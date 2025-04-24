Seth Rogen is no stranger to comedic roles, but why has the actor chosen to create a show with many of his friends now?

There are certain polarizing figures in Hollywood, and Seth Rogen is one of them. You either think he’s a comedic genius or a total fraud. We have similar polarizing thoughts on his new Apple TV+ show, The Studio.

If you haven’t yet watched, the first thing you’ll think is, “What was the budget for this show?” And it’s not because of CGI or spectacular sets.

The Studio boasts a cast of some highly familiar and celebrated Hollywood faces. But is that enough for a successful show?

More to the point, is Seth trying to make a successful show, or did he create a job where he gets to hang out with all his famous friends?

Seth Rogen Has a Very Specific Reputation for Picking and Choosing Projects

It’s certainly not news that Seth is ridiculously prolific in the entertainment industry. The man has been in eighty films and directed This Is the End (2013) and The Interview (2014).

And for those of you who were teenagers or young adults in 2007, you still get warm and fuzzy every time you see Knocked Up pop up in your streaming services.

Seth exploded onto the scene and has not stopped working for a second. Rogen has at least sixteen awards and numerous nominations under his belt.

So, let me be clear that this article is not about the quality of Seth. Regardless of your preferences, there is no denying that he’s talented and successful. He’s also incredibly friendly.

Seth is highly, and I mean HIGHLY, known for casting his friends or at least getting his friends cast in projects that he is attached to.

Hey, who doesn’t like to give their friends a helping hand when they can? There’s nothing wrong with that as long as it doesn’t come at the cost of the story.

It’s just interesting to see Rogen as the number one on the call sheet, considering he has not done that in many years.

As far as TV is concerned, Seth mostly does voice cameos and guest-starring roles, rarely being a part of the main cast. He’s a movie man through and through.

However, Apple TV+ seems to be scratching that televised itch as he joined Rose Byrne on Platonic in 2023.

So, what is it about The Studio that brought Seth down from the heights of filmmaking to another streaming series?

The Studio Is Incredibly Funny, but How Does Seth Rogen Lure These A-Listers?

Catherine O’Hara. That’s the most logical reason for Seth Rogen to create this Apple TV+ series. He clearly needed Schitt’s Creek quotes from Moira Rose herself.

Okay, I am only half serious, but I would definitely create a whole show to be around Catherine.

That said, the actress is hilarious in the episodes she appears in, but don’t expect her to steal scenes in every episode.

Apart from Rogen, Ike Barinholtz, and one or two others, most cast members appear only in one or two episodes. Instead, each episode features multiple A-list celebrity cameos.

The first episode alone has Martin Scorsese and Charlize Theron (Mindhunter) bopping around with Seth Rogen. Granted, it’s a hilarious show, but don’t expect anything of real substance.

Yes, it’s funny, well-acted, well-written, and the production is incredible. However, if you’re looking for a gripping story, search elsewhere.

The Studio is an episodic series through and through. You can jump on anytime because nothing ties the episodic stories together.

One second, Seth’s character is trying to figure out how to make a highbrow, artsy Kool-Aid movie. Then, on the next episode, Seth is stomping all over Greta Lee, trying to film a “oner” (a shot that appears in the final film as a single, continuous take).

It makes us wonder what Seth Rogen is paying these high-profile actors to come in for a few lines and then peace out.

Apple TV+’s Big Hits Got off the Ground With a Big Lead

It’s slowly becoming common knowledge that celebrities are using their fame and money to have Apple TV+ develop projects they feel close to.

It’s how we got Ted Lasso from Jason Sudeikis. Actors are championing stories from voices that generally don’t get heard, like Eva Longoria’s Land of Women.

However, The Studio entirely feels like a vanity project where Rogen gets to tell funny stories with his famous friends. He had Ron Howard acting like an ass on one episode for God’s sake.

That said, it’s still a brilliant show of top-tier writing, with actors giving a master class in what it means to show up on set and have a good time with the script.

Katheryn Hahn (Agatha All Along) recently talked with Amy Poehler on her podcast, “Good Hang,” about her character and the parallels to the reality of Hollywood.

Hahn plays the studio’s head of marketing, and she is always decked out in designer this and designer that — just branded from head to toe in the shiniest bling and apparel.

The actress said she instantly would feel her character as soon as she felt all the accessories on her, which shows through her, uh, “passionate” character.

Honestly, the whole show is like that.

I forgot to mention that during Martin Scorsese’s (Vinyl) cameo as himself, he ends up crying his eyes out by the end of the episode, but don’t worry, it’s hilarious.

So, maybe this is a vanity project for Seth, where he gets to work with his famous friends. I say, as long as an incredibly entertaining show is the result, why not?

At the very least, there’s no question of chemistry. The series’ main issue will be coming up with new ideas.

When a show lacks an overarching arc or plot, writers can quickly burn through ideas, sometimes executing great ideas rather poorly in haste.

Granted, Apple TV+ is almost as liberal with its chopping block as Netflix. Enjoy The Studio while you can. These days, not even big names, high-quality production, and great ratings guarantee renewal.

