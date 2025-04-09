Should 9-1-1’s Next Disaster Be More Grounded in Reality?

Another 9-1-1 multi-episode disaster is right around the corner, this time involving a contagion enveloping a part of Los Angeles.
9-1-1: Contagion joins a long list of emergencies the veteran procedural drama has tackled in its eight seasons and counting, and it likely won’t be the last.
But considering how many larger-than-life, high-stakes emergencies the show has produced, I wondered if maybe it was time to scale things back a bit and find some disasters that weren’t so fantastical. Would that really be such a bad idea?
Many people will tell you that the tsunami arc of 9-1-1 Season 2 was some of the best hours of the entire season, and I would agree with them.
The large-scale, epic disaster adventure was a television feat, and nothing on broadcast television has ever topped it and probably never will.
The series has been chasing that high for a while now, and they’ve never been able to fully capture the magic.
At this point, the big emergencies that begin the season have become campier over time, like the one that started 9-1-1 Season 8, for example.
The bee-nado journey was just a vehicle to get to the plane crash, which led to Athena inexplicably flying a plane that she and a young child would successfully guide onto an LA freeway.
And look, it was a good time.
9-1-1 has always excelled at action pieces mixed with emotional beats, but lately, the big, sweeping adventures have started to feel more gimmicky than anything else.
When they only have eighteen hours to work with every season, it would behoove them to return to emergencies that are still grand (if they so choose) but perhaps a bit more realistic.
Those emergencies based on real events were some of the strangest cases, but knowing that they really happened lent them an extra layer of emotional weight that has become 9-1-1’s bread and butter.
The more realistic the emergency, the more invested the audience is; thus, the stakes feel more real. There’s a level of buy-in that you won’t achieve by throwing the silliest things at the wall and seeing what sticks.
But on the flip side of the realism rainbow, Ryan Murphy’s shows are notorious for pushing the envelope and thinking outside the box, making them some of the most popular shows on television.
There’s always something to be said for bizarre and outrageous emergencies that don’t make all the sense in the world but are fun enough that you don’t particularly care whether or not every little detail makes sense.
9-1-1 was just renewed for a ninth season, so it’s clearly doing something right.
Plus, at this point in television history, plenty of procedurals are out there to scratch that itch if you’re looking for emergencies that are more run-of-the-mill, less about shock factor, and more about realism.
Those are much more the norm than what 9-1-1 does, which again, makes it stand out amongst a crowded landscape.
It’s not an easily answered question because both arguments have pros and cons, and it may be more a matter of personal preference than anything else.
What do you guys think about the state of 9-1-1 emergencies?
Should they keep going bigger and bolder?
Or is it time to scale things back?
Let me know in the comments how you’re feeling about this buzzy topic so we can discuss it!
You can watch 9-1-1 on ABC at 8/7c on Thursdays.
Watch 9-1-1 Online
-
Chicago Med Is Having Its Best Season Yet — Except for One Thing
Chicago Med has been having one of its strongest seasons yet, but there’s only one thing that has been bringing it down. We discuss it here!
-
Should 9-1-1’s Next Disaster Be More Grounded in Reality?
9-1-1 loves a big emergency, but is it time to scale back on the epic disasters and find emergencies more grounded in reality? We discuss!
-
Why I’m Salty That ABC Canceled The Good Doctor Spinoff Before it Got a Chance to Shine
A year after its parent show ended, I’m still mad that ABC canceled The Good Doctor spinoff without giving it a …
-
I’m Not Saying I Need Chicago PD’s Voight & Chapman to Kiss Soon, But I Think I Do
Chicago PD can’t just give tease Voight and Chapman if they aren’t going to followthrough. We’re impatient, venting, and pushing the ship agenda. Check it out!
-
Sam Carver’s Redemption Arc Is Chicago Fire’s Quiet Triumph
Sam Carver came to 51 with a chip on his shoulder and something to prove. His Chicago Fire redemption arc is proving to be triumphant.
-
The Rookie Season 7 Episode 13 Perfectly Spotlights A Lovable Miles Penn (and Pissed Off Lucy)
That was a really solid episode! Miles taking center stage during The Rookie Season 7 Episode 13 was a true gift, …
-
Will Trent Season 3 Episode 13 Review: Rescuing Will Before The Deadly Secrets Killed Him
Olas Collective created deadly soldiers, and the team rushed to save Will on Will Trent Season 3 Episode 13. Our review!
-
The Handmaid’s Tale Season 6 Premiere Review: A Long Ride to the Beginning of the End
The Handmaid’s Tale Season 6 premiere set the stage for a showdown between worlds, with June and Serena at the helm. Our review!
-
13 Power Universe Deaths That Left Us Shook to Our Core
The Power Universe has a long history of shocking deaths, and we’re taking a look at the most shocking of them all!
-
TV’s White Coat Renaissance — Which Medical Series Do You Prescribe?
We’re living in a medical series renaissance! From the gritty and real to melodramatic and soapy, we wonder: which do you prescribe? Our poll!
-
Newsflash! The Disposal of Female Leads Doesn’t “Rebrand” Series; It Kills Them
TV series claiming that their female leads are expendable and losing them will somehow rebrand the show creatively has gotten old. Our rant!
-
The Way Home Didn’t Just Let Go of Thomas — It Locked Him in the Past
It’s been a month since The Way Home Season 3 seemingly finished Thomas Coyle’s story arc, and I still can’t let it go.
-
Virgin River’s Most Underrated Character Isn’t Who You Think
Virgin River’s most underrated character is also one of the most unexpected, but the proof is in the pudding. We discuss!
-
The Hunting Party’s Melissa Roxburgh Discusses That Emotional Cliffhanger & Other Revealing Secrets
The Hunting Party’s Melissa Roxburgh discusses that emotional cliffhanger and Oliver and Bex’s future. Check it out!
-
The Hunting Party Season Finale Leaves Us With Emotional Cliffhangers and An Uncertain Future
The Hunting Party Season 1 Episode 10 left us with emotional cliffhangers and an uncertain future. Check out our review!
-
Paradise Series Premiere Review: An Intriguing Murder Mystery With a Post-Apocalyptic Hook
Paradise Season 1 Episode revealed some shocking details about the president and the town everyone calls home. Read our review.
-
Pulse’s Biggest Pitfall? Fixating on The Worst It Had to Offer Instead of the Best
Pulse didn’t have to meet high expectations, but its biggest pitfall is focusing on its weaknesses rather than its strengths. We explain!
-
Rescue: HI-Surf Season 1 Report Card – A Wipeout Turned Comeback
Rescue: HI-Surf Season 1 had a rough start, but found itself on solid ground by the end of the season, and we’re taking a look at the highs and lows!
-
Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 4 Episode 5 Is a Turning Point for Raq and Kanan
Raq makes a move to secure her future, while the truth about Famous emerges during Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 4 Episode 5. Our review!
-
9-1-1 First Look: A Contagion Hits Los Angeles!
9-1-1 looks to continue its monster eighth season with a two-part event, and TV Fanatic has your first look at it. Check it out!
TV Fanatic is searching for passionate contributors to share their voices across various article types. Think you have what it takes to be a TV Fanatic? Click here for more information and next steps.