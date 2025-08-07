Outlander: Blood of My Blood Showrunner & EP on Growing the Franchise With Dual Love Stories

When Outlander: Blood of My Blood premieres tomorrow on Starz, it won’t just expand the Fraser family saga — it will explore two central love stories that shape the generations to come.

The prequel tells the tales of Jamie Fraser’s parents, Ellen MacKenzie (Harriet Slater) and Brian Fraser (Jamie Roy), as well as Clare’s parents, Julia Moriston (Hermione Corfield) and Henry Beauchamp (Jeremy Irvine).

I spoke with showrunner Matthew B. Roberts and executive producer Maril Davis about the timing of the series, how they balanced the dual romances, and what it took to create a new chapter in the Outlander universe that can stand on its own.

(Starz)

Roberts explained that while Blood of My Blood may feel perfectly timed, the project had been in the works for quite some time.

“I pitched this quite a while ago, but I think the world kind of got in the way of us making it. This may have come out much earlier if all the things in the world didn’t happen.

“I’m glad the timing is now, though. I think all the stars aligned. It really helped us get through season eight.

Outlander: Blood of My Blood Kept the Production Staff Working

“And I don’t mean that in a creative sense — I mean that in an emotional sense. Even for some of the actors on Outlander, I know Sam has mentioned that knowing it’s going to continue and that we’re not just going to shut down the studio… it helped him emotionally. It helped Maril and I immensely.”

(Courtesy of Starz)

For Davis, the timing also meant stability for the people behind the scenes.

“To know that our crew could come back and not have a huge break and keep them working and keep the family together, I think selfishly was also very helpful.”

Crafting a new series with an entirely new cast — while staying true to a beloved world — was no small feat.

“I’m not going to lie. It was very daunting,” Davis admitted. “We really wanted to cast people who had some spark or maybe look of the original characters, but also bring their own things to the table.

(Courtesy of Starz)

“I mean, on the whole, everyone came to the table with amazing acting chops. That’s our first thing. We don’t care about looks or anything else before — the acting has to be there.”

Some casting choices felt destined.

“You look at Jamie Roy… it feels like it was meant to be. His name is Jamie Brian Roy — his middle name is the character — and Jamie Roy is a pseudonym for James Fraser on Outlander. It just felt like the stars aligned there. And he weirdly has a similarity to Sam [Heughan], but he’s made the character his own.”

Balancing Two Love Stories

With Henry and Julia’s relationship unfolding alongside Ellen and Brian’s, Roberts knew the narrative had to feel balanced while allowing each romance to stand on its own.

(Courtesy of Starz)

“I initially wanted it to feel like you were getting both narratives equally,” he explained.

“The characters will intertwine, but they won’t always interact. Their stories go sometimes together and sometimes apart. Each couple carries their own story wonderfully, and they also have individual arcs within the show.

“The whole ensemble is fantastic. I think people are going to have a hard time deciding who they love most.”

Davis agreed. “They both have different flavors. They’re not on the same journey. They both have a different feeling to them, and the writers have been able to distinguish them in that way and make them feel uniquely fresh.”

(Courtesy of Starz)

With Outlander: Blood of My Blood already renewed for a second season, fans can look forward to years of storytelling that not only honors the legacy of Jamie and Claire, but expands the Outlander world with two epic romances at its core.

Check out the full interview below.