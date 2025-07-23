Only Murders in the Building Season 5 Premiere Set at Hulu

Only Murders in the Building is back, and the stakes have never been deadlier.

Hulu has officially announced that Only Murders in the Building Season 5 will premiere on Tuesday, September 9, with a three-episode drop, followed by weekly episodes.

The series has become the blueprint for a compelling mystery on streaming platforms.

(Patrick Harbron/Hulu)

Weekly rollouts allow the show to give all of the nuts and bolts of the season-long arc before unraveling in thrilling fashion.

As expected, our favorite trio — Charles (Steve Martin), Oliver (Martin Short), and Mabel (Selena Gomez) — is all returning for another murder-filled mystery set in and around the iconic Arconia.

Only Murders in the Building Season 5 Features a Shocking Death

This time, the sleuths are rocked by the suspicious death of their beloved doorman, Lester.

While others are quick to write it off as an accident, the trio isn’t buying it — and their digging drags them deep into a tangled web involving powerful billionaires, old-school mobsters, and new mysterious forces lurking in the shadows of New York.

(Hulu/Patrick Harbron)

As the Arconia gang delves into their latest whodunit, they’ll also confront the growing divide between the old New York they once knew and the ruthless, rapidly evolving city it has become.

Only Murders in the Building continually reinvents itself with a fresh new murder every season, but there’s a sense of full circle with the gang returning to the Arconia.

Given the series’s success over the last five years, it’s hard to imagine it ending without a pre-planned final season.

If the delicious new logline wasn’t enough to get you on board, Only Murders in the Building Season 5 is absolutely stacked with guest stars.

(Patrick Harbron/Hulu)

In addition to the core cast — Steve Martin, Martin Short, Selena Gomez, and Michael Cyril Creighton — the new season will feature appearances from Meryl Streep, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Richard Kind, Nathan Lane, Bobby Cannavale, Renée Zellweger, Logan Lerman, Christoph Waltz, Téa Leoni, Keegan-Michael Key, Beanie Feldstein, Dianne Wiest, Jermaine Fowler, and more.

That’s a lineup worthy of an Emmy campaign and a Broadway curtain call.

Behind the scenes, the show remains in good hands.

Only Murders in the Building was co-created by Steve Martin and John Hoffman and is executive produced by Martin, Hoffman, Martin Short, Selena Gomez, Dan Fogelman (This Is Us), Jess Rosenthal, Ben Smith, and JJ Philbin.

(Disney/Patrick Harbron)

The series hails from 20th Television, part of Disney Television Studios.

With a fresh mystery, a wildly talented cast, and more meta, twisty crime-solving hijinks, Only Murders looks poised to deliver its most thrilling season yet.

What are your thoughts on the premiere date? Are you impressed that this series has a new season each year like clockwork?

Hit the comments.

