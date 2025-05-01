Resident Alien Season 4 Trailer Reveals Harry’s Biggest Change Yet — And It’s Not the Network Move

We’ve been wondering what will happen to Harry on Resident Alien Season 4, and we finally have some intel.

On Thursday, news broke that the cult sci-fi drama will premiere on USA Network on Friday, June 6.

If that cable outlet sounds different for the show, you may have been living under a rock.

When the series snagged an eleventh-hour renewal last summer, it was revealed that Syfy was giving up on the show.

Resident Alien Season 4 Has a New Home

But the move keeps Resident Alien within the NBCUniversal family, and given that the show is said to have been a strong performer on streaming, it makes sense to keep it alive in some capacity.

Nowadays, it’s rare to find a show that doesn’t take itself too seriously, and Resident Alien will be the perfect escapism on Friday evenings.

Once upon a time, scripted shows were sent to Fridays to die because networks didn’t trust them.

In recent years, however, networks have found success with shows on the night. Resident Alien’s case is helped by the fact that it’s fun for the whole family.

Based on the Dark Horse comics, Resident Alien follows a crash-landed alien named Harry and his life on planet Earth.

The fourth season starts with Harry (Alan Tudyk) and his baby, Bridget, stuck in prison on the Grey Moonbase. Meanwhile, a shape-shifting Alien called a Mantid (also Alan Tudyk) has taken over his body on Earth and passes himself off as the real Harry Vanderspeigle.

Harry manages to escape the Greys and arrives back on Earth for a showdown with the Mantid Alien, but soon finds he may not have what he needs to finish the job.

Asta (Sara Tomko) and D’arcy (Alice Wetterlund) struggle to keep a secret from Ben (Levi Fiehler) and Kate (Meredith Garetson), who are both desperate to find answers to what has been happening to them.

Sheriff Mike (Corey Reynolds) and Deputy Liv (Elizabeth Bowen) attempt to solve some mysterious deaths in Patience that Sheriff Mike is beginning to think aren’t caused by anything human.

The Trailer Has Plenty of Humor

If anything, there’s plenty to look forward to this season, and we can’t wait to cover the series again for YOU.

We know it’s a show that many have been searching for because the most recent posts for Resident Alien appear frequently in our most-viewed posts, so there’s definitely interest.

The official trailer showcases many big moments, and I hope it means we’re in for the best season yet.

Check it out below.

It looks like a fun time, right? Will you follow Resident Alien to USA Network?

Hit the comments with what you’re most excited about with the premiere coming up so soon.

Let’s keep the conversation going — it’s the only way the good stuff survives.

Say something in the comments, share if you’re moved to, and keep reading. Independent voices need readers like you.

