CBS Cheat Sheet: CSI: Vegas & NCIS: Los Angeles in Danger

CBS has some big decisions to make as we head into 2022.
Many of its shows are struggling in the ratings, and some are aging, which makes it more difficult to justify renewals.
The shows most in danger are CSI: Vegas, NCIS: Los Angeles, and So Help Me Todd.
The Equalizer - Renewed
The Equalizer is right on par with its prior averages, pulling in around 6.9 million total viewers and a 0.61 rating in the demo.
It has already landed a pickup for Season 4.
FBI - Renewed
FBI remains a solid option for CBS on Tuesdays.
The series is averaging 7.1 million viewers and a 0.57 rating.
The series has already been renewed.
Young Sheldon - Certain Renewal
This spin-off of The Big Bang Theory is averaging 7 million viewers and a 0.56 rating.
It commands strong growth in delayed viewing and will be around for the years to come.
The Neighborhood - Certain Renewal
The Monday comedy is averaging 5.2 million viewers and a 0.53 rating -- down a bit from last season, but it remains a heavy hitter.
Ghosts - Certain Renewal
Ghosts is one of the biggest hits of the last couple of years.
The series is averaging 6.4 million viewers and a 0.55 rating.
It also benefits from strong gains in delayed viewing.
FBI: International - Renewed
With 5.8 million viewers and a 0.45 rating, the series is a strong option for CBS.
It has already been renewed.
FBI: Most Wanted - Renewed
FBI: Most Wanted is averaging 5.2 million viewers and a 0.45 rating.
It has already been renewed.
Fire Country - Certain Renewal
The freshman drama has delivered strong ratings for CBS on Fridays.
It is averaging 5.5 million viewers and a 0.44 rating.
It rises considerably with delayed viewing.
NCIS - Certain Renewal
The NCIS franchise is fading on CBS, but the parent series remains decent, averaging 6.5 million viewers and a 0.43 rating.
NCIS is the fall's most-watched series with delayed viewing factored in.
East New York - Likely Renewal
The freshman drama is averaging 5.3 million viewers and a 0.43 rating.
The show rises to around 7 million viewers with delayed viewing factored in.
Barring a midseason collapse, it should be around next season.
S.W.A.T. - Certain Renewal
The series has been bounced around the schedule over the last few years, but remains a strong option on Fridays.
It is averaging 4.8 million viewers and a 0.43 rating.
The numbers rise to around 6 million viewers with delayed viewing.
Bob Hearts Abishola - Likely Renewal
The series is down around 20% in the demo this season to a 0.42 rating.
While the numbers spell renewal, it will come down to what the network plans for its comedy offerings.
Blue Bloods - Likely Renewal
Blue Bloods is averaging 6 million viewers and a 0.41 rating in the demo.
The series soars in delayed viewing, but older shows come at a bigger expense.
For that reason alone, the show could end this season.
NCIS: Los Angeles - Could Go Either Way
The aging spinoff of NCIS has continued to drop in its 14th season.
It is currently averaging 4.2 million viewers and a 0.37 rating.
It is on the bubble.
NCIS: Hawai'i - Likely Renewal
NCIS: Hawai'i is averaging 4.9 million viewers and a 0.34 rating.
The series has healthy gains when delayed viewing is factored in, so the series has the edge over its Los Angeles counterpart.
So Help Me Todd - Likely Cancellation
So Help Me Todd doesn't command the same amount of gains in delayed viewing as some of the more marginally rated CBS shows.
In live + same day ratings, it is averaging 4.4 million viewers and a 0.34 rating.
Unless it rises a bit, there's a good chance it will not be back.
CSI: Vegas - Likely Cancellation
CSI: Vegas scored a surprise renewal last season, with CBS citing strong delayed ratings.
However, the series is down almost 30% in the demo this season, averaging a 0.29 rating. In total viewers, it is averaging 3.3 million viewers.