Resident Alien Creator Chris Sheridan on the Series Finale, Harry’s Humanity, and What Could Come Next

Resident Alien wrapped its run with an emotional finale that brought Harry’s journey full circle — from alien assassin to humanity’s quiet champion.

Along the way, he found connection, purpose, and a deeper understanding of what it means to care.

But we also wanted to hear from the man behind it all. Creator and showrunner Chris Sheridan joined us to reflect on the finale, Harry’s transformation, and the possibility of more stories to come.

COMIC-CON INTERNATIONAL: SAN DIEGO 2025 — â€œUSAâ€™s â€˜Resident Alienâ€™ Season 4 Panel at Comic-Con” — Pictured: (l-r) Corey Reynolds, Chris Sheridan, Showrunner / Executive Producer; Alice Wetterlund, Sara Tomko, Alan Tudyk (David Yeh/USA Network/SYFY)

Here’s what he had to say about ending the series, wrapping up patient arcs, and whether Mike and Liv might suit up for their own alien-fighting spinoff.

“I had hoped, but I never thought…”

When Resident Alien began, it was never a given that the quirky alien-in-a-small-town premise would evolve into such a poignant meditation on what it means to be human. But according to Sheridan, that was always the hope.

“I had hoped, but I never thought… looking back now, it is, I think, way better than I ever would have dreamed it could have been,” he said. “You don’t know — you cast it as well as you can, and you hope it’s going to work. And there’s so many challenges that are thrown at you.”

While he wanted the show to say something about humanity, he admitted, “I don’t think I knew it would say something. I don’t think we’d be able to say as much as we did.”

(James Dittiger/USA Network)

On Harry’s evolution and the right time to end the story

Harry’s arc — from destroyer of worlds to protector of a small town (and eventually, the entire planet) — has always been the core of the show. But was this the plan from the beginning?

“The ending is when Harry becomes human enough that he no longer has to be on Earth to continue his humanity. That’s the story we told,” Sheridan said. “He comes down wanting to kill everybody. He stays until he becomes human and now can leave.”

That transformation was always meant to be the endpoint, but the pacing came together organically across the show’s four seasons.

“In a way, maybe it’s better in four seasons instead of five, so it doesn’t feel like we’re treading water at all,” he explained. “There’s a pace to it this year. Coming in with Harry having lost his alien powers for a while put him in a place where he learns how to be human a little faster.”

From his experience at the powwow on Resident Alien Season 4 Episode 6 to helping Darcy at her lowest point, Sheridan said, “We saw a lot of humanity out of Harry this year. That was always the plan — to end this story when he got emotionally to that place.”

(USA Network/Screenshot)

The final goodbye: “An authentic goodbye”

The finale delivered one last emotional gut punch as the townspeople gathered to say goodbye to Harry, an alien who had, in the end, changed their lives more than they realized.

“It was heartbreaking. It was really moving,” Sheridan recalled. “Every emotion on every face… it was an authentic goodbye.”

And that goodbye had to carry emotional weight for everyone involved.

“Every human is broken. Harry wants to kill everyone, connects with them, realizes that humanity is worth saving. But also, during the process, he has helped every single one of them,” Sheridan said.

“That’s what humans do. Humans connect. Humans help each other.”

(James Dittiger/USA Network)

Darcy, Kate, Ethan… tying up the threads

Sheridan was especially proud of how many storylines were able to wrap cleanly, including returning characters like Mike’s dad and poor Ethan, whose attempt to rebuild his life ended with a spaceship landing on his car.

“It was very darkly comic,” he said, laughing. “Ethan comes to get his life back on track… and in the middle of telling his mom he’s sure he’s doing the right thing, the spaceship lands on his car.”

Still, Sheridan didn’t see Ethan’s death as tragic. “Some of the bite was taken out of it because he dies, but then the alien continues as Ethan. So it sort of feels like he’s still alive.”

(USA Network/Screenshot)

The spinoff fans want: Mike and Liv, alien-hunting dream team?

There’s one question Sheridan fully expects to hear from fans: Can we get more Mike and Liv?

“They’re great characters together,” he said, pointing back to their beatboxing scene in the pilot as a defining moment. “It was like, oh, this is a perfect encapsulation of what these characters are.”

So would he be open to a spinoff?

“A show where Mike and Liv are somewhere fighting aliens and Bigfoots? Like a comedic X-Files? Exactly right,” Sheridan said. “You’d have to take them out of Patience… I don’t know how Patience exists without Harry Vanderspeigel in it.”

(James Dittiger/USA Network)

No regrets — just gratitude

In the end, Sheridan is grateful the show got to tell a complete story, especially one with so much heart.

“There’s not another show on TV that looks into the human condition like this does,” we told him.

“Thanks, Carissa,” he replied. “There are a lot of people who really love this show and love this world and put everything they had into it for many years. So there are a lot of people to thank for that.”

And from us? The thanks go both ways.

