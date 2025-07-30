Our Dear Watson, Casting Robert Carlyle as Sherlock Holmes Has Our Attention!

If you’ve been following along with some of our Watson coverage, you’d know that these series didn’t always resonate with many of our writers at TV Fanatic.

Of course, Joshua Pleming raved about it and made his case for why this series was a sleeper hit.

CBS certainly recognized the value in it when it secured a sophomore season that was surprisingly long and more than expected for diehard Watson Fanatics.

But now, it seems that CBS is intent on proving just why this series is a massive hit because according to Deadline, our dear Sherlock Holmes will be featured in the sophomore season, and the iconic Once Upon a Time alum, Robert Carlyle, will be playing him.

If anyone can step into the loafers of such a legendary character, it’s Carlyle. And this is the type of exciting casting news that will potentially make believers out of those of us who have been a bit reluctant to embrace this unusual iteration of a classic tale.

Carlyle’s appearance sets up a game-changing season two that will have fans and newcomers alike intrigued by the show’s premise.

Shockingly, Watson Season 1 wrapped up the Moriarty storyline, resulting in the villain’s death by the finale. It was an unexpected move considering they had Randall Park playing a fascinating rendition of one of the greatest antagonists in literary history.

But we can barely wrap our heads around them carting off Moriarty so quickly. Now, Holmes himself will appear in the sophomore season. And he’s not dead!

Holmes’ “resurfacing” is a game-changer for Watson, and now we actually will have an opportunity to dig properly into this bromance, of sorts, that has lingered over the series. Still, we haven’t seen it up close and personal.

Of course, with Holmes’ return, it comes with what amounts to a long-buried secret as well.

Given that the buried secret aspect of that could be Holmes himself, curiously leads one to wonder if there is more to their dynamic than meets the eye.

Seriously, what happened out there in those mountains? Why was Holmes pretending to be dead all of this time?

And what is the secret between these two?

The sophomore season will not only raise many questions that require answering, but new puzzles as well.

But Holmes’ presence also means that Watson will have to confront a buried secret from the past that lies within his own body. And if that’s the case, are we dealing with some sort of neurological memory thing?

A psych issue that had him forgetting about his friend?

Again, there are so many questions, maybe even enough to get a Watson critic like me back into the series for the sake of seeing how this plays out.

Carlyle will recur on the series, so we know he won’t have as prominent a role as a series regular, but it sounds exciting.

We’ve known that Watson has been battling some medical mystery issues himself amid trying to solve them with his patients, and it seems like Holmes will be crucial in digging into that further.

Chestnut and Carlyle are both fantastic actors, and I’m intrigued by the idea of them playing off one another as these two literary greats. It could be one of the most fascinating dynamics to come this Fall.

Speaking of which, Watson will return with its sophomore season Monday, October 13 at 10/9c.

With Carlyle onboard and this larger mystery in play (not to mention a relatively bleak broadcast television schedule), I may have to jump into the fray and tune in for it.

Over to you. Were you a Watson Fanatic before all of this? Will this casting make you tune in if you weren’t? Let’s discuss it below!

