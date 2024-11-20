Scott Foley to Join Will Trent Season 3 Cast

Scott Foley is headed back to television!

The actor who first won over audiences with his work on Dawson’s Creek and Felicity is the latest star to join the cast of Will Trent Season 3.

TV Line is reporting today that Foley will take on a recurring role that features a romantic entanglement with one of the show’s most beloved characters.

(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Foley will play Dr. Seth McDale, “the confident and down-to-earth head of emergency medicine at a local hospital and Angie’s new romantic interest.”

The beloved TV vet is, of course, no stranger to playing charismatic love interests on ABC dramas.

He appeared on 15 episodes of Grey’s Anatomy as the husband of Kim Raver’s Teddy Altman.

Ironically, Scott had to go to a crime procedural to finally get the chance to play a doctor!

(Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Foley is the latest of several newcomers to the world of Will Trent.

The show will boast an impressive roster of talent in its third season, including Gina Rodriguez in the series-regular role of Marion Alba.

Alba is described as “a charismatic, confident Assistant District Attorney new to Atlanta” in her official character bio.

“After her first encounter with Will falls flat, the pair is surprised to learn that they must work together to investigate a crime in the world of Atlanta gangs,” the description continues.

((Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)



The new season will also feature a number of well-known guest stars, including Ariana Madix of Vanderpump Rules fame.

Eagerness for the series’ return was already at a fever pitch, and we’re sure today’s casting news will only heighten the anticipation further.

Unfortunately, Will Trent diehards still have a bit of a wait ahead of them.

The show is not slated to return until January 7.

(Disney/Daniel Delgado Jr.)

While the quirky crime drama will enjoy a mostly uninterrupted run, its midseason premiere date will mean a run of just 18 episodes.

It’ll be the show’s longest season to date, but still slightly less than what fans were hoping for following last year’s strike-shortened run.

Over to you, Will Trent fanatics! Are you psyched that this series keeps adding to its already incredibly talented cast?

Hit the comments section below to share your thoughts!