Ramon Rodriguez Is Captivating on Will Trent, But I’ll Never Forget His Chilling Previous Role

With Will Trent’s buzzy third season setting the TV ratings on fire, I’ve been thinking a lot about Ramon Rodriguez‘s previous TV roles.

On Will Trent, he plays a charismatic special agent with a past who is known for being highly observant and solving the highest proportion of cases in the GBI.

Ramon embodies the character to perfection, showing every facet of his emotion.

While the series has focused on some serious aspects, Will’s infectious personality has solidified him as one of the best characters on the small screen.

Ramon has had interesting roles throughout his career, such as Bakuto in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and Ryan Lopez on FOX’s one-and-done Gang Related.

However, I think I speak for everyone who watched The Affair when I say that his performance as Ben Cruz is his most chilling.

Ben was introduced as a Marine veteran with a history, but his beautiful smile and charismatic personality struck a chord with Alison (played by Ruth Wilson).

Alison’s Life Was on the Up at the Time of Her Shocking Death

Throughout her time on The Affair, Alison experienced a lot and struggled to make sense of where she was supposed to go in life after her affair became public.

Despite making great strides, her relationship with her husband, Cole, was irreparably damaged when she found solace in Noah’s arms.

Then, her relationship with Noah never quite took off, despite them trying to make their cheating worthwhile.

So, Ben appeared at a time when Alison resigned to the fact that her relationships were not destined to have much staying power.

Alison was my favorite character, so I was thrilled at the prospect of her finding love and happiness because she didn’t think she deserved it.

The last thing I expected was for Alison to be brutally killed off later that season in what is a contender for one of the most unexpected deaths on TV.

Alison is happy, and that’s rare on this show. She’s struggled to move on because of all the drama, but could her new career allow her to get that new start? (Patrick Wymore/SHOWTIME)

As a co-lead on The Affair since its premiere, she seemed destined to ride out the show to the end, alongside Joshua Jackson, Maura Tierney, and Dominic West.

But it later emerged that Ruth didn’t feel safe on the Showtime hit’s set and that she walked away as a result.

Ramon Rodriguez’s Acting Was His Finest Work at the Time

The most tragic part of Alison’s demise is that we got it from more than one perspective, with the most brutal being that Ben killed her in her home and staged her death to look like a suicide by throwing her body into the ocean near her home.

Ramon’s acting was some of the best of his career. He showcased this horrifying side of a man who initially seemed like someone who could be good for Alison.

Seriously, if you haven’t watched The Affair, you’re missing out. It’s a fantastic exploration of the human condition and how one incident can upend the lives of different families.

The series veered off course a bit in its final season, but it managed to pull things together to craft a compelling finale that brought everything full circle.

It’s not the easiest watch because of said actions, but the acting is some of the best on TV, and I found the storylines highly relevant today.

I’ll continue watching Ramon on Will Trent, but I’ll never forget his fantastic work on The Affair.

He understood the assignment and played a man many characters detested, which isn’t always easy for actors.

