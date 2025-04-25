Grab your girlfriends!

We’re returning to Serenity for more margarita nights with best friends Maddie, Dana Sue, and Helen.

On Wednesday, Netflix renewed Sweet Magnolias for a fifth season, and many fans worried that it took nearly three months to announce it since the Sweet Magnolias Season 4 finale aired.

(Courtesy of Netflix)

However, the renewal seemed inevitable given the series’ success on the streamer and multiple cliffhangers, especially Maddie’s pending decision to move to New York for a publishing job.

While Sweet Magnolias is loosely based on Sherryl Woods’ book series, the Netflix version has dramatically changed.

The fifth season will focus on how the Magnolias’ friendship weathers long distance.

Let’s discuss the five things that must happen when Sweet Magnolias Season 5 returns.

Maddie Takes Manhattan and Puts Her Dreams First

(Netflix/Screenshot)

After using her marketing skills to save Serenity, Maddie got a publishing job offer in Manhattan. She hesitated because her life, family, and best friends were in Serenity.

While this arc differs significantly from the books, women must think of themselves when so often they consider their husbands and their children first.

It’s essential for Maddie because Cal and Erik only recently became business partners at Sullivan’s.

Yet, he proved why he’s the exact opposite of Bill Townsend by supporting her offer.

While leaving Dana Sue and Helen will be challenging, watching those two visit Maddie in New York would be entertaining.

(Netflix/ Screenshot)

They could drink cosmos instead of margaritas and find Helen a designer wedding gown. We’re sure even if they’re not popping over every day, they will continue to support each other as they fulfill their dreams.

These friendships last a lifetime.

Annie and Ty Find a Compromise To Fight For Their Goals and Their Relationship

At the beginning of the fourth season, Annie and Ty finally became a couple, thinking it was smooth sailing. However, young love almost always has complications.

Bill’s death complicated matters because Ty almost canceled his tour because he felt responsible for things at home.

(Courtesy of Netflix)

It was their first time separated, allowing for a time of self-reflection and growth. So often, Annie had felt like an extension of Ty’s group or Dana’s daughter.

During Sweet Magnolias Season 4, she blossomed and learned what mattered to her, which is why getting accepted into that photography program meant so much to her.

While I suspect Ty only wanted Annie to accompany him on tour in Europe because he missed her, asking her to postpone the program rubbed her the wrong way.

They’re young and learning that their dreams may not always align.

(Netflix/ Screenshot)

Their relationship is only beginning, and they need time to reassess it. They can compromise, and maybe Annie can travel with him until the fall semester begins.

They mean too much to each other to end their relationship over one fight.

Helen and Erik Have a Massive Wedding and Build Their Family

It took forever for Helen and Erik to reunite, but the payoff was worth it.

That sexy kiss in the storm remains one of my all-time favorites!

While both had tried to be content in other relationships, multiple crises showed them to take a chance on love.

(Courtesy of Netflix)

They worked to open up more, especially Erik, about his dreams and desires. Before Sweet Magnolias Season 4, we had never seen his home or knew he dabbled in pottery.

These two were still couple goals. They had smoking chemistry, finally addressing a few elephants in the room, including honoring his late wife.

It seemed appropriate that they became engaged on the Sweet Magnolias Season 4 finale with a sweet holiday proposal.

Since we’ve seen the other two Magnolias get married, we must see an elaborate Helen and Erik wedding.

Heather Headley joked that the wedding must be massive since Serenity has been waiting for Helen to get married. “It should be huge. I told the writers that if Helen had a wedding, she would be at the front of the church, and her train would still be in the car.”

(Courtesy of Netflix)

That’s what I’m rooting for with the Magnolias and their families in the wedding. Just think how cute Katie would be as a flower girl.

That’s the other thing. Helen considers most of her nieces and nephews children of her heart, so has she stopped wanting her own children?

However, Dion Johnstone, who plays Erik, hopes that Erik and Helen will start their own family and is eager to see if they would try IVF or adoption. That would be a fantastic storyline for them.

Dana Sue and Ronnie Begin Their New Businesses

Dana Sue and Ronnie were the couple most in the background last season. That often happens to newly married couples.

(Courtesy of Netflix)

I appreciated that the series turned Dana Sue’s love of cooking into teaching. She was fantastic with the teenagers, leading her to want to open a cooking school.

After Bill died, Ronnie despaired of having no direction, which led him to buy a motorcycle.

He didn’t crave wild times anymore but wanted to show tourists landmarks, so he tried to start an eco-bike business.

It seemed odd that Ronnie’s business partner is Dana’s old boyfriend, Jeremy.

Hopefully, as they begin these new business ventures, we’ll see more of them on-screen, and they’ll continue to discuss their issues.

Isaac Adjusts to Being Part of the Townsend Family

(Courtesy of Netflix)

Isaac’s paternity secret became public knowledge before he was ready. It’s a common trope of living in a small town: gossip and betrayal.

No one labeled it while he became acclimated to most of Maddie’s family. They could slowly grow closer while becoming family.

Many fans were disappointed that Ty left on tour after revealing the secret. Ty and Isaac never processed the reveal together, or how Bill’s betrayal and gaining another brother affected them.

That will be key in Sweet Magnolias Season 5. We don’t want an instant happy family, even if the Townsends have always liked Isaac.

It’s more realistic that Isaac may question why he missed out on these happy moments, or Ty may feel his place as the oldest brother has been usurped, especially when he notices how close Kyle and Isaac are now. Kyle became Isaac’s wingman in the romance department, as only teenagers can.

(Courtesy of Netflix)

Hopefully, the series will continue to explore Isaac’s relationship with Michael and his growing comfort with himself.

We would like to see many other story arcs on Sweet Magnolias Season 5, but these were the most pressing.

While we’re not crazy about political storylines, we would also like to see how Peggy, Helen, and the Magnolia Foundation continue to restore Serenity after the hurricane and the financial crisis. Part of the charm of Sweet Magnolias is Serenity’s community connection.

Over to you, Sweet Magnolias Fanatics. Are you excited about this renewal? What do you want to see in Sweet Magnolias Season 5?

