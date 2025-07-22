Smoke Cast: Where Have You Seen Them Before?

If you’ve had a chance to check out the opening hours of Smoke Season 1, then you know it’s a twisty, complex crime drama with that dark and ominous vibe that surrounds many Apple TV+ series.

While the series may just be getting started, the cast is full of recognizable faces that have impressive filmographies. And we’re taking a look at some of the projects that put these faces on the map.

Taron Egerton

Dave Gudsen, an arson investigator and former firefighter, is portrayed by Welsh actor Taron Egerton with an air of cockiness and narcissism.

Gudsen, also a budding writer, is an enigma, and part of the intrigue of the whole series is trying to figure out just what about Gudsen is a little off amidst a sea of characters carrying a lot of demons.

If you’re a frequent Apple TV+ watcher, then you may recognize Egerton from his role in Black Bird, a hit for the streamer that saw the actor step into the role of Jimmy Keane, a criminal facing a lengthy prison sentence.

The series was developed by Dennis Lehane, who also created Smoke, and it was a hit with audiences who became deeply invested in the prison drama, following along to see what choices Jimmy would make as he feels his life and freedom start to slip away.

Both Black Bird and Smoke are Egerton’s most prominent television roles to date, but he’s had quite the run in feature films over the last few years.

Kingsman: The Secret Service put him on the map, as he starred alongside Samuel L. Jackson and Colin Firth, to tell the story of a rebellious teenager who gets recruited into the ultimate spy organization, the Kingsmen.

The box office hit spawned a sequel, Kingsman: The Golden Circle, in which Egerton reprised his role as Gary “Eggsy” Unwin.

Taron Egerton as Gary “Eggsy” Unwin in Kingsman: The Secret Service (Twentieth Century Fox/Screenshot)

His biggest role to date came when he stepped into the immortal shoes of Elton John in the musical, Rocketman.

Egerton’s portrayal of the legendary singer garnered much acclaim, and he received numerous nominations for his portrayal, including a Golden Globe win for Best Actor in a Motion Picture Musical or Comedy.

Most recently, Egerton starred in the Netflix movie Carry-On, a tense thriller which found him starring as a TSA agent who gets blackmailed into allowing a nerve agent to get aboard a flight.

This was another hit for Egerton, as the film became a major success for the streamer.

Jurnee Smollett

Detective Michelle Calderon is a local detective assigned to help Gudsen track down the serial arsonists terrorizing the area, and the two immediately develop an odd dynamic that’s one of the most fascinating aspects of the opening hours.

Calderon needs a win, by any means necessary, and she takes on the arsonist case hard, perhaps a little too hard at times.

Smollett comes from an acting family, with several of her siblings also being actors, and she began her career as a child actor.

Many people may remember her as Michelle Tanner’s friend on Full House, a recurring role she played for twelve episodes.

She got her big break in the film Eve’s Bayou, where she portrayed the titular character. The heartbreaking film showed Smollett’s incredible range for a child actor, and it set her off on a path that included roles in various other movies and television series.

Jurnee Smollett as Rosalee in Underground (Courtesy of WGN America)

Some of those included the film Roll Bounce, and series regular roles in Friday Night Lights, The Defenders, and Underground.

Most recently, Smollett was a lead in the HBO series Lovecraft Country. A critical darling, the black horror fantasy drama series was a spellbinding and terrifying ride that left the audience speechless.

Smollett was nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her role as Letitia “Leti” Lewis. But unfortunately, the series was cancelled after just one season.

Rafe Spall

Steven Burke is a colleague of Calderon’s, and while the two were in the throes of a torrid affair, when we meet the pair in Smoke Season 1, their relationship has deteriorated.

Burke seemingly uses his authority in their power dynamic to his advantage, and a part of the early hours of Smoke gives greater insight into the pair’s complicated history and even more complex future.

If Spall looks familiar, it’s because the English actor has appeared in dozens of films and television series dating back to early adulthood.

The son of actor Timothy Spall, acting was in the actor’s DNA, and he has had roles in some big-time Hollywood films over the years, including Shaun of the Dead, Hot Fuzz, One Day, Prometheus, and Life of Pi.

Rafe Spall as DC Andy Cartwright in Hot Fuzz (Rogue Pictures/Screenshot)

Spall does a lot of character work, and he’s shown a lot of range on-screen, stepping into roles in blockbusters like the morally bankrupt bad guy in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom and a shady agent in Men in Black: International.

On the small screen, Spall is best known for his role in Trying, a British comedy series that airs on Apple TV+ and has been recently renewed for a fifth season.

The series follows a couple, Nikki (Esther Smith) and Jason (Spall), who struggle to conceive a child and eventually decide to adopt.

Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine

Freddy Fasano leads a pretty sad and quiet life as a line cook at Coop’s Fried Chicken, but there’s much more to him than meets the eye, including the fact that he may be a serial arsonist.

The mystery of Fasano is one of the major draws of the series, as it’s equal parts a whodunnit and an investigative series, as well as a character study.

Before Smoke, Mwine starred in films like Blood Diamond, alongside Leonardo DiCaprio, and had guest spots on series like Law & Order and ER, as well as a recurring role on the hit series Heroes.

Mwine’s big break came via the HBO series Treme, which followed the lives of New Orleans residents in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina.

Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine as (dead) Usutu in Heroes (NBC/Screenshot)

The series ran for four seasons, and Mwine was a recurring player on the series, whose character, Jacques Jhoni, became the love interest of Kim Dickens’ Janette Desautel.

Since then, Mwine has also starred in The Chi and had a recurring role on Netflix’s The Lincoln Lawyer.

He’ll soon be seen in Hulu’s Washington Black, alongside Sterling K. Brown, an adaptation of the book of the same name.

The series will follow an eleven-year-old boy who flees his sugar plantation in Barbados in the early 1800s after a shocking death.

Hannah Emily Anderson

Hannah Emily Anderson and Colin Woodell as Jenna and Rick Betancourt in The Purge (Patti Perret/USA Network)

While Gudsen’s professional life is a significant part of the series, his personal life also plays a crucial role, and Gudsen’s wife, Ashley, has an intriguing relationship with her husband.

There’s something that feels off about their relationship, but it’s hard to pinpoint exactly what it is.

Before Smoke, Anderson’s most famous role was in the series The Purge, which was based on the films in the Purge franchise.

Hannah Emily Anderson and Colin Woodell as Jenna and Rick Betancourt in The Purge (Patti Perret/USA Network)

In the first season, Anderson played a pivotal role as an anti-Purge resident, whose decision to venture out for the first time leads to devastating results and forces her to take a deeper look at herself.

The series aired for two seasons, though Anderson was only in the first.

On the big screen, Anderson had a role in Jigsaw, the eighth film in the Saw franchise, as well as another turn in the horror genre, with a role in Return to Silent Hill.

Greg Kinnear

The most recognizable face of the cast is probably Greg Kinnear, who plays Harvey Englehart, the chief of the fire department and Gudsen’s superior.

Englehart and Gudsen have a solid relationship, but that will surely be tested as the investigation rages on and potential secrets come to light.

Some of Kinnear’s most popular work was produced in the 1990s, with perhaps his best-known role being Simon Bishop in As Good as It Gets. The role earned him a nomination for an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor.

Other ’90s films include the forever classic You’ve Got Mail and Sabrina. While on the small screen, Kinnear was the very first host of Talk Soup.

The E! Network show poked fun at talk shows, showing clips of outrageous moments from shows like The Jerry Springer Show, and then cutting to Kinnear to give commentary or joke to the audience about what they’d just seen.

Greg Kinnear as Simon Bishop in As Good As It Gets (TriStar Pictures/Screenshot)

Kinnear hosted the series for several years before leaving to host his own late-night talk show, Later with Greg Kinnear, which ran for three seasons.

Recent years have seen Kinnear step into supporting roles in films such as Baby Mama, starring Tina Fey, and The Last Song, starring Miley Cyrus.

Before Smoke, Kinnear had a guest starring role in You Season 4.

