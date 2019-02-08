Netflix Cheat Sheet: Which Shows Have Been Canceled?

Netflix is great. It has an endless supply of content for subscribers to binge.

But Netflix's shows are not invincible. They are no different from traditional networks, and the numbers can be staggering.

The streamer has been on a bit of a cancellation streak of late, with many shows struggling to survive for a second season. Will it keep you from watching their upcoming content?

It's time to take a look at the originals the streamer has renewed and canceled.