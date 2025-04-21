Suits LA’s Harvey and Donna Updates Make Me Yearn For a Gabriel Macht-Sarah Rafferty Spinoff

When Suits LA premiered on NBC earlier this year, there were many questions about why no franchise alums were involved from the get-go.

But thanks to fans’ calls, Gabriel Macht has appeared in several episodes, bringing the iconic lawyer Harvey Specter to Los Angeles.

Suits LA Season 1 Episode 9 delved further into Harvey’s life than ever before, offering some interesting updates about where things went for him after Suits Season 9.

(Pana Pantazidis/USA Network)

My favorite aspect of Harvey being on Suits LA is that he’s the same Harvey we know and love, complete with his signature wit.

He’s helped show shades of Ted that I didn’t think were possible. Ted hasn’t been given the best material as the show’s lead, and there are concerns about how viable the show is as a spinoff.

If anything, I would have much rather the creative minds come together to craft a spinoff with Gabriel and Sarah Rafferty at the helm, charting where their lives went next.

A Darvey Bombshell Stunned This Suits Fan

In perhaps one of the most shocking developments in Suits franchise history, Harvey got a mysterious text message from “My Boy,” alongside the following message:

(Shane Mahood/USA Network)

“Daddy, when are you going to call?”

The good news is that it wasn’t some form of fake-out. The only fake-out was when Harvey joked that his son was named after Ted.

Hearing that Harvey and Donna are now full-fledged parents confirms that their relationship must have flourished after they left New York to help Mike and Rachel in Seattle.

It’s a travesty that we haven’t seen this legal clinic or Donna, Harvey, Mike, and Rachel’s lives in this location because they were all so intertwined on the original show.

(Pana Pantazidis/USA Network)

So, at this point, I can only take the updates we’re getting from Gabriel’s appearances on Suits LA, assuming he returns for more.

Could Gabriel Macht Be Game for More of Harvey’s Adventures?

Initially, Gabriel was locked into Suits LA for four episodes, and given that we’re fast approaching the season, possibly series, finale, there’s a chance we won’t see him again on this show.

But perhaps Peacock or NBC should heed the call and get a Suits follow-up in the hopper that follows the characters I and many other fans want to see.

That’s not to say that Suits LA has been worthless.

(Ian Watson/USA Network)

It started awkwardly with too many storylines, but has slowly found its footing, so there’s a case to be made from a creative standpoint about keeping it around.

It just needs to continue weeding out unnecessary plots, but many shows have started in a bad place and ended in a great place, so there is potential.

But I think the best prospect for the Suits franchise is honing in on the characters from the original series, particularly the draws.

After all, the original series got a second life on Netflix years after it wrapped its USA Network run.

(Ian Watson/USA Network)

One of the most somber moments of Suits LA Season 1 Episode 9 was Harvey opening up about the death of his younger brother, Marcus, played by the late Billy Miller.

Harvey Had a Fraught Relationship With His Brother

Harvey and Marcus had a difficult relationship throughout Suits because of fractured family dynamics, and each sibling held on to a lot of resentment about the past.

But they made a lot of headway in the latter seasons, so it’s a real shame that this sad update about Marcus was revealed on the spinoff, not a sequel series with the original cast.

I know Gabriel has largely abandoned acting in recent years, but now that he’s appeared in four episodes, maybe we’ll get some form of limited series to continue the lives of these beloved characters.

(Ian Watson/USA Network)

At least, that’s what I’m holding out hope for.

What are your thoughts on the updates about Harvey’s life? Do you think Sarah should have appeared alongside Gabriel to give fans something more?

Hit the comments.

