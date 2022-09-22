House of the Dragon Episode 6 Photos: So. Many. Changes.

The second half of House of the Dragon Season 1 promises to be filled with shocks for fans.

House of the Dragon Season 1 Episode 6 picks up the pace considerably as we pick up a decade later, and things in King's Landing are more intense than ever.

HBO has dropped the official photos for "The Princess and the Queen," an hour that is sure to shift the dynamics again.

Scroll down to check them out, and be sure to return to TV Fanatic for a full rundown after it airs Sunday at 9 p.m. on HBO.