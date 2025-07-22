Sheriff Country Gets Early Full Season Pickup as Morena Baccarin Details Crossover Challenges

CBS is betting big on the upcoming Fire Country spinoff, Sheriff Country.

While most new broadcast series in recent years start with 10-13 episode orders, the Morena Baccarin-fronted offshoot is beginning with a full season order.

During an appearance on the Tuesday, July 22 episode of Michael Rosenbaum’s Inside of You podcast, Morena opened up about her casting on the show.

(Hugh Tull/CBS)

In doing so, she dished that Sheriff Country has a 20-episode order.

The news is somewhat surprising, but when you consider that this show snagged a series order over a year ago, CBS likely knows enough about it to believe it can be nurtured into a hit.

Fire Country has flamed out quite a bit, and with a cast shake-up on the horizon, the hope is that the overall franchise will remain viable for the years to come.

Crossovers May Be Out of the Question Between Sheriff Country and Fire Country

One thing we shouldn’t bank on? Regular crossovers.

Despite being set in the same town as Fire Country, Sheriff Country was shot in Toronto, while the mothership continues to film in Vancouver.

(Sergei Bachlakov/CBS)

Initially, Sheriff Country was supposed to film in Vancouver, but Morena opened up about how she wanted the role of Sheriff Mickey Fox, but the filming location wouldn’t work for her.

“I said to them, ‘This is a no-brainer for me, but I cannot shoot in Vancouver,'” she spilled on the podcast to Smallville alum Rosenbaum.

“There’s, like, no way that my family survives, with three kids in New York City. There’s no way that this could work,” she recalled.

(Sergei Bachlakov/CBS)

In the TV business, it’s rare for executives to switch things up for a potential star on a show that has not filmed a single scene.

However, Morena was “shocked” when she learned that the decision had been made to relocate production to Toronto, which would make it far more feasible for her to commit, given its relatively close proximity to New York.

The Spinoff Should Be a Hit

Given that Mickey was first introduced way back on Fire Country Season 2 Episode 6, it’s been a long road to the screen.

But Morena is excited for fans to see what the cast and creatives have been cooking up.

(Sergei Bachlakov/CBS)

“I haven’t done network TV in a while because… the 20-episode thing is really tough on everybody,” she explained.

“But I’m cautiously optimistic. I’m really excited about the series. “It’s a great premise. It’s a great character. I really, truly love the people that I’m working with who are creating the show,” she added.

“Bruckheimer TV has been incredible in the process, and it’s been smooth sailing.”

CBS recently announced that Sheriff Country Season 1 will receive its highly anticipated premiere on Friday, October 17, at 9:00 p.m. ET/8:00 p.m. CT.

(Sergei Bachlakov/CBS)

It will be sandwiched between Fire Country and Blue Bloods spinoff Boston Blue.

What are your thoughts on Morena almost not being the star of the show? What’s your take on the 20-episode order?

Hit the comments.

Watch Sheriff Country Online

TV Fanatic is searching for passionate contributors to share their voices across various article types. Think you have what it takes to be a TV Fanatic? Click here for more information and next steps.