Run, Luke, Run: The Institute Season 1 Episode 6 Twists the Knife Again

Critic's Rating: 3.65 / 5.0

3.65

I’d ask what the hell is happening, but at this point with The Institute, we’ve gone full scorched earth, just trying to stay hydrated while screaming into the void.

The Institute Season 1 Episode 6, fittingly titled “Run,” is pure chaos wrapped in damp leaves, betrayal, and one emotionally wrecked boy sprinting through the woods like his soul’s on fire.

Because, to be clear, it is.

(Chris Reardon/MGM+)

Luke Is Free.

Let’s just start there. The kid actually made it out. He’s bruised, bleeding, and borderline feral, but he’s running — and we’re running with him.

Meanwhile, Sigsby and Stackhouse are unraveling faster than the wiring panel Luke sabotaged with all the confidence of a STEM kid who’s had enough of this dystopian daycare.

Sigsby enters the electrical closet herself in a full boss-lady blazer to inspect the wires. That’s where we’re at. She’s personally assessing her failure like the type-A villain she is.

And Stackhouse is busy handing her a pair of scissors someone found outside the perimeter like they’re a weapon of mass destruction. Which, to be fair, in this place, they sort of are. Sigsby wants someone fired. Stackhouse says maybe calm down before you torch your whole staff.

Then he finally accuses her of sleeping with Hendricks, so now it’s middle-school politics on top of psychic child abuse.

But wait. We’re not even warmed up yet.

(Chris Reardon/MGM+)

Maureen. Our Lady of Last-Minute Redemption.

Maureen is finally trying to do the right thing, and because this is The Institute, that means she’s about to die. She sneaks into Sigsby’s office, watches her via Big Brother cam, and calls the reporter contact — Kate — knowing full well she might not make it out alive.

Except we know, Kate’s not a real journalist. At least not anymore after being handpicked by Stackhouse to take over after the last snatch team leader — the one who kidnapped Luke and then grew a conscience — decided she couldn’t go through with it anymore.

Kate was her replacement, her lover, and more importantly, someone who hadn’t seen the Institute up close. That distance made her useful and obedient. Do any of the plants who have never been inside have any idea what they’re doing?

Maureen wanted to believe she could trust her. That was her fatal mistake.

She tells Kate to find Luke and make sure his story is told. She says it’s bigger than Watergate. She says the world needs to know.

And then she hangs herself, with “hell is waiting” written on the floor in full, haunting defiance. It’s a brutal ending to one of the few people who isn’t 100% evil. The real shame is that if you believe in the afterlife, she’s not even reunited with her son. Damn.

(Chris Reardon/MGM+)

Luke Ellis, Bleeding, Brilliant, and Done Playing Nice

Luke is out. Like, actually out. Not hallucinating, not dreaming, not half-escaped and recaptured by a goon in a lab coat.

He’s bloodied and bruised, but he’s in the woods, on his own, running like hell with nothing but a USB drive and a hoodie. The kid’s not just running. He’s surviving, and then, miracle of miracles: he meets Tim.

We’ve waited six full episodes for these two to collide, and when it happens, it’s messy and raw and everything it needed to be.

Luke is shell-shocked, untrusting, and half-convinced Tim might be one of them. He flinches at every question. He doesn’t want help or pity. He’s spent too long inside that facility to believe kindness is real anymore.

But Tim just keeps showing up — with his coat, with gentleness, and with an open mind. Luke reads it — not all of it, but enough to know that Tim isn’t lying. He’s not in on it. He’s just… trying.

So Luke lets him help.

(Chris Reardon/MGM+)

Together, they make it to the Red Steps. Tim doesn’t know it yet, but we do: this is supposed to be the rendezvous point with Kate. We’ve known for episodes that Kate was compromised. She was never going to tell Luke’s story — just clean up the mess before “upstairs” found out about the breach.

Kate plays her role well — until Luke starts twitching. He feels the shielding. Her thoughts are guarded. Something is off. Then her phone rings.

Luke doesn’t even need to read her mind. He knows, and so does Tim.

She pulls a gun, and Luke reaches out with his mind, snaps a branch from a tree, and drops it on her like God himself finally said “enough.” Tim knocks her into a rock for good measure, and she tumbles into the river below. Maybe dead, but maybe not. It doesn’t matter. They’re moving.

Luke wants to run to the FBI. Tim insists on going to the police because he trusts Chief Ashworth. Luke isn’t convinced. Believing he’s a good man doesn’t mean he actually is.

But he follows Tim anyway because hope might be dangerous, but at this point, what isn’t?

(Chris Reardon/MGM+)

Meanwhile, Back at Evil HQ…

Stackhouse is ready to hand Sigsby over. Or at least co-hand her over. He’s already sidling up to Hendricks with a plan to pin the entire “culture of mismanagement” on her when upstairs inevitably comes knocking.

Hendricks acts shocked, like, “Wait, you’d throw her under the bus?” Bro. You all built the bus. You just didn’t expect it to back over your own feet.

They’re panicking because the conveyor belt’s broken. Only two kids left in the front half. No fresh bodies to plug into The Dream Box. And without enough “keyholes,” their precious apocalyptic plan crumbles.

Stackhouse wants power. Hendricks wants deniability. And Sigsby is out in the woods with blood on her shoes and nothing left to spin.

(Chris Reardon/MGM+)

And Then We Get to the Final Gut Punch

Tim brings Luke to the local station. Hollister’s there. So is the chief.

And just when you think we might have finally found a safe place, Hollister picks up the phone.

“I have eyes on the boy,” he says. Are you effing kidding me?? Yes, Luke was right. The institute has people embedded everywhere. Now we know why a hotel manager just happened to be in the Chief’s office when Tim and Luke arrived.

They just got there, and Luke finally trusted someone, but the institute is coming again. With two episodes left, expect the squeeze to get tighter.

(Chris Reardon/MGM+)

Relentless

This episode is a relentless sprint of trust, betrayal, and bureaucratic evil. We’re finally watching the house of cards wobble — but every time a kid gains ground, someone lights the foundation on fire.

Maureen deserved more, sort of. Luke deserves peace. Tim deserves backup and to be more than a nightknocker. And the Institute deserves to burn all the way down. But not before we rescue those kids and set them all free.

For goodness’ sake. Let the evildoers be the next to go up the chimney.

OK, fellow refugees. You know what to do! Let me know what’s going through your mind. Who is next to be revealed as a plant? We’re running out of time and bodies on all sides.