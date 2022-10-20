House of the Dragon Season Finale Photos: Rhaenyra Prepares for War

The end is here, House of the Dragon Fanatics.
House of the Dragon Season 1 Episode 10 wraps Sunday with an episode that teases Rhaenyra's reaction to that big betrayal.
Deciding What Comes Next - House of the Dragon
Daemon and Rhaenyra will be blindsided to learn that Alicent and Otto have installed Aegon on the throne in the season finale.
Pledging Fealty - House of the Dragon Season 1 Episode 10
Rhaenyra may have had the power stolen from under her, but at least she'll have her father's crown.
Preparing Her Son - House of the Dragon Season 1 Episode 10
Rhaenyra's claim to the throne was set in stone, and now that she knows people are out to harm her family, she will cherish every moment with her sons.
Pondering the Future - House of the Dragon Season 1 Episode 10
Relationships and alliances could be up for grabs should Aegon, Aemond, or the Hightowers make it to Dragonstone.
Rhaeyra Listens - House of the Dragon Season 1 Episode 10
Rhaenys arrives in Dragonstone with a stern warning for her niece, but how will Rhaenyra react to it?
Ready for Battle - House of the Dragon Season 1 Episode 10
Rhaenyra's sons have faced adversity their whole lives due to questions about paternity. How will they react to their mother's claim to the throne being stolen?
Rhaenys in Dragonstone - House of the Dragon Season 1 Episode 10
Rhaenys hot-footed it out of King's Landing on the fastest dragon around. Now that she's in Dragonstone, she'll need to join forces with her niece.
Look Who's Back - House of the Dragon Season 1 Episode 10
Rhaenyra will understandably be shocked about her family member's arrival.
Questioning Everything - House of the Dragon Season 1 Episode 10
The Black Queen needs all of the allies she can get, and we should see that come into focus on the final episode.
House of the HUGE Dragons - House of the Dragon Season 1 Episode 10
Naturally, there will be plenty of dragons on display on the final episode of House of the Dragon.
Battle Board - House of the Dragon Season 1 Episode 10
Fire runs through everything on House of the Dragon.
Working Together - House of the Dragon Season 1 Episode 10
The Targaryens and Velaryons need to stick together as this war gets underway.