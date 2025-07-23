Power: Origins Is Coming — and It’s Right on Time

Power continues to reign supreme on Starz!

With two chapters of the Power Universe set to end with their next seasons, Starz has greenlit Power: Origins, an exciting development for longtime fans of the franchise.

We will finally get to see how Ghost and Tommy became Ghost and Tommy, and the fans all rejoiced.

(Courtesy of Starz)

The Power Universe has been chugging along for over a decade now, but with the news that the two lone spinoffs, Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 5 and Power Book IV: Force Season 3, were ending, many wondered what the future of the universe looked like.

I’ve been a firm believer that Power and all things within its world could go on for as long as they wanted because there are so many stories to tell.

Yes, it all started with Ghost, and Tommy by extension, but the original and spinoffs have introduced a cavalcade of intriguing characters that could transition to other series.

I, for one, would gladly watch the Thomas brothers try to make a name for themselves outside of the shadow of Raq. Or hell, bring Tariq and Brayden back in a new city for a new set of adventures.

(STARZ/Elizabeth Sisson)

There have always been avenues to take the universe, and the decision to finally give us the Ghost and Tommy prequel came at the perfect time.

As detailed in the official announcement, “STARZ (NASDAQ: STRZ) has greenlit production on the new “Power” prequel series, “Power: Origins,” ordering 18 episodes for its premiere season.

“The series will continue to explore the “Power” universe in fresh and compelling ways, delving into the action-packed origin story of fan-favorite characters Ghost and Tommy as ambitious young entrepreneurs on the rise, determined to make their mark on the streets of New York City.

“A fun, rambunctious exploration of a new time period in the “Power” franchise, “Power: Origins” will highlight the unbridled audacity of young men on the rise, determined to become legends in the game.”

(Courtesy of Starz)

Ghost and Tommy are the two most recognizable names within the universe and considering they had such an involved and complicated dynamic when we initially met them in Power, many fans have been clamoring to know more about their formative years.

Seeing them as ambitious young men, learning the ropes, being reckless, and figuring out how to build their legacies is the kind of storytelling that will get the fanbase riled up.

Power Book III: Raising Kanan provided us with insight into Kanan Stark, the duo’s former mentor, and the announcement also included the news that MeKai Curtis will reprise his role as young Kanan in the new series.

Seeing how all three characters came to know one another, build something together, and then ultimately betray one of their own, should be something super fun for the fans to digest.

(Courtesy of Starz)

Curtis has owned the role of Kanan, by the way. And I look forward to seeing who will fill the roles of Ghost and Tommy, creating a new, yet familiar trio.

Many questions have arisen over the years about the partnership between the three men, as well as Breeze’s role in the matter. And we’re set to learn much more about Breeze, who was introduced at the tail end of Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 4.

With 18 (!) episodes ordered for its first season (the most in a single season for ANY Power series), it appears that Starz is hoping to tell a pretty well-rounded story about the early days of the men who would later own the drug dealing business in New York City and beyond.

Starz isn’t messing around with this one, and they’re setting it up for success with such a confident episode count.

(Courtesy of Starz)

I’ve been on record as stating that Raising Kanan has been the most consistent of the spinoffs, and with showrunner Sascha Penn coming over to helm this one, I have high hopes for what it could be.

Penn has proven that he knows this universe and the characters that inhabit them. There’s no one better to lead this latest endeavor.

Raising Kanan has done an excellent job of fully fleshing out Kanan, whom we only knew as a villain in the original series.

By diving into his upbringing, the intense family dynamics, betrayals, and evolving power-hungry tendencies, you come to appreciate adult Kanan and his choices much more.

(Courtesy of Starz)

Now, we can see what helped shape Ghost and Tommy into the men they would become. That’s all a longtime Power fan like myself could hope for.

Now that you’ve had a minute to digest the news, how are you guys feeling?

Do you think Power: Origins will live up to all the hype?

Power fanatics, this is BIG news for us, so please let me know how you’re feeling in the comments!

