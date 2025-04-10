SurrealEstate Season 3 Episode 2 Recap: The Way Home’s Young Elliott Is Struck with Night Terrors!

Welcome back to our coverage of all things related to the Roman Ireland Agency.

(Albert Camicioli/SE3 Productions Inc./SYFY)

Roman Ireland Client Mitch and His Son Jalen

Susan is selling Mitch’s house. She doesn’t tell him up front, but she was clearly looking for things in his house.

Then again, with as fast as he wanted to sell (Accepting the first offer? Red flag!), he was probably holding things back from her, too.

There are locks on his son’s door that spark interest, and Susan gets really weird vibes from Mitch.

How fun was it that Jalen was played by David Webster, who plays Teen Elliott on The Way Home? His unique voice with a slight lisp gave him away.

We just had an episode about werewolves, and since he wakes up with scratchmarks on the walls and tipped over wardrobes, that was my first thought here, too.

(Albert Camicioli/SE3 Productions Inc./SYFY)

But running away from it wouldn’t change things if he were experiencing this.

His mother died in a car accident, and a few years ago, Jalen got really ill and almost didn’t survive. He’s been sleepwalking ever since, and Mitch is crediting it to stress.

But when Jalen’s friend happened by, it sure seemed like Jalen was battling something from the inside out. The growling and the way he was bent over were pure werewolf moves.

With Auggie’s new MED device, Luke and Susan head to the house. Jalen is bending iron, which they assure Mitch isn’t normal for a teen or any human.

Jalen Has a Demon

(Albert Camicioli/SE3 Productions Inc./SYFY)

The really sad thing is that Mitch knew a demon possessed Jalen because he’s the one who put it there.

Look, I get it. Trading your son’s soul for life might seem like a good idea after losing so much, but not telling your kid isn’t the best idea. I don’t think Jalen’s response to watching the recording he made of himself was nearly extreme enough.

The demon essentially “ate” the cancer, which worked well for a while. In the last six months, the demon started to destroy itself and Jalen. His nails grow, and he tosses himself into walls. Is the demon trying to get out or kill Jalen to free itself?

Mitch would rather have an unhappy son with a demon tearing him apart than lose him to cancer. But Jalen just wanted a normal life, even if it was cut short. Who could blame him?

The kicker was that Mitch had no idea Jalen had moved beyond hurting himself to hurting others. And when he was forced to face that, instead of calling Luke and Susan for their expertise, he tried escaping, putting Jalen in even more danger.

(Albert Camicioli/SE3 Productions Inc./SYFY)

Of course, as soon as they realized what they were dealing with, Luke called Auggie.

The device he brought along saved the day. Mitch survived, and Jalen is good, for now. Jalen even talked his friend’s dad off the ledge when he was previously ready to draw blood.

A happy ending!

Can Auggie Stay Away from the Roman Ireland Agency?

Rochelle is up for a new position at ASDRA, which will reveal all of the skeletons in her closet, including whether Auggie continues working on the sly for Luke.

How does what he does for Luke compete against what he does for ASDRA? If I recall, their business is entirely different, and Astra executives laugh at most of what he wants to do.

(Albert Camicioli/SE3 Productions Inc./SYFY)

I dislike relationships that pit a career against the personal interests of a significant other.

Rochelle was imperative in August’s decision to leave Luke and return to ASDRA. He doesn’t seem happy to me. Does she not recognize that? If she’s warding him away from helping a friend, then she doesn’t, which makes me like her even less.

Auggie is happiest when he’s working with Luke, so why would anyone keep him away from that?

He did take something from ASDRA to free Jalen. When he fessed up, Rochelle fired him without a second glance. She seemed more annoyed than anything else, completely ignoring what this meant to Auggie or Jalen.

I sincerely hope it’s the last we see of her. We can use that budget elsewhere.

Audrey, the Latest Assistant

(Albert Camicioli/SE3 Productions Inc./SYFY)

The latest assistant in the Roman Ireland Agency is Audrey. She seems super competent, which gives me pause.

Side note: Why would Susan have 109 different color-coded designations for her filing system??

Audrey asked about SMEP, or Specialists in Metaphysically Engaged Properties. Luke describes it as “homes that have unique barriers to selling.” That’s putting it mildly!

Why wouldn’t they have explained the particulars of the agency to Audrey before she took the job? They hadn’t mentioned that any of the past failures were associated with their work.

And if they aren’t telling them about the agency and they’re quitting when they find out about it, it’s even more reason to be honest up front.

(Albert Camicioli/SE3 Productions Inc./SYFY)

When they finally revealed what SMEP really meant, Audrey seemed totally on board and even helped free Jalen from his demons.

Why on earth did she quit? I have ideas in the closing below.

The Tyler MacNeil Business

The Tyler MacNeil business that began on SurrealEstate Season 3 Episode 1 continues. He connected with the agency to sell his home, and Luke was excited about it.

Tyler is a creepy dude, though. When he was verbally accosting the church guy? I would have run.

(Albert Camicioli/SE3 Productions Inc./SYFY)

But if Alex had run, he would have missed out on that $100k offer. As a church skeptic (if not entirely a God skeptic), I’m considering visiting 712 River Walk myself. Booking my ticket as we speak.

If Alex wanted to help the church, he could have taken the cash, given it to the church, and then left. Surely, he could have joined another.

And as luck would have it, Alex returned just in time to save Luke from being literally stabbed in the back.

Luke’s initial conversation with Tyler made it seem like Tyler had felt used and discarded, like trash. Since his issues seem to have been with Luke’s dad, we need to know what the hell it is and why he thinks Luke would make a good stand-in merely by sharing blood.

At the end of the episode, he claimed to be Elvis the Elephant, which Carl and Luke dumped at the bottom of the lake 35 years ago.

Elvis the Elephant, as in the STUFFED ANIMAL that was jammed in that case Tyler fished out of the lake? Surely, there’s more to this story.

(Albert Camicioli/SE3 Productions Inc./SYFY)

Was the stuffed animal possessed? He didn’t call himself Joe Schmoe. He referred to himself as Elvis the Elephant.

I’m open to your theories about this latest development in this slowly unfolding SurrealEstate Season 3 arc.

Budget Cuts?

The cast is so small at the office that I’d like to know if all of these moves were due to budgetary cuts.

With the SurrealEstate Season 2 ending acting like a series finale, it would make sense. I think the renewal came out of left field, and now they’re left working with what they have left.

Similarly, we’re not getting the fun special effects that used to bring these cases to life, either. That’s as good a reason as any not to have Auggie and the others on board anymore.

(Albert Camicioli/SE3 Productions Inc./SYFY)

They need to get by with dialogue instead of allowing the visuals to tell the story. And if we can’t use the tools often, why does the cast need to be there?

Of course, Auggie may be returning to Roman Ireland now that he’s been fired from ASDRA, and with any luck, his relationship is over, too.

And can we please just hire an AI program to do the work of an assistant so that we can stop with these annoying assistant-of-the-week stories?

The lack of budget could be at work here, too, since hiring a series regular costs more than a guest.

The season has already been filmed, so we may be stuck with these rotating characters. Will that work for you? I admit, it will be hard for me. It’s hard to get invested when they serve no other purpose than to leave.

(Albert Camicioli/SE3 Productions Inc./SYFY)

