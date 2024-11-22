Outlander Season 7 Episode 9 Review: Unfinished Business

Critic's Rating: 2.85 / 5.0

Did Outlander Season 7 Episode 9 scratch that Droughtlander itch we get in between seasons?

Not so much, and there’s a reason for that.

Although it’s been over a year since Outlander Season 7 Episode 8 aired, this isn’t the beginning of a new season but a continuation of one in progress. The result of this timing is underwhelming at best and disappointing at worst.

(Courtesy of Starz)

Outlander isn’t alone in this phenomenon.

Yellowstone Season 5 Episode 9 faced similar challenges. However, after two years of speculation, fans were highly anticipating Kevin Costner’s potential departure.

For Outlander, the setup is familiar: Jemmy went missing, and Jamie and Claire returned to Lallybroch. Kidnappings and journeys are simply the norm on this series.

The aptly titled “Unfinished Business” both closes out old storylines and jumpstarts new ones.

On Outlander Season 7 Episode 8, Jamie’s cousin died in battle, and Jamie vowed to bring him back to Scotland, which led Jamie and Claire back to Lallybroch and a reunion with Jenny and her ailing husband, Ian.

Jamie had a brief moment to reflect on how much he missed Scotland, but he didn’t dwell on it.

(Courtesy of Starz)

A particularly overdramatic letter to Bree — part of a collection she’s found and is reading — foreshadowed a storm “not of this earth but one of his own making.”

Yet, if we were supposed to see those shifting winds by the end of the episode, I missed the signs.

Other points missed the mark as well.

When Claire finally revealed her time-traveling secret to the Frasers, some moments only made sense later.

The family has been scattered for so long that they’re surprised by the news that Ian has been suffering from consumption (tuberculosis). Ian’s love for his children is well-known, and though he’s nearing the end, his family tries to take it in stride.

The Frasers show a touching acceptance of Young Ian’s unique life choices.

(Courtesy of Starz)

They’ve kept up with his adventures through family letters and even placed a headstone for his departed daughter, Iseabail, so he’d have a place to grieve when he visited.

Yet Jenny, in particular, seems quick to judge Claire when she reveals the truth about her past. Claire felt compelled to warn them about the coming French Revolution, hoping to save Michael.

The word “witch” was tossed around, and Young Ian called Claire an “old one,” while Jamie stated that there’s no term to describe her — though “time traveler” would do nicely. Hadn’t they ever discussed that before?

The timing wasn’t ideal. If Claire had insights into the future, why couldn’t she save Ian?

Jenny’s accusation — that Claire held a grudge over her part in Jamie’s marriage to Laoghaire — felt as if it came out of nowhere. Did it, though?

(Courtesy of Starz)

Coincidentally, some of Jamie’s unfinished business involved Laoghaire, but it didn’t add much to the episode except a reminder of her role as Marsali’s mother.

Would anyone have minded if Jamie never tried to set things right with her?

Perhaps fans of the books know if she or her daughter, Joan (who’s now seeking Jamie’s help to join a convent), have a future role, but I hadn’t thought of either character in years.

As the episode continued, Claire received a letter from Lord John informing her that his nephew Henry had sustained a musket injury that required her surgical expertise back in Philadelphia.

By this time, Jenny’s anger had faded, but the setup for Claire’s journey felt contrived. Considering how long an Atlantic crossing took (upwards of seven weeks) and the fact that Lord John had written to multiple locations before reaching her, the timing stretched believability.

Claire will have to sail back to the colonies, which could take months — by then, the surgery may be too late. And while Outlander has a loose sense of time, occasionally, it’s stretched too far.

(Courtesy of Starz)

It seemed that Jamie, Claire, and Young Ian had barely settled into Lallybroch before receiving this news.

Meanwhile, Young Ian was caught between his love for Rachel and his duty to his father, feeling torn over whether to stay with Ian until the end or pursue Rachel as he (and Ian) wished.

The episode’s most poignant moment was a tender hug between Young Ian and his father, aware it might be their last. It’s rare to know when you’re saying goodbye for the final time. Having experienced loss myself, I wonder if I’d stay by my father’s side or let the love of my life slip away.

The episode also shows Roger and Buc journeying through the stones in pursuit of Rob and Jemmy. Upon arrival, their headaches should have been a clue that something had gone wrong.

Despite the vastly different plotlines, the episode found a couple of ways to link them.

(Courtesy of Starz)

At one point, a knock at the Lallybroch door was cleverly edited to make it seem as if Roger might be reunited with his in-laws. Instead, Roger found himself face-to-face with Brian Fraser, Jamie’s father, back in time even further than expected.

Jenny was just falling in love with Ian, giving Roger a glimpse of her at the beginning of her marriage, while Jamie and Claire stayed by her side as Ian neared the end of his life.

Roger didn’t encounter Jamie, though it’s possible he may at some point. That would be a fun twist in their relationship.

His journey also brought him to Geillis Duncan’s door. Seeing Lotte Verbeek back in the role holds exciting potential — but only those familiar with the novels know if that will come to fruition.

Looking ahead, Jamie and Claire are separated yet again, and Roger and Bree remain apart as well.

With four plotlines now unfolding across three time periods, Outlander faces the challenge of keeping all these threads engaging. Is it too much? Time will tell.

(Courtesy of Starz)

There just wasn’t much to sink our teeth into here. It was more plot than character-driven, which is never my favorite.

As the episode wrapped up, I wondered if the long wait had dulled my excitement or if it might be something more.

Has too much changed in our world to keep the story’s allure, or is it simply that we can guess what’s coming and it’s not that exciting?

Let me know what you thought of the midseason premiere by sharing your thoughts in a comment below!

