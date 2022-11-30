The Last of Us: HBO Drops Character Posters

HBO's The Last of Us premieres Sunday, January 15.
With the premiere date fast approaching, the premium cabler has unveiled character posters for its adaptation of the videogame.
Scroll down to check out the photos.
Storm Reid as Riley - The Last of Us
Euphoria's Storm Reid plays Riley on The Last of Us.
Nick Offerman as Bill - The Last of Us
Nick Offerman will play Bill on HBO's The Last of Us Adaptation.
Murray Bartlett as Frank - The Last of Us
Murray Bartlett is taking on the role of Frank in HBO's The Last of Us.
Merle Dandridge as Marlene - The Last of Us
Merle Dandridge reprises her role from the videogame series as Marlene.
Keivonn Woodard as Sam - The Last of Us
Keivonn Woodard is set to play Sam in HBO's The Last of Us adaptation.
Gabriel Luna as Tommy - The Last of Us
Gabriel Luna plays Tommy in HBO's The Last of Us series.
Bella Ramsey as Ellie - The Last of Us
Bella Ramsey plays Ellie in HBO's The Last of Us adaptation.
Anna Torv as Tess - The Last of Us
Anna Torv plays Tess in HBO's Last of Us series adaptation.
Pedro Pascal as Joel - The Last of Us
Pedro Pascal plays Joel on HBO's Last of Us adaptation.
Nico Parker as Sarah - The Last of Us
HBO's Last of Us adaptation stars Nico Parker as Sarah.
Lamar Johnson as Henry - The Last of Us
Lamar Johnson plays Henry in HBO's Last of Us adaptation.