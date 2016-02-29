27 Saddest TV Deaths EVER

You know a TV death is sad when years later, you can still get a lump in your throat just thinking about it.

These deaths are like that.

In some cases, it's how the character went out that caused all the pain. The injustice of seeing such a great character meet a terrible end, a heroic character going out beautifully.

In other cases, it is the reaction of everyone around the character that gets the wracking sobs going.

These are the deaths that ripped our (we, the collective, the viewers) hearts out. Which ones got to you?