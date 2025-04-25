The $100,000 Pyramid Exclusive Sneak Peek: Bobby Moynihan vs. Mark Duplass

ABC’s The $100,000 Pyramid has been firing on all cylinders this season, with compelling guest stars such as Chandra Wilson and Joel McHale.

The next episode will switch things up with comedy legends Bobby Moynihan and Mark Duplass going head-to-head.

But who will come out on top?

((Disney/Christopher Willard))

We’re not spoiling that, but ABC was kind enough to share an exclusive first look at the episode.

There’s always plenty of humor on The $100,000 Pyramid, and we can always count on host Michael Strahan to give some animated reactions to the events.

((Disney/Christopher Willard))

He serves looks, great commentary, and some fantastic reactions. What more could we want?

The $100,000 Is Entertaining

The good news is that you don’t have long to wait for this highly anticipated episode.

It airs Sunday, April 27, at 10/9c and will be available to stream on Hulu the next day.

There’s no telling whether Bobby will outwit Mark or vice versa, so we’ll need to tune into the episode when it premieres.

(ABC/Screenshot)

In the meantime, Mark is turning in a compelling performance as Michael Barnett on Hulu’s Good American Family.

The limited series, headlined by Grey’s Anatomy veteran Ellen Pompeo, dramatizes the Natalia Grace story.

Meanwhile, Bobby is recurring on NCIS: Origins as Woodrow “Woody” Browne.

(ABC/Screenshot)

The series has quickly emerged as the best entry in the venerable franchise. It travels to the past to chart the adventures of a younger Leroy Jethro Gibbs.

The series has been renewed for a second season, so there’s certainly scope for more Bobby!

Check out the clip of The $100,000 Pyramid below.

What are your thoughts on these two comedians going head-to-head?

Hit the comments.

Watch The $100,000 Pyramid Online

