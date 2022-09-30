Grey's Anatomy Season Premiere Spoiler Photos: So. Many. Changes.

What's next?
Grey's Anatomy Season 19 Episode 1 sends the long-running medical series in a very different direction.
The series will shift focus to a new group of interns when it premieres Thursday, October 6 on ABC.
1.
Back Together - Grey's Anatomy Season 19 Episode 1
Everyone is back and ready to make some big changes on Grey's Anatomy Season 19 Episode 1.
2.
Watching History? - Grey's Anatomy Season 19 Episode 1
The hospital is getting back to its roots and teaching the interns. How long will that work out?
3.
Maggie is Back - Grey's Anatomy Season 19 Episode 1
Maggie is helping out in one of the surgeries on Grey's Anatomy Season 19 Episode 1.
4.
Welcome, Interns - Grey's Anatomy Season 19 Episode 1
Meredith is tasked with keeping the interns up to scratch, but how difficult a task will that be?
5.
What's Next - Grey's Anatomy Season 19 Episode 1
Meredith has set her sights on a very different career path, which should make for an exciting season ahead.
6.
Welcome, Dr. Simone Griffin - Grey's Anatomy Season 19 Episode 1
Simone Griffin is one of the new doctors at the hospital, and we know she doesn't have the best relationship with the place.
7.
A Teaching Hospital Again - Grey's Anatomy Season 19 Episode 1
Amelia will play a big part in bringing the hospital back to its former glory. How far will she go?
8.
Talking It Out - Grey's Anatomy Season 19 Episode 1
With a time jump in the cards, it's possible the new interns already have relationships with the legacy characters.
9.
A New Start - Grey's Anatomy Season 19 Episode 1
The hospital is embracing the change, and that can only mean one thing: New characters!
10.
Weber's New Friend - Grey's Anatomy Season 19 Episode 1
There's a lot of change in the hospital, but how will Weber react to them?
11.
Amelia's New Trajectory - Grey's Anatomy Season 19 Episode 1
Amelia has experienced a lot of growth throughout her time on the series. Now, she's teaching a new wave of doctors.
12.
Throwback Thursday - Grey's Anatomy Season 19 Episode 1
It looks like the new characters are set to be reminiscent of the original characters, and we are so here for it.
13.
Less Than Impressed - Grey's Anatomy Season 19 Episode 1
Jules and Mika look to be getting off to a bad start with each other.
14.
Ready for the Fresh Start - Grey's Anatomy Season 19 Episode 1
Adding five new interns into the mix will undoubtedly shake up the show's dynamics like never before.
15.
Niko Terho ad Lucas Adams - Grey's Anatomy Season 19 Episode 1
Niko Terho joins the cast as Lucas Adams on Grey's Anatomy Season 19.
16.
Midori Francis as Dr. Mila Yasuda - Grey's Anatomy Season 19 Episode 1
Midori Francis joins the cast as Dr. Mila Yasuda for Grey's Anatomy Season 19.
17.
Drama for the Interns - Grey's Anatomy Season 19 Episode 1
The interns will have an uphill battle because the hospital has battled a lot of scrutiny.
18.
What Happened? - Grey's Anatomy Season 19 Episode 1
The teaser hints that Jules had a night of passion with one of the other doctors. Should we expect rumors to be running rampant?
19.
Best Friends - Grey's Anatomy Season 19 Episode 1
Link and Jo have been great friends in the past. How will they navigate that in Season 19?
20.
Making Strides - Grey's Anatomy Season 19 Episode 1
There are big changes ahead, and we can't wait to see what happens.
21.
Jo Makes a Plan - Grey's Anatomy Season 19 Episode 1
Jo followed a new career path on Season 18, so there will be some big changes.
22.
What's Next for Link - Grey's Anatomy Season 19 Episode 1
Link has some big decisions to make on Grey's Anatomy Season 19.
23.
Talking Outside the Hospital - Grey's Anatomy Season 19 Episode 1
There are some conversations to be had on Grey's Anatomy Season 19.