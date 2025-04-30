Ted McGinley Reflects on a Lifetime in Hollywood and a New Chapter with Shrinking

When you speak with Ted McGinley, it quickly becomes clear why he’s still thriving in Hollywood after more than four decades.

Behind his easy smile and self-deprecating humor is a scrappy survivor, a man who credits his longevity to resilience, humility, and an unwavering belief in karma.

Throughout a career spanning dozens of beloved television shows, McGinley has become a familiar face to generations of viewers. But beneath the effortless charm is a story of hard-earned success, shaped by perseverance, humility, and an unshakable work ethic.

“I’m a guy who gets up off the floor,” McGinley says. “I never showed up to anything and was the best at anything. But I got most improved at everything I ever did.”

Whether it was on the water polo field or sound stages across Hollywood, McGinley built his career by working hard and never giving up.

He attributes much of that grit to his family roots. “My Irish grandfather came here with nothing and had nothing the entire time he was here,” he says.

“He worked as a street laborer and built the aqueduct in Coachella. They lived there in 110, 120 degrees with no air conditioning. They’re hardy. That’s how I grew up.”

Yet despite modest expectations, McGinley’s career has been anything but small.

With major roles on iconic shows like Happy Days, The Love Boat, Married… with Children, The West Wing, and now Shrinking, he’s seen television evolve from three-network dominance to the golden age of streaming.

Along the way, he also became a curious pop culture footnote: the so-called “patron saint of jumping the shark,” a label that could have sunk lesser spirits.

“When you’re the victim of that, it affects your family. It affects your children,” McGinley says.

“It’s because somebody comes up with something they think is clever. I’ve been saying for years, yes, I have gone from show to show. You should be so lucky. Believe me, if you can get on a show that goes three episodes, you’ve done something in this business.”

Recently, while going through possessions after a fire in his home, McGinley was reminded of his long career.

“I have memorabilia from the hundredth episode of Happy Days, the two-hundredth episode of Married… with Children, and others,” he says. “I’d completely forgotten about it because I don’t live in the past. I’m only making room for what’s coming.”

“Me coming onto a show sometimes gave it three more years,” he adds. “You don’t even get a half a season anymore. So I’m proud of it, and I stand up to it more now. It’s very difficult to get a show to stay on the air.”

In a twist of fate, McGinley’s career is experiencing a renaissance thanks to Shrinking, where he plays Derek, a character as grounded as he is quirky.

Initially brought on as a guest star, McGinley was quickly promoted to series regular after audiences embraced Derek’s heart and humor.

“To have this at this point in my career is the most encouraging, amazing gift,” he says. “I’m not going to let a day go by that I’m not thankful and appreciative that I’m working with this cast and writing staff that I consider to be some of the best I’ve ever worked with.”

Creating Derek was a collaboration between McGinley, co-creator Bill Lawrence, and his scene partner Christa Miller. “Bill gave me the big insight,” McGinley recalls. “Derek’s going to say things that come off as a little bit snide or almost cruel, but he says it with likability.”

That foundation, combined with the natural chemistry between McGinley and Miller, helped bring Derek to life.

“Bill Lawrence has always been the one who’s my light,” McGinley says. “He’s my guiding shepherd of ‘you’re on it, stay there.’ And there’s a lot of Bill in Derek.”

Asked how much of himself is in Derek, McGinley smiles. “The energy that Derek has is similar to mine,” he says. “Derek is way nicer than I am. But he’s a smart, read-the-room, confident guy. And he has room for you to be imperfect.”

There’s an unmistakable tenderness when McGinley talks about Derek. “I love Derek probably more than any character I’ve ever played,” he says. “I’m so used to people hating everything I’ve ever done, so it brings tears to my eyes when people tell me, ‘We love Derek.'”

Looking back, McGinley marvels at the unexpected journey. “I can’t believe, of all the people, it’s me still standing here,” he says. “And to be flourishing now feels really good.”

But what truly centers McGinley today is not career accolades. It’s family. “I’m proud of my two sons and my lovely wife,” he says. “That’s what feeds me. Everything else is just icing on the cake.”

As for what a 20-something Ted McGinley, fresh from a GQ photoshoot, would think of the man he’s become? “I expected I was going to do well in my life,” he says. “I always thought whatever I picked, I expected myself to do well. And I wasn’t going to accept not doing well.”

McGinley credits the late Garry Marshall for helping him early on. “He had this amazing ability to spot what he was looking for and help mold it,” McGinley says. “He gave me confidence to say, ‘You’re what I’m looking for.'”

Now, after years of hard work and perseverance, McGinley is able to savor every moment. “I’m really able to go to work and feel things that maybe I’ve never been able to feel,” he says. “I’m thankful beyond words.”

In a town known for its fleeting fame and faster exits, Ted McGinley is not just still here — he’s better than ever.

