NCIS Three-Show Crossover Photos Tease Reunions and Danger for Franchise Favorites

The unprecedented three-show NCISverse crossover premieres January 9 on CBS.

The network has dropped some exciting first-look photos from the event, which promises different dynamics as beloved characters from all three NCIS shows share the screen for the first time.

1. Uniting for the Greater Good - NCIS: Hawai'i

McGee and Torres from the original NCIS are working with NCIS: Hawai'i's Mills in this first-look photo.

2. Tennant is on the Case - NCIS: Hawai'i

Three shows are crossing over for the highly anticipated three-show NCIS-verse crossover.

3. Mills With the OG NCIS Crew - NCIS: Hawai'i

Mills is a part of the crossover event, leaving Hawai'i behind for an episode or two.

4. McGee on the Crossover - NCIS: Hawai'i

The crossover event finds everyone hunted by a killer, and McGee may or may not be able to offer some insight into what's happening.

5. Together, at Last - NCIS: Hawai'i

We've had two-show crossovers in the past, but in recent years, NCIS: Los Angeles has been left out of the fun. Not this time.

6. Tennant and Knight Working Together - NCIS: Hawai'i

Tennant and Knight are a force to be reckoned with when they team up. They were great on the crossover event earlier this season.

7. Is There Still a Connection? - NCIS: Hawai'i

The previous crossover hinted at a connection between Tennant and Torres. Might that be revisited on the next event?

8. Working with the Original Team - NCIS: Hawai'i

Working with the OGs must be a lot of fun for Tennant, who had a connection to Gibbs.

9. X Marks the Spot - NCIS: Hawai'i

The agents realize there is safety in numbers in the first photos for the unprecedented three-show crossover.

10. Parker on the Hunt - NCIS: Hawai'i

Parker must keep his team safe while trying to outmaneuver a serial killer. Will he prevail?

11. Vance is a Part of the Fun - NCIS: Hawai'i

Vance will participate in the three-show crossover. Pretty great, right?

12. Callen and Torres - NCIS: Hawai'i

Los Angeles' Callen will work with Torres from the original NCIS.

13. Fun in the Office - NCIS: Hawai'i

The team is trying to stay away from a serial killer, but they'll have a lot of fun in the process.

14. Happier Times - NCIS: Hawai'i

It's nice seeing all of these characters come together as one for this special event. We hope this isn't the only three-show crossover.

15. McGee Cracking Jokes - NCIS: Hawai'i

McGee looks to be cracking jokes in the office. Would we have it any other way? No.

