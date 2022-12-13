NCIS Three-Show Crossover Photos Tease Reunions and Danger for Franchise Favorites

The unprecedented three-show NCISverse crossover premieres January 9 on CBS.
The network has dropped some exciting first-look photos from the event, which promises different dynamics as beloved characters from all three NCIS shows share the screen for the first time.
Scroll down for the full list of photos below.
1.
Uniting for the Greater Good - NCIS: Hawai'i
McGee and Torres from the original NCIS are working with NCIS: Hawai'i's Mills in this first-look photo.
2.
Tennant is on the Case - NCIS: Hawai'i
Three shows are crossing over for the highly anticipated three-show NCIS-verse crossover.
3.
Mills With the OG NCIS Crew - NCIS: Hawai'i
Mills is a part of the crossover event, leaving Hawai'i behind for an episode or two.
4.
McGee on the Crossover - NCIS: Hawai'i
The crossover event finds everyone hunted by a killer, and McGee may or may not be able to offer some insight into what's happening.
5.
Together, at Last - NCIS: Hawai'i
We've had two-show crossovers in the past, but in recent years, NCIS: Los Angeles has been left out of the fun. Not this time.
6.
Tennant and Knight Working Together - NCIS: Hawai'i
Tennant and Knight are a force to be reckoned with when they team up. They were great on the crossover event earlier this season.
7.
Is There Still a Connection? - NCIS: Hawai'i
The previous crossover hinted at a connection between Tennant and Torres. Might that be revisited on the next event?
8.
Working with the Original Team - NCIS: Hawai'i
Working with the OGs must be a lot of fun for Tennant, who had a connection to Gibbs.
9.
X Marks the Spot - NCIS: Hawai'i
The agents realize there is safety in numbers in the first photos for the unprecedented three-show crossover.
10.
Parker on the Hunt - NCIS: Hawai'i
Parker must keep his team safe while trying to outmaneuver a serial killer. Will he prevail?
11.
Vance is a Part of the Fun - NCIS: Hawai'i
Vance will participate in the three-show crossover. Pretty great, right?
12.
Callen and Torres - NCIS: Hawai'i
Los Angeles' Callen will work with Torres from the original NCIS.
13.
Fun in the Office - NCIS: Hawai'i
The team is trying to stay away from a serial killer, but they'll have a lot of fun in the process.
14.
Happier Times - NCIS: Hawai'i
It's nice seeing all of these characters come together as one for this special event. We hope this isn't the only three-show crossover.
15.
McGee Cracking Jokes - NCIS: Hawai'i
McGee looks to be cracking jokes in the office. Would we have it any other way? No.