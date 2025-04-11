The Real Unique Is Back on Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 4 Episode 6 — And He’s Coming for Everything

Critic's Rating: 4.6 / 5.0

4.6

He’s baccccck!

Well, we’ve known Unique was back since Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 3 Episode 10, but Raq didn’t.

She, and everybody but Early and a veterinarian, thought Unique was long gone, no longer a threat on the Southside. She and everyone thought wrong.

(Courtesy of Starz)

I was starting to worry about how long they would keep Unique hidden because there’s only so long you can hide in plain sight.

With each move Unique made, he was putting himself out there more and more, and at some point, somebody was going to see him and realize, “Damn, you look a lot like Unique.”

Unique would then open his mouth and make a quip about coming back from the dead, and the jig would be up.

Since Unique was well enough to take care of himself again, the plan has always been to bring down Raq and take back what he felt was stolen from him, but when you’re considered dead for an undetermined amount of time, it means you return to nothing.

Not only was there no product for Unique, but he didn’t have any people either.

(Courtesy of Starz)

One thing we’ve learned throughout all of the Power shows is that you’ve got to have a plan, and you’ve got to have a team. Without those two things, you will be DOA.

Unique was smart enough to recognize that the only hand he really had to play was to recruit others who hated Raq or, at the very least, would agree to bring her down. That’s why he went to Teresa Boselli in the first place.

He played on her grief, and then he got in front of Russo so he could try to play multiple angles. Russo wanted to avenge Sal, but maybe even more than that, Stefano was the kind of boss he would love to be.

Unique’s initial pitch to Russo didn’t get him anything but a headache, but when he returned to him during Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 4 Episode 6, he had much more to offer.

Unique has always been highly ambitious and intelligent. You could never ascend to the heights he did without those two traits, but since his return, he’s been consumed by revenge and unable to see much beyond it.

(Courtesy of Starz)

Yes, he has dented Raq’s business, but he also has no clue what Raq has been up to behind the scenes. He’s got O-Cee heavily in his snitch bag, which has given him some intel, like utilizing Quan, but he doesn’t actually know what Raq is currently up to.

His whole plan hinges on hampering her business and then being able to sweep on in and take back what he feels is his, but he’s underestimating Raq and failing to see the bigger picture because he hates her so badly.

And his hatred isn’t even rooted in reality!

Raq didn’t try to kill him. Sure, she mourned him for like the amount of time it took her to smoke a cigarette and capitalized on opportunities his “death” presented her, but she wasn’t the enemy then.

Did you see how strongly he reacted to Russo calling Raq his girlfriend? He hates that lady now, y’all. And it was already at alarming levels of hatred, and it looks like it will only get worse now that he’s made his presence known.

(Courtesy of Starz)

Raq’s been trying to figure out who was sabotaging her, but even more, she wants to move her product and is looking to start her next venture. Having Unique back, someone with a vendetta looking to encroach on her business, throws a wrench into absolutely everything.

Stefano has backed her and been with her from the jump because she yields results, but she also hasn’t had any competition.

That’s all changed now.

And what about Hafiz?

Yes, he just agreed to a deal, but what will he think when he realizes a potential war is brewing on the streets, and Raq isn’t the only game in town?

(Courtesy of Starz)

Things just got real spicy overnight, like we knew it would, because both Raq and Unique are off-kilter right now, which wasn’t necessarily the case when the two went up against each other in the past.

On the one hand, the show needs to move beyond the Raq and Unique beef because we’ve been there and done that before, but things are so different from the first time we saw at odds.

Raq’s the true apex right now, with Unique a steady underdog, but neither one knows what they’re truly up against this time. Raq doesn’t know what Unique has up his sleeve yet, and Unique doesn’t know all the plans Raq has set in motion.

This is to say nothing of their past personal relationship and the feelings that were once present between them.

Unique is mad as hell, and I don’t see that changing no matter what Raq tells him, but there will always be a cloud hanging over them because there was a time when there were real and complicated feelings.

(Courtesy of Starz)

They may have morphed into something else over time but may still be there, hiding under the surface.

We have four more hours to see this war pop off, and I could not be more excited.

You know what was also exciting during this one? It’s weird to say, but seeing the evolution of Jukebox has been gripping this season because we are witnessing the transformation right before our eyes.

It’s happening so fast that it almost feels abrupt, but we’ve seen Jukebox in pain every season.

From Nicole’s death during Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 1 to everything that she went through with Marvin and her mother. She’s been to hell and back, and she’s broken slowly over time.

(Courtesy of Starz)

When she told Marvin that it was EVERYTHING affecting her right now, I felt that because I thought about what Jukebox has been through in her short life. She’s been pushed to the limit many times, and it’s a miracle she didn’t snap sooner.

Her short foray into the Army left her with two things: the desire to stop hiding who she was and a penchant for shooting.

It was a little eerie seeing her eyes light up when she was doing target practice, but then again, she found something she was good at, and it was clearly something she took from the Army that grounded her.

But it’s one thing to want to go to a shooting range when you’re feeling some pent-up anxiety and another to take your practice out into the streets in broad daylight!

Everything about Famous dying was sad, especially for Kanan, because that was his best friend and brother, even if we saw their bond fracture in real-time during Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 3.

(Courtesy of Starz)

Still, Kanan grew up with Famous, and he loved him—as did all the Thomas family—so his death proved to be a major blow.

Kanan only really gets overly mad at Raq these days. Still, the anger he was displaying about Famous’s death was shrouded in pain, and he was liable to do just about anything if presented with the opportunity.

And that was something that scared both Raq and Krystal.

Revenge just runs rampant on the Southside, and all it took was a crumb of information about who killed Famous, and Kanan and Jukebox were off to the races!

Kanan and Jukebox ambushing those guys was the most like their older selves we’ve ever seen in this prequel. Jukebox running her gun down that kid’s face gave me chills because THAT was the Jukebox we know.

(Courtesy of Starz)

THAT was the Jukebox who didn’t care about anything or anyone, and you could see that in Jukebox’s eye when she was staring those boys down and ready to kill them all if it came to it.

I’ve talked about waiting to see that switch in Kanan, but we just witnessed a real switch in Jukebox.

I felt for Marvin when he was trying to talk to Jukebox because you could see how out of his depth he was. He never wanted Jukebox near the life, and he encouraged her to pursue singing and would have encouraged her to do just about anything that wasn’t following in his footsteps.

Say what you want about Marvin, but he’s self-aware. He understands that he’s not perfect or even a good person, and he’s never been content to watch his daughter become someone like him.

But much like Raq and Kanan, as Jukebox grows into her own woman, that becomes more and more out of his control.

(Courtesy of Starz)

Ultimately, Kanan and Jukebox don’t get any closer to finding out who killed Famous because those boys certainly were too damn scared to have done it. But the cops?

Why would the cops kill Famous? It doesn’t make sense to me, but sometimes trying to make sense on a Power show can be a fruitless adventure that makes you slightly feral and annoyed.

Everything Else You Need To Know

I love that the first thing Unique did when he got a small victory was to get a shape-up and a new set of clothes. Unique is always his most lethal when he’s dressed like he’s hoping to be on the cover of Jet Magazine.

Lou-Lou and Jessica’s mini-reunion was set up so that they could have some time away from their grief and so that Imani would find out, meaning he now will have work drama. I know many Lou-Lou fans, but this storyline is a major snooze.

(Courtesy of Starz)

B-Rilla is kind of terrible? We always knew that, but he was rude to Lou-Lou for speaking like a self-help book, which is how he talks to everyone, and now he wants to rob Lowell. What is going on with this music storyline?

Snitches are the worst! What is O-Cee even getting from Unique to be doing all this snitching AND undercover work? Kanan treats him like crap, but is Unique any better?

David shouldn’t be as funny as he is because why was he obsessed with planning a mixer while standing in a room with two people he knows could kill him at any moment?

We are heading into the home stretch of Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 4, and things are getting GOOD!

(Courtesy of Starz)

The Unique we all knew and sometimes loved is back, and things can only get wilder from here on out.

Who’s excited?

I love reading comments, so let me know what you thought about this one and what you think is coming up as we close out this season!

You can watch Power Book III: Raising Kanan on Starz at 8/7c on Fridays.

