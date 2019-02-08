Netflix Cheat Sheet: Which Shows Have Been Canceled?

Netflix is great. It has an endless supply of content for subscribers to binge.
But Netflix's shows are not invincible. They are no different from traditional networks, and the numbers can be staggering.
The streamer has been on a bit of a cancellation streak of late, with many shows struggling to survive for a second season. Will it keep you from watching their upcoming content?
It's time to take a look at the originals the streamer has renewed and canceled.
1.
The Crown
Set to end after its fifth season, with Imelda Staunton to take over the Queen Elizabeth II role from Olivia Colman.
2.
Everything Sucks
Canceled after one season. This beloved series starring Peyton Kennedy gets a lot of love from TV Fanatic for her fantastic performance as a young girl dealing with her sexuality.
3.
House of Cards
Canceled after six seasons. The Kevin Spacey debacle killed a great series, but Robin Wright stepped it up for a stunning finale season.
4.
Hemlock Grove
Canceled after three seasons! Long live the small, fictional Pennsylvania town.
5.
Orange is the New Black
Canceled after seven seasons. A sequel series is already in the works. It's going out on a high note, and we can't wait to see what's next.
6.
Marco Polo
Canceled after two seasons! This expansive series never caught on with the fans.