House of the Dragon Episode 6 Photos: So. Many. Changes.

The second half of House of the Dragon Season 1 promises to be filled with shocks for fans.
House of the Dragon Season 1 Episode 6 picks up the pace considerably as we pick up a decade later, and things in King's Landing are more intense than ever.
HBO has dropped the official photos for "The Princess and the Queen," an hour that is sure to shift the dynamics again.
Changes in King's Landing - House of the Dragon
Rhaenyra has given birth to her child, and she is immediately summoned to the Queen.
Lyonel Strong - House of the Dragon Season 1 Episode 6
The new hand of the King has some big decisions to make when the series jumps 10 years into the future.
Welcome, Harwin - House of the Dragon Season 1 Episode 6
Harwin's presence has been minimal to date, but the 10 year time jump give him a bigger presence in King's Landing.
Larys Strong - House of the Dragon Season 1 Episode 6
Larys Strong also gets much more screentime on House of the Dragon Season 1 Episode 6, titled "The Princess and the Queen."
All Grown Up - House of the Dragon Season 1 Episode 6
Alicent is all grown up on House of the Dragon Season 1 Episode 6 as Olivia Cooke takes over the role from Emily Carey.
A Formidable Alliance? - House of the Dragon Season 1 Episode 6
Ser Criston opened up to Alicent before the time jump, so we're inclined to believe they'll be working together on House of the Dragon Season 1 Episode 6.
Training Aemond - House of the Dragon Season 1 Episode 6
Otto was vocal to Alicent to get Aemond ready to rule, and it looks like Criston will be helping out.
Preparing Them for Battle - House of the Dragon Season 1 Episode 6
Making sure people can fight in battle is necessary in King's Landing.
What's Happening? - House of the Dragon Season 1 Episode 6
Tensions mount when the kids witness something that shocks them.
Happier Times? - House of the Dragon Season 1 Episode 6
Daemon appears with his children in this shot from House of the Dragon Season 1 Episode 6.
Happy Couple? - House of the Dragon Season 1 Episode 6
Laena and Daemon got close on House of the Dragon Season 1 Episode 5, but it looks like they'll be closer than ever after the time jump.
Holding a Dragon Egg - House of the Dragon Season 1 Episode 6
Dragons are the lifeblood of the Velaryons and the Targaryens.
Laena Velaryon or Targaryen? - House of the Dragon Season 1 Episode 6
It sure looks like Daemon and Laena are closer than just family members.