chicago Medical Center has been through the wringer lately (anyone else still having nightmares about OR 2.0?), and the next season looks to bring even more upheaval.

As always, cast turnover seems inevitable.

This is a series known for cycling through fan favorites, and viewers have grown used to waving goodbye to beloved doctors and nurses.

Still, with the promise of some “fun surprises” in the Chicago Med Season 10 finale, there’s reason to be optimistic.

Here’s the Rub: The Hidden Cost of Renewal

(Peter Gordon/NBC)

While the headlines are focused on what’s returning, the fine print tells another story.

To stay within budget, the One Chicago shows have been quietly scaling back for a while now.

Characters don’t appear in every episode anymore, not because of storylines — but because it saves money.

From “off-screen training” to “family emergencies,” creative excuses have masked a reality that’s becoming harder to ignore.

And the cost-cutting is only getting more aggressive. Cast reductions like Carver and Ritter’s exits on Fire are part of a larger trend. There’s also talk of even fewer episodes being ordered next year. It’s a smart move for NBC‘s bottom line — but a tough pill to swallow for loyal fans.

The Bottom Line

(Peter Gordon/NBC)

If you’re a One Chicago fan, breathe easy — Med, Fire, and P.D. are all coming back this fall, most likely in their familiar September or October launch windows.

But don’t overlook the importance of what’s still to come this spring.

The season finales for all three shows are set to air on Wednesday, May 21, and they’re bound to be more than just cliffhangers.

With shifting rosters and behind-the-scenes changes, these finales may offer the last looks at some favorite characters.

Let’s keep the conversation going — it’s the only way the good stuff survives.

