13 Power Universe Deaths That Left Us Shook to Our Core

The Power Universe is still going strong, some ten years after the original Power debuted on Starz. And as you’re probably well aware, Power was known for its surprising and savage plot twists.

That’s the thing that put Power on the map in the first place.

You never knew what you were in store for each week, as the characters and their journeys took us on a dangerous ride through the world of drug dealing, causing us to understand early on that no one was safe.

(Courtesy of Starz)

Each iteration of Power has followed that same formula, and with high stakes, you can never assume that anyone will be safe.

In the real world, if you put yourself in dangerous situations, you’re liable to get burned.

Over the years, we have witnessed some heart-wrenching and genuinely shocking deaths throughout the universe, and we’re taking a look at some of the ones that had us screaming, crying, and throwing up the most.

Check it out, Power fanatics!

James St. Patrick (Ghost)

(Starz)

Even if all signs pointed toward Ghost meeting his maker before the series wrapped, no one was prepared to see Ghost shot during Power Season 6 Episode 10.

Ghost was the main character, and even though the series was winding down, surely they wouldn’t kill Ghost. Right?

Not only did they kill Ghost, but the final hours of the series took a deep dive into the events leading up to Ghost’s death, as well as slowly revealing the killer.

Tariq killing his own father still sends a chill down our spines all these years later, as it was such a sad, full-circle moment for the complicated father-son dynamic.

Angela Valdes

(STARZ)

Before Tariq murdered Ghost, the love of Ghost’s life was killed in cold blood by his best friend, Tommy, during Power Season 5 Episode 10.

She caught a bullet meant for Ghost, and while the series had seen countless deaths up to that point, the core four characters of Ghost, Tommy, Angela, and Tasha had managed to remain unscathed. As a result, her death was unexpected.

We always knew that anyone could die at any moment, but it was hard to imagine Power existing without Angela at the time because she was such a large part of the show and the central storylines.

Ultimately, her death was the beginning of Ghost’s end, but considering how lackluster Power Season 6 was, it would have been interesting to see how things would have changed had she lived.

Monet Tejada

(Courtesy of Starz)

Tariq St. Patrick was the star of Power Book II: Ghost, but Monet Tejada was right behind him.

When we met Monet, she was a powerful leader of the Tejada drug cartel. Throughout the series’ four-season run, we saw her outsmart and outwit many of her enemies, never sparing anyone her wrath.

She was a powerful woman who hid behind an ode to protect her family when, often, she was mainly just worried about herself.

Even so, her death during Power Book II: Ghost Season 4 Episode 9 was an impactful moment, as she went out trying to save her children and made the ultimate sacrifice after a lifetime of selfishness.

Shawn Stark

(Starz/Screenshot)

Kanan Stark’s son, Shawn, was killed during Power Season 2 Episode 9 by Kanan himself. And it was probably one of the sadder deaths, on top of being startling.

When Shawn didn’t come through for his father, meaning he failed in his mission to kill Ghost, Kanan shot him and never showed an ounce of remorse about it.

Shawn wasn’t a bad guy, but he was a little naïve, and he should have never been wrapped up in that lifestyle because he wasn’t cut out for it.

Shawn’s death is one of those unpredictable moments you’ll never forget because it was so ruthless and showed just how evil Kanan Stark was.

Detective Malcolm Howard

(STARZ/Cara Howe)

Power Book III: Raising Kanan has had its fair share of shocking deaths, and while Detective Malcolm Howard escaped death on one occasion, he couldn’t escape it a second time when Raq shot him dead during Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 3 Episode 10.

We never got to see Kanan and his father bond much, but they were starting to forge their own relationship, which threatened Raq. It also wasn’t the only reason she killed him.

Raq could never trust Howard to have her best interests at heart or the interests of those she loved most. So, to her, his death was necessary because she questioned his loyalty.

But as usual, Raq never thought about how killing Kanan’s father right in front of him would affect her son, something we’re seeing play out during Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 4.

Detective Shannon Burke

(STARZ/Cara Howe)

Before Howard was murdered, he did some murdering of his own.

Detective Shannon Burke was nothing if not persistent, and she had Howard in her sights for much of the series, always believing that he was hiding something. And she was right!

But she underestimated Howard in the end, and when she got too close to connecting the dots, Howard didn’t hesitate to put a bullet in her head during Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 3 Episode 1.

Burke’s death was another reminder that, whether you are a main character or not, your time could be up at any point during a season.

Julio Romano

(Starz/Screenshot)

Julio was a recurring character on Power who became a fan favorite, even if he wasn’t exactly the most fleshed-out character.

Fans knew Julio was as loyal as they come, though, which made his death during Power Season 4 Episode 6 such a tough pill to swallow.

It didn’t help that he was set up by Dre, the one character in the Power Universe who far outlived his expiration date.

Julio wasn’t a major player in the universe, but he endeared himself to fans, which made his death all the more devastating.

Liliana

(Starz/Sandy Morris)

When Tommy first arrived in Chicago during Power Book IV: Force, he was alone, and it was unclear who he would team up with because he had not made many friends.

But when Liliana reunited with Tommy, the two teamed up after a rocky start, becoming a powerful duo.

Without Liliana, Tommy may have never been able to cement his place in the Chicago drug business, which made her death during Power Book IV: Force Season 1 Episode 10 so upsetting.

She and Tommy had an excellent platonic bond that was rooted in loyalty, and when Tommy lost her, it changed the course of his Chicago life and left fans pissed off because they adored their bond.

Holly Weaver

(Starz)

Holly was an extremely unlikeable character.

While her death could not be categorized as sad, like some of the others on this list, it was nonetheless shocking, mainly due to how she died.

Tommy was obsessed with Holly, for lack of a better word, but when he found out she was making moves to kill Ghost and Tariq, he lost it and killed her with his bare hands during Power Season 3 Episode 5.

We’ve seen Tommy lose it before, but never like that. And Holly’s death haunted him for a long while.

Joseph Proctor

(STARZ/Myles Aronowitz)

Proctor helped Ghost get out of many jams, but he and Tommy could never agree on anything.

Considering lawyers didn’t exactly have the best track record on Power, it wasn’t a surprise when Tommy killed Proctor during Power Season 6 Episode 5, but Tommy tearing up the penthouse just to ensure his death certainly was.

Proctor’s tearful phone call to his daughter, knowing he was about to die, was as sad as it gets, and it was a tragic end to a great character.

Proctor deserved better!

Lakeisha Grant

(STARZ)

Lakeisha started the series as Tasha’s best friend, but the two drifted further apart along the way. Who would have ever guessed she would die by the hand of someone she once considered a sister?

The Tommy and Lakeisha relationship came out of nowhere, but the two fit, and considering everything that happened with Holly, Tommy deserved something good. However, Lakeisha’s loyalties were called into question at various points.

Tasha was deep in her paranoia bag during Power Season 6, and when she discovered the FEDs approached Lakeisha, she was prepared to kill her former friend, which she did during Power Season 6 Episode 8.

Of course, this devastated Tommy and set him on a vengeful path that Tasha had much trouble escaping.

Raina St. Patrick

(Starz/Screenshot)

Many fans are still upset about Raina’s death.

A lot of the players in the drug business had children, but you never think they’ll get caught up in their parents’ feuds.

But the show changed forever when Raina St. Patrick was gunned down by Ray Ray during Power Season 4 Episode 9 in a moment that changed the St. Patrick family forever.

There may not have been a villain hated more than Ray Ray, who finally got what was coming to him when Tariq killed him and avenged his sister’s murder.

Kanan Stark

(STARZ)

It didn’t seem like Kanan was ever going to die.

The man had weaseled his way out of many near-death situations, and through it all, his disdain for Ghost stayed intact.

His relationship with Tariq was extremely odd, and it took Tariq setting him up to help lead to his eventual death during Power Season 5 Episode 8.

Kanan seemed like the villain who would never die, so his death was a legitimate shock, especially considering Tariq played a significant role in his death.

(STARZ/Myles Aronowitz)

There are A LOT more deaths within the universe, but these are the ones that surprised us the most.

Who did we miss?

What was the death that shocked you the most?

Let us know in the comments which deaths stand out to you the most!

