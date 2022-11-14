The Walking Dead Series Finale Photos Tease Judith's Fate, The Final Battle, and More!

The end is here, The Walking Dead fanatics.
The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 24 brings the main series to an end after 12 seasons.
Airing Thursday, November 20 at 9 p.m. on AMC, the finale attempts to wrap up loose ends and prepare fans for the next stage of The Walking Dead universe.
Check out the photos below.
Remember, you can watch The Walking Dead online right here via TV Fanatic.
1.
Pamela's Last Stand - The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 24
Pamela is prepared for the end of the Commonwealth, but will she also meet her end due to her actions?
2.
We Have to Fight - The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 24
It looks like the survivors are staying below ground due to the severe situation on the ground.
3.
Mercer in Prison - The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 24
Mercer is ready to "f--k shit up," and that means fighting his way out of prison and taking the power from Pamela.
4.
Why We Fight - The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 24
There's only so much fighting our team can endure, but will the good prevail in the end?
5.
Searching for Coco - The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 24
Coco is still missing, and it's down to Eugene, Gabriel, and Rosita to save her life.
6.
The Old Gang Back Together - The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 24
The team has been apart for a long time, and now, it's time to make some big changes to save everyone.
7.
Does Judith Survive? - The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 24
Pamela shot Judith on the penultimate episode, but it looks like the youngster will live to fight another day.
8.
Connie Fighting Back - The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 24
Connie wants everyone to have a future, and that means a fight for survival.
9.
Eugene With a Gun - The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 24
Eugene has been coming into his own of late, thanks to him fighting back against the injustice inside the commonwealth.
10.
Walkers Are Here - The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 24
Carol's journey will end with the series finale, unless Melissa McBride returns to the franchise down the line. The series may be ending, but the franchise is alive.
11.
Preparing for the Last Act - The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 24
The last act is here, but where will we leave these characters when the curtain falls?
12.
Where Do We Go From Here? - The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 24
A sudden turn of events leaves everyone fighting for their lives inside the Commonwealth.
13.
Maggie Fights Back - The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 24
Maggie has her son back, but she also wants justice for Judith.
14.
Making a Play for It - The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 24
Yumiko has largely been protected from the outside world due to the Commonwealth of late, but now, she's helping save her people.
15.
The Soldiers Take Aim - The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 24
There's one last battle ahead, but will these soldiers be on the side of the good guys?
16.
Working Together - The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 24
Maggie has to put up with Negan for the sake of the mission, but where will the series end their feud?
17.
What Happened to the Walkers? - The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 24
Negan found himself ina shocking scenario when he realized there are smarter walkers inside the Commonwealth.
18.
What's Next for Negan? - The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 24
Negan has been on a redemption arc of late, but there's so much more for him to do. We know he's headed to New York.
19.
Max Wants Change - The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 24
Max is ready to make some big changes at the Commonwealth, but with few roads to survival, what will she decide to do?
20.
Maggie Prepares for the End - The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 24
Maggie is dead set on taking down Pamela Milton, but we also know she's headed to New York. How will that happen?
21.
Will the Variant Walkers Please Climb a Building? - The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 24
The variant walkers are in the Commonwealth, adding another element of horror to the series finale.
22.
Diane Returns - The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 24
Diane was off-screen for much of the season, and we hope she wasn't brought back to be killed off. She's a great character who deserved a lot more development.
23.
Carol is Ready for Change - The Walking Dead
Much like everyone else, Carol is ready to make some big changes. However, she has to evade the Commonwealth army first.