SurrealEstate Season 3 Episode 3 Recap: Death Does a Refi

Hello, few readers who join me!

I’m trying to find what works for SurrealEstate. My thoughts don’t seem to be sparking any conversations, so I’m going the recap route.

I’ll add a few tempered thoughts, but overall, it’s just a rundown of the show that aired. Maybe I’ll see something you missed.

(Albert Camicioli/SE3 Productions Inc./SYFY)

Not every show gets a lot of love, but we’re still open to covering them. If you made it this far, you probably care too. Drop a note, hit share, and keep rooting for the little guys — us and the show.

And if you’re feeling really generous, maybe even whitelist us in your ad blocker — no pressure, just appreciation as we try to find the best avenues of coverage for shows big and small.

So what happened on SurrealEstate Season 3 Episode 3? I’m glad you asked. Death has made an appearance, and she has work for Luke. Could we be looking at a new angle for the show going forward? You decide.

(Before we get too far, you might want to know that there aren’t photos of the whole show. The photographer focused solely on one storyline. Thems the breaks!)

(Albert Camicioli/SE3 Productions Inc./SYFY)

While jogging in the park, Luke passes a woman and nods hello, but the fellow behind him doesn’t fare as well. She could hear the man’s heart, and he died on the spot. After he died, he rose to walk behind her. At first, I thought she was a reaper.

But when Luke visits the hospital, she’s there, too.

Good news all around because Auggie is back at Roman Ireland. Luke hopes it feels like home. Rochelle just wants Auggie to be happy, even when she says it through clenched teeth.

What Auggie learned during his ASDRA foray related to unlimited funds burdened by closer monitoring and accountability. Now they just need the Pope to fire Phil.

Auggie plays an online RPG called Alpacalypse, and a young man named Tag did freelance work for ASDRA. He’s a bit like myself, never leaving his apartment. This is a new thing on TV. But he might be just what they need at Roman Ireland.

(Albert Camicioli/SE3 Productions Inc./SYFY)

Luke has sold a house to a woman named Isabel who really needs a fresh start. As the word “things are finally going her way” are uttered, we know that things are likely not going her way.

Susan is working with a guy named Keith at a rural home. Keith has issues with the people helping him demo the place, but Susan assures him this is what Roman Ireland specializes in. As she drives away, the camera pans to an upper window, in which a man and woman appear.

Tag is a talker. He talks Luke’s ear off during an interview. It’s impossible to keep up, but since he’s talking about torpedoes, it doesn’t matter. It’s not what Roman Ireland needs. They need someone to do title searches and a little something into the past and present for their metaphysical work.

Tag is surprised this is an actual job. However, Luke is concerned because Phil used to walk around the properties and talk to people who were closely connected to them. Tag doesn’t seem worried.

Lomax is working with Madison, who happens to be the woman I’ve deemed a reaper. She’s claiming to be interested in a property Luke is selling. Lomax defers to his expertise instead of being up on the property, which doesn’t seem ideal.

(Albert Camicioli/SE3 Productions Inc./SYFY)

Luke ends the call with Tag without moving forward. Auggie thinks he’s been judged too harshly, but then again, they’ve been through what, 35 different people in Zooey’s role? They can hardly expect to fill Phil’s shoes the first time out.

Tyler Macneil is at the driving range, chatting with someone on the phone about the number of bodies piling up. A woman he calls Seven is lurking behind him. She calls him by Malick, and now we need to reconfigure how we address him, too. He’s wearing Tyler Macneil like a skin suit, nothing more.

He’s thrilled to have lucked into Tyler’s body, though. Nobody remembers Elvis the Elephant as anything other than a nightmare nobody remembers. So, they don’t remember at all.

Charasmalick? I don’t have the benefit of closed captioning, so I have no idea if he’s speaking names or what as he talks about how people must have been laughing at him.

Seven admits there was some laughter. Who could blame them? This Malick is an angsty pain in the ass.

(Albert Camicioli/SE3 Productions Inc./SYFY)

Seven dangles an available space on a higher plane, but does this guy deserve a promotion? Apparently, he wants to hop into Luke to take advantage of how he can cross between the veils. Could Madison be influential in protecting Luke from this guy?

Surely, they couldn’t want a guy like this having access to what Luke possesses, especially since Malick notes that using it means death would no longer be their end.

Malick needs to find Luke’s Achilles’ heel to make his move. Seven reminds him about the eternity of agony awaiting him if he fails.

When Luke arrives at the showing with Madison, he remembers meeting her. She reintroduces herself. She is, indeed, death.

Keith finds people working machines in a shaky structure on the property. An older man seems to be sharpening tools, and he calls on an older woman to bonk Keith in the head with a frying pan. Down he goes.

(Albert Camicioli/SE3 Productions Inc./SYFY)

Death needs a favor from Luke.

She’s aware of his special talents and how he’s helped so many troubled souls across the veil. She takes him to a house Luke sold a few years back. He’s having trouble moving on, and Madison can’t do what Luke does.

Tag calls Susan under the guise of being told by Auggie to do so. He’s taking initiative that will ensure Luke hires him. Maybe she can pass along the word that mobility is highly overrated.

It may be, but there would have been no other way for Susan to find Keith in dire straits inside that barn.

Everyone is having trouble with the afterworld today. Luke finds Raymond sitting on his stairs, just hanging out. He can’t find his lucky pen, and he won’t leave without it.

(Albert Camicioli/SE3 Productions Inc./SYFY)

His granddad gave him that pen when he graduated from college, the first in the family to do so. He signed his marriage certificate and his mortgage with that pen. It means something.

Madison is surprised that when he’s faced with the universe, he calls his real estate agent. Luke’s a good guy who could have taken advantage of him, but he didn’t.

Luke offers to bury the pen with him or to take it to a woman who was good to him at the old folks’ home so she can make it her special pen. He likes that.

Susan needs Tag. He has details of a murder-suicide on the property. She told him to call 9-1-1 before their call was challenged. She may be worried he didn’t hear her, but I’m not.

Susan sets a mirror in the path of the vain woman to facilitate her escape. Unfortunately, the woman follows her out of the building, and along with her husband, they become quite a menacing force, trying to kill Susan.

(Albert Camicioli/SE3 Productions Inc./SYFY)

Things aren’t going much better with Isabel at her new house. A body lies in the dining room when Luke arrives.

Susan is now running from the murderous couple through a field of corn, which is never fun, especially when those after you know the corn better than you do.

Luke arrives at the hospital asking for information about Isabel. Megan, who is not an emergency room doctor, is on hand to offer her condolences. Luke eyes Madison down the hall.

The scarecrow in the corn field? The real estate agent who served the eviction notice years ago. She grabs the notice from his pocket, which is miraculously still intact, and rescinds the eviction. Don’t they have somewhere else to be?

Luke tells Madison that Isabel didn’t deserve this. He wants to know how death works. Why does someone like Isabel get taken? Can’t she just leave her alone and take a bad person or someone old who has already lived a long life?

(Albert Camicioli/SE3 Productions Inc./SYFY)

He feels he’s owed one for all he’s done for her, but it doesn’t work that way. When it’s your time, you have to go.

We all have it coming, she assures him. And she needs another favor.

Susan’s blind date is a total pain in the ass. He greets her poorly and then complains about his dying cat (which I can understand). He wonders if she has cats. Not yet, but she feels she might end up with a lot of them.

When she begins describing her day, he laughs hysterically and then almost cries. As Susan storms out of the restaurant, she wonders how bad dying alone can possibly be.

Luke has been tasked with moving Isabel along. She owes so much money, is starting a new job on Monday, and her son Gregory is all alone. Why not? Why does she have to go now? Luke helps her let go, assuring her that Gregory will be loved by her sister and her family, but he will never forget her.

(Albert Camicioli/SE3 Productions Inc./SYFY)

Still, she doesn’t want to leave him. Don’t people stay behind sometimes? Sure, but it never works like anyone thinks, the living or the dead. Sometimes, losing someone makes you stronger. The best thing for everyone is to go with Madison now.

It’s been a hell of a week, but they accomplished a lot, including starting a scholarship fund for Gregory. Susan kept the development plan on schedule despite the horrors on the property, and Tag Guinness is their new research associate.

For someone who lives at home, his place is very barren. I find that incredibly odd.

Susan has been trying to find someone because she promised her mom she’d live a full life.

When she returns to the office, she finds Luke talking with “Tyler,” something Luke views as a turning point for the firm. She’s covered in drywall dust. She wonders when it got so hard. She misses her mom so much, when no matter how hard her day got, she could just laugh with her.

(Albert Camicioli/SE3 Productions Inc./SYFY)

But Luke and Susan are in this together and have each other’s backs.

You could be watching literally anything, but you’re here. Thank you.

If you feel like helping out, say something below or share this around. It means the world. And don’t forget to say hello in the comments below!