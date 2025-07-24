Revival Season 1 Episode 7 Review: Too Many Secrets

Critic's Rating: 3.65 / 5.0

It’s right there in the title. “Too Many Secrets.” And at this point in Revival Season 1, it feels less like a dramatic theme and more like the writers reaching out of the TV and whispering, “Yeah, we know. You’ve been screaming this since Episode 2.”

And listen, I love a good secret. I live for a twisty reveal. But when you’re hoarding every backstory, withholding every flashback, and only trickling out the emotional weight after the audience is five steps ahead?

That’s not mystery — that’s a trust fall with no one standing behind you.

That said, I was in. This hour was the closest the show has come to threading the needle between mythology-building, character reckonings, and, yes, finally giving Dana a win.

And also — Ibrahim is officially the only man on this show who can stay calm, administer medical care, and speak in metaphors all at the same time. Give that man a lake house.

So let’s start there: Em is dying. Or fading. Or burning up from the inside with a body full of glacier water and trauma. Either way, saving Dana came at a steep cost.

And while we don’t yet fully understand what Em is — or what she’s becoming — what’s clear is that she’s not your average reviver.

Even Ibrahim doesn’t know what to call her. And that’s saying something, considering he’s the closest thing to a voice of reason in this mess.

Meanwhile, Dana’s putting the pieces together faster than anyone, especially Wayne, who finally re-enters the narrative like the angry patriarch he’s always been.

He barrels into the house demanding to know why no one told him Martha died. Well, Wayne, maybe because you locked up the whole damn town and put everyone on your personal do-not-revive list?

This episode made clear just how much damage Wayne’s righteous crusade has done. And Dana, to her credit, throws it right in his face.

“You turned the town against revivers and set up prison camps,” she (in effect) says. “People need your protection the most when things move fast.” Finally, someone said it.

But the real bomb drops when the Governor sends in a full military convoy, led by General Louise Kale — a woman who delivers her lines like she was taught English five minutes before cameras rolled.

I don’t know who cast her, but she’s either a last-minute fill-in or someone’s cousin doing community theater. Either way, I’ve seen mannequins with more range.

And of course, what do they do? They kidnap Mayor Dillich’s wife and declare martial law over one viral video of Em dusting the Check brothers like she’s a Marvel antihero.

It’s so heavy-handed and reactionary that I honestly expected Wayne to yell “I made a huge mistake” in an Arrested Development voice.

But let’s talk about the Wayne/Dana dynamic, because their team-up actually works. It’s messy and layered and very “dad taught me to be a cop but forgot how to be a dad.”

Their argument about the Blackdeer case — her letting Jesse go, him throwing it in her face — finally gave weight to a mystery that’s been lurking in the margins. Their fake domestic blowout to throw off surveillance? One of the best scenes yet.

“You called me a bitch?” followed by a full-blown lamp smash and mock outrage? Emmy-worthy sitcom material in the middle of a horror-thriller. I love tonal whiplash when it works, and here it really worked.

Elsewhere, Blaine’s over on WZLO preaching about angels and demons and turning into the Fox News prophet of Wausau.

I swear, if this guy gets one more follower, he’s going to rename himself Reverend Blainethorne and declare himself the chosen one.

Tyler, poor naïve Tyler, is still trying to figure out what “ascension” means — and the look on his face when Blaine played the Wanda tape was one of dawning horror. You could almost see him thinking, “I signed up for Bible study, not Hostel.”

As for Em, her fever dream sequence in the water was one of the most visually poetic moments the show’s pulled off. She finds strength in Moore Creek. And it gives her just enough clarity to realize this is where she died.

It’s also the moment Ibrahim officially wins Best Reviver Whisperer, just for staying with her through it all. He wonders aloud — gently, like always — if she’d want to be cured, if he ever found a way.

But she’s already made peace with what she is now. This version of her saved Cooper, and Jordan, and Dana. She’s not turning her back on that. “Screw normal,” she says. And she means it.

But just as we get grounded in something emotionally rich, the show throws a lumbering figure at us like we’re in a slasher flick.

And then — surprise! — Jesse Blackdeer is alive, burned but not broken, working with May to protect revivers and solve the mystery of his daughter Rose’s murder. And apparently, whoever killed Rose also killed Em.

Which should feel like a mic drop… but instead, it lands with a muted “oh.” Because we still don’t know Rose. Or Jesse. Or the Blackdeer case beyond its title card. There’s no foundation for this twist to stand on yet. It’s like lighting a match under a fog machine and expecting fireworks.

Still, I’m cautiously optimistic. If next week’s “A Rose and a Thorn” finally digs into the Blackdeer past, it could be the connective tissue this mythology has been screaming for. And if it doesn’t? Well, at least Dana got a sandwich and Em got a hug.

