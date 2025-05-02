The global phenomenon that has delivered one of the most spectacular depictions of Jesus in our time is returning for one of the most monumental moments in Christianity.

This June, The Chosen will return with its highly anticipated fifth season. It will center on the Last Supper, following the moments leading up to Jesus’ final meal with his disciples before his crucifixion.

And we’re excited to present you with the first look trailer of what’s to come.

(The Chosen Press)

Part one of this incredible season already made its theatrical debut on March 28. The theatrical debut of the first episodes of the fifth season grossed $60 million. To date, the series at large has grossed well over $140 million worldwide via its box office theatrical releases in 55 countries and counting.

It has sparked conversations about the untapped market in debuting successful series on the big screen, as The Chosen continues to break ground in exciting ways.

However, it will premiere on June 15 on Prime Video for those unable to view it in select theaters.

The remainder of the season, consisting of eight breathtaking episodes, will debut over three weeks. The following three episodes will air on June 22, and the final three will air on June 29.

It’s the best way to savor this event and allow the message to sink in as viewers ruminate on the powerful storytelling and performances.

(The Chosen Press Site.)

Since The Chosen Season 1, we’ve followed along with the story of Jesus pursuing his calling and stepping into his destiny.

The series has expertly drawn out his journey and offered heartachingly raw insight into his vulnerability as he learned to embrace his role in pursuing something far more meaningful and impacted the lives of those who crossed paths with him, big or small.

It feels like it has been leading up to this moment, an exciting climax in what we’ve come to understand about the Son of God.

Until this point, we’ve delved into Jesus’ ministry in its earliest stages, as he called those to follow him and spread his teachings despite the growing danger and conflict it presented.

(The Chosen press Site)

With time, we’ve watched as things have escalated. Conflict often arose as Jesus’ very existence challenged those around him, and growing seeds of fear, retaliation, and vindictiveness took root and spread.

It wasn’t solely with the Son of God, either. The previous seasons have done wonders in adding context and peeling back layers to Jesus’ disciples, defining them in ways that intimately touch anyone who tunes into their respective performances.

Not only is there rich conflict Jesus’ disciples face from everyone around them in the face of this new wonder and virtual unknown that disrupts everything that others previously knew and their personal lives but there’s also such complex inner conflict amongst the group.

All this tension builds up and flows naturally into the fifth season, “The Last Supper.”

The season aims to provide an emotional deep dive into Jesus’ last days.

(Prime Video/Screenshot)

Newly welcomed as a king in Jerusalem, Jesus pushes boundaries when speaking out against the corruption of merchants.

That bravado and bravery spark a reckoning within the city, unlike anything before.

By challenging the most powerful and influential, and doing so with success, fear and the selfish desire for control spread like wildfire among religious leaders.

The call to silence the Messiah is loud and clear, as Jesus’ influence is unprecedented and poses a constant threat to the malevolent and corrupt.

It’s there that the episodes unfold into what we’re most familiar with — a tale of faith and the ultimate betrayal, intricately linked as we witness Judas making back deals that inevitably set the chains in motion.

(Prime Video/Screenshot)

In the trailer, we see Jonathan Roumie once again giving the performance of a lifetime as Jesus.

The critical moment of Jesus calling out those making his house of prayer a den of thieves is only one of many visually striking moments in the trailer meant to evoke feelings.

We also catch glimpses of his warm reception in Jerusalem and the mental anguish he displays leading up to what he knows will result in his death, as he breaks down in such a raw way that it’ll undoubtedly resonate with viewers.

The trailer highlights Jesus’ genuine love and devotion to those close to him, which remains one of the series’ strongest points.

In the promo, we see him trying to tell his loved ones to stay away from him for a while, knowing that the growing dangers could potentially harm those he holds dear.

(Prime Video/Screenshot)

The trailer also teases the conflict bubbling around Jesus, as not everyone can agree on what to do with him. Interestingly enough, some people who criticize him find themselves conflicted and on the cusp of becoming believers.

Jesus’ presence forges allies out of enemies and makes foes out of comrades, as his name is on the tips of tongues everywhere.

The promo also shows Judas. We hear him admitting that he does actually believe in Jesus because he’s seen so much of what he does.

But when he’s rightfully questioned about his pending betrayal, he remarks that he still hasn’t seen enough.

It makes you wonder, how much more does he need to see?

(Prime Video/Screenshot)

The trailer showcases many facets of Jesus as he struggles in those final days. Visually, it’s stunning to see the setting up for the Last Supper, all of the disciples in their designated places, Jesus breaking bread, and so much more.

It reminds us that the table is officially set for The Last Supper. But are you ready to take a seat and tune into an extraordinary work of art?

The Chosen Season 5 stars Jonathan Roumie as Jesus alongside Shahar Isaac as Peter, Paras Patel as Matthew, ElizabethTabish as Mary Magdalene, Noah James as Andrew, George H. Xanthis as John, Abe Bueno-Jallad as Big James, Vanessa Benavente as Mother Mary, Luke Dimyan as Judas, Richard Fancy as Caiaphas, Paul Ben-Victor as King Herod, and Andrew James Allen as Pontius Pilate.

The first two episodes of The Chosen Season 5 will air on June 15, followed by episodes 3-5 on June 22, and the final three on June 29, all on Prime Video.

Check out the trailer below. And share if you’ll join in this journey in the comments.

