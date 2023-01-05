The Bachelor: Meet the 30 Women Looking for Love With Zach Shallcross

ABC has unveiled the thirty incredible women are looking for love and are ready to find it with Zach Shallcross on the new season, which premieres Monday, JAN. 23 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EST), on ABC.
Check out the cast below.
1.
Anastasia - 30 - Content Marketing Manager - California - The Bachelor
Anastasia is really someone special.
She comes from a big, loving Greek family and is ready to find love of her own!
When it comes to finding a husband, Anastasia is looking for a mature man who has his life together and knows what he wants.
In her free time, Anastasia enjoys watching the “Harry Potter” movies, visiting her family in Greece and vibing out to Rufus Du Sol’s music. Anastasia is done wasting time when it comes to dating and is ready to jump into love with both feet.
Will Zach be the man to take the plunge with her? Only time will tell.
2.
Victoria J. - 30 - Makeup Artist - Fort Worth, Texas - The Bachelor
This Texas native is the full package! Ambitious and resilient, Victoria J. is ready to live life to the fullest!
She is determined to take chances to finally find the true love she’s been searching for.
Her parents have been married for over 40 years, and Victoria has her heart set on finding a love like theirs.
Victoria is looking for a mature man who will be there for her in good times and bad.
She is looking forward to meeting Zach because she knows he’s as ready for lifelong love as much as she is!
3.
Kaitlyn “Kaity” - 27 - ER Nurse - Austin, Texas - The Bachelor
Kaity is 100% wife material!
The Canadian nurse is not only passionate about her career but she’s got a great sense of humor and is extremely down to earth.
Kaity is looking for her forever Prince Charming and says, “I truly hope to find love.
I have so much love to give to the right man.”
Hopefully, Zach is the right man for her!
Kaity can’t wait to start a family and said that if a man didn’t want kids, that would be a dealbreaker for her.
Will Zach be the one to show this beauty that true love is out there? Only time will tell.
4.
Holland - 24 - Insurance Marketer - Boca Raton, Florida - The Bachelor
Holland is a spunky and confident woman who needs a man who can keep up with her energy!
The top things Holland is looking for in a relationship are unwavering commitment, loyalty and a genuine personality.
Oh, and he also MUST love wine and sushi.
Hope you’re listening, Zach!
Pilates and spending time at the beach in her home state of Florida are also important parts of Holland’s life, and it would be a huge plus if she could meet someone to enjoy her favorite things with her.
Holland knows what she wants, and good luck to anyone who tries to stop her!
Vanessa is ready to say goodbye to the single life!
She is so excited to meet Zach and hopes he’s the loyal, charismatic man she’s been looking for.
P>Vanessa works in marketing and strives to be as successful as marketing genius Kris Jenner one day.
We love a girl that dreams big! And while she’s passionate about her work, Vanessa’s priority right now is finding her life partner.
She considers herself a top-notch foodie, so hopefully, Zach is hungry for good food and a good time!
Will this be the end of Vanessa’s search for love? Fingers crossed!
7.
Aly - 26 - Healthcare - Atlanta, Georgia - The Bachelor
With a beautiful smile and a personality to match, Aly is a Southern sweetheart ready to find love!
Aly is a hopeless romantic and has even ended serious relationships because her exes weren’t ready for the real deal.
She’s the full package and is as passionate about her work in healthcare as she is about Disneyland.
Aly hopes Zach can match her energy and is excited to meet a man who’s ready for marriage.
Nothing makes her happier than her goldendoodle named Texas, so hopefully, Zach can handle a little puppy love because these two are a package deal!
8.
Kimberly - 30 - Hospitality Manager - Los Angeles, California - The Bachelor
Kimberly is not here to mess around!
She was in a serious relationship that lasted six years, but she was ready for her forever, and her ex was not.
Kimberly has been single for the past few years and doesn’t want just to date around. She is waiting for her perfect man.
The Puerto Rican beauty’s ideal date night would include watching the sunset at the beach with a picnic dinner.
Zach, save that idea for later! Kimberly is ready to find her husband and start a family of her own.
She is excited about the chance to fall in love again and can’t wait for her “Bachelor” journey to begin!
9.
Catherine “Cat” - 26 - Dancer - New York - The Bachelor
When it comes to living life to the fullest, Cat likes to just go for it!
Cat is a free spirit who isn’t afraid to be silly and always tries to keep a positive attitude.
Cat loves living in New York City, is passionate about dancing and enjoys a picnic in the park.
Cheese and crackers in Central Park with Cat? Sounds like a dreamy one-on-one date to us!
Cat is ready to find someone who accepts her for who she is and will make her a priority.
Cat believes true love is within reach, and we hope she’s right!
10.
Sonia - 29 - Project Manager - Long Island, New York - The Bachelor
Sonia is the life of the party!
This outgoing Long Island girl is ready to settle down and put her dating days behind her.
After multiple serious relationships, Sonia knows she’s ready for marriage and hopes Zach is her future husband!
She says she’s looking for a head-over-heels kind of love and truly believes her soul mate is out there.
Sonia is extremely close with her family and hopes her future partner is as family-oriented as she is. And while she’s a city girl, for now, Sonia is hoping to move to the suburbs one day with her man and raise three golden retrievers.
Katherine is a vibrant go-getter with a witty sense of humor and a glass-half-full attitude.
She loves spending time with her nieces and nephews and can’t wait to have a family of her own.
Katherine’s career as a registered nurse is extremely important to her, but her No. 1 priority is to find her perfect match. Katherine’s dream man is loyal, trustworthy, a great communicator and, most importantly, her best friend.
She is looking for a real man who will enhance her life, and she’s ready to put it all on the line to pursue love.
12.
Viktoria E. - 29 - Nanny - Vienna Austria - The Bachelor
Viktoria E. is a beautiful, positive woman whose striking looks are only a small part of her story.
She was born and raised in Austria but moved to the United States by herself in 2013.
Viktoria currently lives in New York City, where she loves being the life of the party and is always up for a new adventure.
She is a natural caregiver and is passionate about working with children, so she can’t wait to have a family of her own!
Viktoria enjoys listening to country music and dreams of visiting Hawaii one day.
We can’t wait to see if Zach is the loving match Viktoria is looking for!
13.
Ariel - 28 - Marketing Executive - New York City, New York - The Bachelor
Ariel is a thrill-seeker, and here at “The Bachelor,” thrill she will find.
Ariel is adventurous, sophisticated, unapologetically herself and is looking for a man who can match her energy!
Ariel comes from a big, loving Ukrainian family and is looking to find love like her parents have.
She is a woman of the world and has traveled everywhere, from Europe to Asia to South America and more!
When she’s not jet-setting, she loves exploring her hometown of New York City by going on long walks and listening to SZA.
Ariel is truly hoping that Zach is her perfect match!
Brooklyn is a rodeo country girl ready to saddle up for the love story of a lifetime!
At just 13 years old, Brooklyn discovered her passion for horse barrel racing and went on to study animal science.
One day, she dreams of being a professional rodeo cowgirl and horse trainer.
But now, Brooklyn works as a lab designer for an oral surgery practice where she custom designs teeth for life-changing dental procedures.
Zach, get ready to say cheese and show off those pearly whites!
Brooklyn hasn’t had the easiest path when it comes to her relationship history, so she’s ready for a fresh start with the Bachelor.
Will Zach be the perfect cowboy for this fun-loving cowgirl? Only time will tell.
20.
Jessica “Jess” - 23 - E-Commerce Coordinator - Winter Springs, Florida - The Bachelor
Jess is a sweet soul from Orlando, Florida, who says Zach is her dream man!
While Jess is one of the younger women, she is mature, knows what she wants in a partner and doesn’t want to settle for anything less than her soul mate.
Jess describes herself as a hopeless romantic and is ready for her fairytale romance worthy of a Taylor Swift love song. Jess comes from a big Puerto Rican family and hopes Zach is ready for her to spice up his life.
Jess hopes Zach is as excited about her as she is about him!
21.
Kylee - 25 - Postpartum Nurse - Charlotte, North Carolina - The Bachelor
Kylee may best be known as an NBA dancer, but this girl has way more going on than just her killer dance moves and beautiful smile!
Outside of her love of dancing, Kylee is a registered nurse who works in a postpartum unit.
She is passionate about helping new mothers and can’t wait to have a baby of her own ASAP.
She may only be 25, but Kylee is ready for the soccer mom life, so hopefully, Zach is on the same page!
Kylee admits that she falls in love hard and fast, so time will tell if this hopeless romantic will be able to find her soul mate in Zach.
22.
Rebecca “Becca” - 25 - Nursing Student - Burbank, California - The Bachelor
Becca is incredible.
She is a nursing student who has always put others before herself and dedicates her life to helping people.
She comes from a close-knit Mexican American family and was raised by her mom, who she says is the person she loves most in this world.
When it comes to what she wants in a partner, Becca is looking for someone she has a natural chemistry with who isn’t afraid to be goofy sometimes.
She is hoping to meet a man who is as loyal, honest and supportive as she is.
Becca is here to find her perfect match and hopefully return home with Zach by her side.
23.
Olivia M. - 25 - Stylist - Cincinnati, Ohio - The Bachelor
Born and raised in a small town with a loving family, Olivia M. is looking for the love of her life!
She may be a city-slicker now, but Olivia will always be a small-town girl at heart.
She studied fashion and has a passion for all things style and design.
Zach, get your suit ready!
When she’s not working hard at her career, Olivia loves going to hot yoga, trying new restaurants and cuddling up on the couch to binge-watch TV.
Olivia is hoping to meet a loyal, loving and driven man.
Will Zach be her prince charming?
24.
Brianna - 24 - Entrepeneur - Jersey City, New Jersey - The Bachelor
Brianna is a boss woman looking to add some love to her life!
She is smart, entrepreneurial and creative, which lead to her owning a successful beauty company at just 24 years old.
Brianna is giving She-E-O vibes!
Now that her career is in such a good spot, she seems to have everything in place except for a man.
Brianna is a woman of the world and even lived in Paris for a few years growing up.
So, she is looking for a ride-or-die partner with whom she can travel to new places.
Brianna has high expectations, but she’s truly hopeful that Zach could be the man for her!
25.
Cara - 27 - Corporate Recruiter - Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania - The Bachelor
Cara is as ambitious and driven as she is beautiful.
She really has her life figured out, from her career to her social life, but there’s one major piece missing ― a husband.
Cara has tried dating apps and being set up, but she is way more excited about this new, unique opportunity to find love with Zach.
When she isn’t hustling in the office, she’s jamming out to Justin Bieber while walking around New York City.
Cara is hoping to meet an ambitious and intelligent man and hopes she feels sparks flying with Zach!
26.
Davia - 25 - Marketing Manager - Charleston, South Carolina - The Bachelor
Davia is a bold and strong woman who is ready for Mr. Right!
While Davia’s life hasn’t always been easy, she’s always persevered and is ready to receive the love she has given to so many others in her life.
Davia loves dancing, listening to Lizzo and reading romance novels like “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo.”
Davia is ready for marriage and wants it soon!
She is looking for an honest man who will prioritize their relationship above all else. Hope you’re ready, Zach!