Paradise Season 1 Episode 2 Delivers Answers Galore, Solidifying Itself as 2025’s Best New Drama

Critic's Rating: 4.75 / 5.0

4.75

When Paradise Season 1 Episode 1 unveiled an intricate mystery about who murdered Cal Bradford, I had some significant concerns about whether the series could keep up the pace.

Thankfully, Paradise Season 1 Episode 2 expanded the world and the lore to give answers about why this last-chance safe haven exists, and more importantly, who’s pulling the strings.

Julianne Nicholson has been on our screens for the better part of two decades, and she’s turning in awards-worthy work as the tantalizing Sinatra.

(Hulu/Screenshot)

It was evident from the beginning that Sinatra would be a pivotal player on Paradise. Still, I didn’t expect to learn her backstory and how her tenacity to make her late son’s idea of heaven became the setting for the entire series.

Sinatra has this icy-cold exterior and doesn’t allow many people into her life, which makes sense given what she’s been through.

(Hulu/Screenshot)

A parent never expects to have to bury their child, so I can sympathize with Sinatra’s quest to craft this underground living space, far away from the perils of Mother Nature.

It makes sense now how in control Sinatra is of every situation because she spent her career taking significant risks. Now, one little mistake could upend this beautiful utopia she’s helped craft, which may or may not have shielded the residents from certain death in the outside world.

Can Paradise Subvert Expectations?

There’s always that question in the back of my mind when watching a post-apocalyptic series about whether the survivors are being kept safe or if they’re being controlled, and the outside world isn’t as bad.

The flashbacks implied a tsunami was headed to destroy everything within the decade, compelling Sinatra to think of a fast plan for a select group of people to start anew.

(Hulu/Screenshot)

Sinatra doesn’t want anyone to know she’s pulling the strings, so it’s pretty genius of her to have someone else, such as a president, looking like they have any autonomy over Paradise.

She’s playing chess while those who oppose her are playing checkers, which has gone in her favor a little too much over the years.

Her undoing may be that she’s convinced that no one can upstage her, which gives Xavier an immediate advantage in what’s sure to be a war between the two sides.

Xavier has a list of questions that probably eclipse the number of residents inside Paradise, and he’s been silent too long.

(Hulu/Screenshot)

He’s mindlessly followed rules, and for what? To be put on the hook for Cal’s murder and be forced into silence by some tyrannical figure that could destroy his life with the flick of her wrist.

It’s easy to see why Sinatra keeps many secrets from everyone inside Paradise; there’s always that risk that the slightest bit of conflicting information could lead to a mutiny.

But she should have time to think about the error of her ways when Xavier inevitably gets some good intel about what’s happening behind the scenes.

Sinatra Has a Worthy Opponent in Xavier

He’s spent many years playing by the rules and is ready to ask questions to create a far more positive future for his children.

(Hulu/Screenshot)

Xavier’s disdain for Cal and even Sinatra has got to be rooted in the fact that his wife never made it to this shield from the supposed perils of the outside world.

Now that he’s dead set on being on this collision course with Sinatra, there’s every reason to believe that he’ll become more cunning in his actions.

My best theory is that his wife will somehow appear in Paradise, having been kept under lock and key by Sinatra, who I will assume was aware she’d need some form of bargaining chip.

There’s an element of ambiguity with Sinatra and those in her life.

(Hulu/Screenshot)

She’s given Gabriela this unimaginable career trajectory, but how will she react when she learns that the therapist helped Xavier with his answer about Cal?

Gabriela may or may not be trying to double-cross Xavier by initially helping him gain some insight into what he plans to do about Sinatra.

We don’t know a lot about Gabriela because she was just introduced to us, but I imagine she’ll feel some form of loyalty toward Sinatra for keeping her in the land of the living.

Krys Marshall Is a Delight

Then there’s the Nicole of it all. Krys Marshall was fantastic on For All Mankind, and she’s eating up every single scene on Paradise.

(Hulu/Screenshot)

For Nicole, finding Cal’s killer has got to be at the top of her to-do list. Look at the optics of the situation: She was one of the last people to see him alive and was having secret midnight trysts with him.

If that becomes public knowledge, people will begin to point fingers, which will not bode well for her career.

Yes, we know that Cal’s marriage to Jessica is a sham, but most of Paradise’s residents believe they had something special.

A strong marriage for two influential figures in a town of 25,000 is a sure-fire way to keep people invested.

(Hulu/Screenshot)

But my best guess is that the townsfolk will slowly get tired of the wool being pulled over their eyes when Xavier pokes holes in the narratives crafted by the people above him.

The shocking conclusion of the episode also makes me wonder whether there’s a plane in the hangar that can withstand the alleged wasteland of the outside world.

Sinatra strikes me as the type of person with a fail-safe in case things go wrong.

That’s all I got, Paradise Fanatics!

(Hulu/Screenshot)

What are your thoughts on the deep-dive into Sinatra’s past? Do you think she’s the biggest villain on the show?

What’s your take on Xavier deciding to go after her?

Hit the comments.

