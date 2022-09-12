Dancing With the Stars Season 31: Cast Photos Revealed!

Dancing With the Stars Season 31 gets underway next week.
Disney+ has dropped some cast photos revealing which pro dancers your favorite celebrities will work with.
We have the return of a pro who left five years ago and so much more.
Scroll down for the photos, and be sure to tune in to Dancing with the Stars Season 31, airing exclusively on Disney+ from Monday, September 19.
Will the show sink or swim on streaming?
We'll need to tune in to find out.
1.
Tyra Banks and Alfonso Ribeiro - Dancing With the Stars
This is our hosts for Season 31 of Dancing with the Stars.
2.
Selma Blair and Sasha Farber - Dancing With the Stars
Selma Blair and Sasha Farber are teaming up to compete for the Mirrorball Trophy.
3.
Jessie James Decker and Alan Bersten - Dancing With the Stars
Will they be a match made in Dancing with the Stars heaven? We'll need to tune in to find out.
4.
Sam Champion and Cheryl Burke - Dancing With the Stars
Despite pondering her future on the series, Cheryl Burke is back and will compete together with Sam Champion.
5.
Vinny Guadagnino and Koko Iwasaki - Dancing With the Stars
Vinny has appeared in a string of reality series, but this will be his first time on a dancing series. How will he perform?
6.
Jason Lewis and Peta Murgatroyd - Dancing With the Stars
Sex and the City's Jason Lewis is teaming up with Peta Murgatroyd.
7.
Daniel Durant and Britt Stewart - Dancing With the Stars
An actor and a showstopping dancer unite to win the trophy.
8.
Trevor Donovan and Emma Slater - Dancing With the Stars
90210's Trevor Donovan is trying his hand at ballroom dancing.
9.
Gabby Windey and Val Chmerkovskiy - Dancing With the Stars
From The Bachelorette to the ballroom! We're excited to see what becomes of these two.
10.
Wayne Brady and Witney Carson - Dancing With the Stars
Wayne Brady and Witney Carson look very good together!
11.
Heidi D'Amelio and Artem Chigvintsev - Dancing With the Stars
Heidi is competing against her daughter on the show.
12.
Charli D'Amelio and Mark Ballas - Dancing With the Stars
Mark Ballas returns to the ballroom after several years away.
13.
Teresa Giudice and Pasha Pashkov - Dancing With the Stars
Teresa Giudice makes her DWTS debut with Pasha Pashkov.
14.
Joseph Baena and Daniella Karagach - Dancing With the Stars
The son of Arnold Schwarzenegger is a contestant on Season 31.
15.
Jordin Sparks and Brandon Armstrong - Dancing With the Stars
Jordin Sparks and Brandon Armstrong will work together to win the trophy.
16.
Shangela and Gleb Savchenko - Dancing With the Stars
Shangela becomes the first Ru Paul's Drag Race cast member to join the series.
17.
Cheryl Ladd and Louis van Amstel - Dancing With the Stars
The Charlie's Angeles star makes her Dancing With the Stars debut.