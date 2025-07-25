Smoke Season 1 Episode 6 Review: Dave Hunts and Becomes the Hunted

Critic's Rating: 4.7 / 5.0

Some people thrive not because they’ve done anything to deserve it, but due to sheer luck. These kinds of people coast on life because a combination of factors has made them invincible to the life problems that we must all deal with.

Dave Gudsen has lived a lucky life. Despite being an absolute garbage human, he’s fortunate in many ways. He’s a white man, handsome, has a nice job, and a beautiful partner.

He even survives a grisly road accident by sheer luck. Smoke Season 1 Episode 5 is quite possibly the most revealing of the show for our two main arsonists.

(Robert Falconer/Apple TV+)

It connects Dave’s trip to the fire convection to the biggest clue that Dave is the arsonist in over 250 fires: he’s always been wherever a fire broke out.

Finally, Calderon finds someone to back her up in her suspicion about Dave as they loop Harvey in, and a special investigative team is formed.

Dave Makes Progress

Back to Dave, he has good and bad luck in equal measure. After surviving the accident, Ashley is there when he wakes up.

(Robert Falconer/Apple TV+)

The look on her face reveals that something is weighing heavily on her, and soon after, she leaves him. And you know what? Go Ash!

Seeing her finally rid herself of this parasite made me incredibly happy.

People stay in horrible relationships all the time because they have an image to maintain. Ash had been married before, and when that didn’t work out, she was ready to jump into another relationship to hide her shame.

It finally makes sense why she married this loser, whom she couldn’t wait to die.

Yes, another marriage has ended, but this is the best possible outcome. Ash doesn’t have to keep supporting a loser who cheats on her every opportunity he gets. He uses her as a means to an end, even when he’s almost certainly not attracted to her.

(Robert Falconer/Apple TV+)

The loser shakes it off relatively easily, and why did I expect anything different? I seriously thought he would cry and grovel at her feet. But Dave? Mr. Charm and sex appeal? He’ll be fine.

But alas, he’s not out of luck. Even with a battered face and noticeable limp, he dives into the Freddy’s case because what else will he do? He doesn’t have a home to return to.

Freddy’s plan was almost foolproof. His victims were largely unrelated, which made it harder for anyone to build a pattern that connected to him. In the aftermath of the failed job excursion, Freddy’s emotions are running high, and he seeks vengeance in a way he knows.

That’s the thing with criminals – they always make mistakes, and that’s how they’re caught.

Even a bum like Dave can join the dots quite easily.

(Robert Falconer/Apple TV+)

As a Dave hater, I have to admit that he steals the show in this episode. From his little walk, that thing he does with his mouth and teeth, a good dose of delusion, the investigative process is fun to watch.

If he weren’t such a weird man, he would make a half-decent investigator.

The Verdict for Freddy Returns and It’s Not Good

The episode delves deeper into the characters and confirms what I’ve thought all along: Freddy is beyond saving.

The damage life has dealt to that man can never be fully repaired, even by someone with the best intentions, like Brenda.

Freddy feels like a spectator in his own life. He followed the rules his entire life, even when they were unfair, and yet here we are. He has nothing to show for it apart from a sad apartment and a serious porn addiction.

(Robert Falconer/Apple TV+)

One thing I’m loving about Smoke is how you can’t tell what the subsequent development will be. On the one hand, a team has been formed that is sure Dave is the arsonist, and on the other, Dave has secured a hard win, no pun intended.

Still, I’m afraid that they will fumble this, and it’s too big to be fumbled.

“Manhood” is an incredibly human episode. It showcases the sides of people we might never see. Those vulnerable moments where someone confronts some truths they’ve been avoiding.

Ashley realizes that she has been trying to keep up appearances by staying married to Dave, even when he has been bad for her and her son. Harvey realizes that the wolf has been a part of his life all along.

(Robert Falconer/Apple TV+)

The worst part is that he wasn’t doing a very good job of being a sheep, and Harvey never saw it because he was too deeply involved. How did he miss all this, even when he’d known Dave since the latter was a child?

What about Freddy realizing that he never stood a chance because his cards were bad since he was a child? He carried so much trauma that he projected his problems onto Brenda and wanted to torch her.

People are complicated, and the episode succeeds in showing that. Still, everyone should be judged and punished because of what they’ve done, even with the motivation being complex, and the jig is up for Dave and Freddy.

Stray Thoughts

(Robert Falconer/Apple TV+)

The Calderone family drama feels out of place in the narrative, but Jurnee Smollett is using that to her advantage. The scene with her brother, where she learns that her mother is about to leave prison, is haunting. The panic attack, painful guttural moans, and the slouching all communicate a masterclass in acting. Where are the Emmys?

The little extra scenes that showcase Dave’s idea of how situations should be when he’s the star are so much fun. Smoke can be dark and consuming, but these over-the-top scenes are a welcome addition.

Still, as a Dave hater, when he says, “Mr Fasano was the bullet,” it hit hard. It felt like what Taylor Sheridan would write in that situation. Dave may be a decent writer, despite all the self-hype and misogyny.

Over to you, Smoke Fanatics. Where do you think the story is headed? With just three episodes remaining, do you believe justice will be served?

