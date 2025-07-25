Resident Alien Season 4 Episode 8 Review: Mine Town

Humanity continues ruling Patience, even if it’s overrun with aliens. Resident Alien Season 4 Episode 8 reminded us that change is hard, family is complicated, and mantids are just the worst houseguests.

“Mine Town” is the kind of Resident Alien episode that crams in emotional gut punches, sci-fi reveals, and turkey legs the size of your head — while still making time for AA meetings, cocoon body horror, and Harry singing in a lake like an unholy Disney princess. I mean that with love.

Let’s get into it.

(James Dittiger/USA Network)

Harry’s Just Out Here Vibing With His Powers and Oversharing Again

It’s delightful watching Harry fully enjoy having his alien powers back. He’s flying through the water like a delightful dolphin, cackling like a maniac, and threatening to blackmail Ben with details of his sex dreams.

This is Harry in his element — and his element is chaos.

But this version of Harry is also emotionally grounded. There’s weight to his playfulness. He’s accepted who he is, alien and all, but he’s also starting to understand how much people matter to him.

His little outburst when Asta mentions possibly leaving town? It wasn’t just petulant — it was real. He can’t imagine a world without her, which is weird and sweet and very much Resident Alien.

He even gets serious when he confronts Ben and Kate about using Max.

There’s hesitation, not cruelty. He’s starting to feel responsible for this town in a way he never wanted, and now that he’s got his mojo back, that responsibility might come with actual consequences.

(James Dittiger/USA Network)

Ben and Kate Are Finally In the Know

Ben and Kate are somehow holding it together despite seeing Harry in alien form, discovering Max’s ball-touching space trip, and realizing their son wasn’t lying when he told them about aliens years ago.

They’re trying, even if they’re still catching up.

Kate’s still dealing with the aftermath of the baby reveal, and her scenes with D’arcy were especially rough.

D’arcy meant well, but she hadn’t fully realized that this wasn’t about her healing. It was about Kate’s loss — and D’arcy, bless her heart, isn’t used to being the one who has to just sit with someone else’s pain.

That said, Kate letting D’arcy hold Bella by the end was huge — small steps toward forgiveness, with just enough baby humor to keep me from crying.

(James Dittiger/USA Network)

D’arcy’s Sobriety Journey Is Crushingly Real

D’arcy continues to be the heart of this season. Her visit to the AA meeting really resonated, especially when she heard others struggle with the very things she was wrestling with.

There’s something beautifully painful about realizing you’re not as special in your brokenness as you thought you were, but that your pain is shared. It’s humbling and a little healing.

Her acknowledgment to Kate — finally realizing she was making it about herself — felt earned. She’s growing, even when it hurts.

Also? D’arcy reclaiming the nickname she gave Bella when Kate wasn’t looking is both hilarious and deeply on-brand. Never change, girl. Except, you know, the lying part. Maybe change that a little.

(James Dittiger/USA Network)

Max and Sahar Are Back in Action

Sahar is back, and she’s still the only one on this show with a functioning brain at all times.

The manticide she creates needed very little modification (if any at all… Harry doesn’t like not being the smartest person in every room). Sahar knows what’s going on, and she’s not here for Harry’s drama.

Max, meanwhile, is grounded and pissed about it. I don’t blame him — he’s the only kid in town who can actually do something about the alien threat, and no one lets him help except maybe Sahar, who continues to be the alien-hunting secret MVP.

Their alien taser and escape plan feel like the setup for something big next week. Fingers crossed Max doesn’t end up as mantid bait.

(James Dittiger/USA Network)

Asta Is Still the Center — Even If She Doesn’t See It

Asta is drifting again, but the difference now is that everyone around her notices. D’arcy feels it. Harry’s scared of it. Liv and Mike are sniffing around her life, looking for answers she won’t give.

She’s holding it together with tape and diner coffee, but barely. And yet, even at her lowest, she’s still fighting for others.

The speech she gives as Betty Henshaw — shaky, vulnerable, honest — may not have impressed Judy, but it said everything she couldn’t bring herself to admit directly: she wants to leave, but she’s scared. And that’s okay.

Sometimes just saying the thing aloud is enough.

(James Dittiger/USA Network)

So… the Mantid Is Liv, Just Like That.

The big twist of the hour — if you were paying close attention — is that the mantid has officially body-snatched Liv.

Liv will be OK, right? Does mantid prey always die or get cocooned? Is there a way to bring someone back from such a travesty?

Honestly, the show has been so cagey about the mantid’s abilities that it’s hard to say — but one thing is clear: Jules wasn’t a red herring — she was Step One in the mantid’s body-hopping agenda.

We literally saw a cocooned woman in her house earlier with Jules thanking her for her hospitality, but it looks like the mantid has moved on. To Liv, which makes my skin crawl.

How did the switch happen? When? Why Liv? Is the mantid just hopping to whoever can get her closest to the town’s key players? Jules was Lena’s right hand. Liv is Mike’s.

And the worst part? Liv has no clue. Or maybe she does and is trapped inside? (Seriously, where are all these bodies being stored? Because that mine is not big enough for this level of trauma.)

(James Dittiger/USA Network)

Whatever the case, Mike has no idea his closest ally has been taken. And given how much trust they just rebuilt, this could break him.

He’s just come around to believing in aliens. If one has taken his emotional support deputy, there will be hell to pay (to Mike and viewers!). Seriously. Liv goes out without a happy ending? We riot.

Trust No One. Not Even the Pie.

“Mine Town” is a transitional episode. The pieces are moving into place for the big showdown, but the emotional stakes are still front and center.

Every major character is on the edge of something: betrayal, redemption, revelation. And now that Liv — Liv! — is the mantid? All bets are off.

Harry needs his humans more than ever. And if this episode taught us anything, it’s that the greatest threat to survival isn’t just aliens — it’s the secrets we keep from the people we love.

This review was written in full before the news of Resident Alien’s cancellation dropped. It’s not a surprise. I’m damned happy that we get a proper goodbye. Did the show deserve more? Hell yeah. But how lucky were we to experience it?

For now, it’s your turn! Drop a comment below. Say a prayer for Liv. Get into Mike’s mindset when he realizes what happened to her. Cry in your coffee about what we’ve known all along. Everyone’s getting closure, so the show goes out on top.