TV's Badass and Inspirational Women

I'm always excited to watch badass and inspiring women on TV, and Women's History Month seemed like the ideal time to honor some of our favorites.

Many of these ladies represent fierce and fearless characters, who aren't afraid to fight for their dreams, no matter what the consequences. Others we found inspiring because they've conquered their own inner demons and grown emotionally.

These 21 women have got it in spades. They are fierce, loyal, and badass, and they are the perfect ally you'd want on your side. We included badass Captain Olivia Benson to The Cleaning Lady's Thony De Le Rhosa to All American's Olivia Baker. We hope we included some of your favorites.