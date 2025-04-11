Tactical Wallpaper: The Tragedy of TV’s Background Regulars

Some characters are written to grow, change, and carry the weight of a show’s emotional arc.

Others are written to… stand nearby. Quietly. Maybe throw in a reaction shot or a one-liner.

These are the characters I call tactical wallpaper — the ones who’ve been on our screens for years but somehow still feel like strangers.

(Peter Gordon/NBC)

They’re not guest stars. They’re not day players. They’re part of the ensemble. And yet, we know nothing about them.

They get no story arcs, deep emotional beats, or even a vague mention of life outside the job. They just exist. Always there, never seen.

Let’s start with Chicago Fire. It’s one of the worst offenders, and I say that with love.

Capp and Tony have been part of Firehouse 51 for over a decade. They’ve entered burning buildings, backed up their team in rescue after rescue, and shown up shift after shift.

And yet, what do we know about them? Have they ever had a storyline of their own? A flashback episode? A love interest? A moment of personal triumph or loss? At this point, I’d settle for an episode where one of them misses a shift and someone comments on it.

This isn’t just a Chicago Fire thing. SEAL Team ran into the same issue. You’ve got an elite military unit where only three or four members are ever given real storylines, and the rest exist to pad out the formation.

(Michael Moriatis/Paramount+)

They’re called a brotherhood, but most of that brotherhood might as well be standing behind a cardboard cutout of David Boreanaz.

And don’t get me started on Yellowstone and 1923, where entire herds of Dutton-adjacent ranch hands or siblings are trotted out for press day and group interviews but rarely get more than a grunt and a saddle scene in the actual episodes.

It happens across TV.

Think of the nurses on Grey’s Anatomy. Every surgery has them, and every patient is attended to by them, but I can’t think of a single nurse who ever had a significant surgery. It’s not called Grey’s Anatomy Doctors, yet you wouldn’t know it.

This phenomenon is more than just a quirk of writing. It reflects how TV handles ensemble casts when the showrunners already know who they want the audience to invest in. The others become filler.

(Disney/Ser Baffo)

They’re there for familiarity and continuity, but they’re not part of the emotional spine of the show. They’re wallpaper — tactical, functional, and forgettable.

What’s wild is how often these actors are used in marketing.

They show up for junkets and appear in cast photos. Sometimes they’re even teased in preview clips as if they’re finally getting their moment, only to fade right back into the backdrop.

It’s inclusion without narrative substance. And while I’m sure it’s steady work for the actors, it’s got to be frustrating to be part of a show for ten years and never get a single scene that says, “This is who I am.”

The flip side? Every now and then, a show does promote one of these background players to main character status, and we get magic.

(Paramount Network/Screenshot)

Look at Carver on Chicago Fire. He didn’t come in with a big backstory or built-in chemistry. But the writers gave him emotional space, let him spiral, and now he’s delivering one of the strongest arcs of the season.

That’s the power of stepping outside the main-character comfort zone: you discover new layers of the show you didn’t even know you needed.

So why not do more of it?

I’m not saying every character needs a six-episode arc or a long-lost sibling reveal. But after ten years of loyal presence, a guy like Capp deserves more than a close-up during a hallway explosion.

Throw us an episode that gives him some weight.

Let Tony have a bad call that shakes him. Let the actors who’ve been showing up day in and day out do something. They’re already part of the fabric, why not give them some story thread, too?

(Adrian S Burrows Sr/NBC)

There’s something oddly haunting about these background regulars. They’re always there… and yet they’re not. When the series ends, they’ll vanish as quietly as they lived. No farewell episodes. No final arc. Just a cut to black, and that’s it.

And maybe, in some twisted way, that’s fitting — because they’ve never really been part of the story at all. Just the walls holding it up.

Top 5 Tactical Wallpaper MVPs

The background regulars we salute, even if the writers don’t.

1. Capp & Tony (Chicago Fire)

At this point, they’re basically one character with two helmets. They’ve been at 51 for over a decade, braving explosions, collapses, and kitchen shenanigans — yet we don’t know if either of them owns a couch, a cat, or a favorite sandwich.

They’re loyal, capable, and completely underdeveloped. It’s a kind of tragedy, honestly.

(Adrian S Burrows Sr/NBC)

2. Ryan (Yellowstone)

Ian Bohen had leading man energy on Teen Wolf, so it’s baffling that Yellowstone turned him into a saddle ornament. He’s been with the bunkhouse crew since the early days, yet we know more about the brand on his chest than anything about his personal life.

Does he have family? A past? A last name? It’s embarrassing how little they gave him to work with, and it was even odder when they gave him a happy ending, which ultimately took time away from stories that had been developed.

3. Nurse BokHee (Grey’s Anatomy)

Nurse BokHee has appeared in 266 episodes of Grey’s Anatomy, which is astounding. Even more remarkable is how little we know about her. She rarely speaks and makes her presence known mostly above the fold of a surgical mask.

Kathy C. An is an actual scrub-nurse by trade, and fell into this side hustle by accident. Still, it would be fun to explore her character. Maybe in a flashback so An can remain silent if that’s her preference.

(Michael Yarish/CBS)

4. Leon Vance (NCIS)

He’s the director of NCIS, but you’d never know it from the storytelling. Vance is present, authoritative, and often the one delivering the intel, but when was the last time he had a personal arc with real emotional weight?

Maybe once, years ago. Lately, he’s more of a glorified mission-control voice. Always there, but rarely felt.

5. Brock and Trent (SEAL Team)

You’d think an elite unit would require all members to be well-developed, but nope. There’s Bravo 1, Bravo 2, and then… some other guys. They were always locked and loaded, ready to breach, but they never breached the main storyline. You might see them die before you ever hear their full names.

We see you, wallpaper crew. You may never get a subplot, but you’ve earned your place in the background hall of fame.

What little-known series regular do you wish had an expanded story? Shoot me a comment below, and don’t forget to add your favorite character if I missed them!