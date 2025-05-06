The Equalizer Did the Best It Could With Last-Minute Series Finale, But I Still Want More

Going into The Equalizer‘s unplanned series finale, I expected to yell a few expletives when the screen cut to black.

I did the same last year when NCIS: Hawai’i was unceremoniously canceled after three seasons, and the finale dared to tease a new direction I’d never see.

Fortunately, I left The Equalizer Season 5 Episode 18 with closure because the creatives must have known the writing on the wall when CBS sacrificed it to give Watson a better time period.

(Michael Greenberg/CBS)

I’ve said much about the network’s treatment of The Equalizer, but I think the series finale worked well in wrapping up most of the overarching mysteries.

If the series eked out a renewal, there would have had to be some concessions in the budget, which would have likely led to many series regulars being demoted to recurring players.

The Equalizer Had a Beautiful Relationship At the Helm

Seeing Robyn and Dante reach a significant, beautiful milestone in their relationship was a rare, upbeat season-ending for a show that has left the fate of almost every character up for debate.

A last-minute cliffhanger usually undoes moments of joy on a CBS procedural, so it was refreshing to have a happier ending than usual. Still, it’s a travesty that we won’t see what these characters become next.

(Michael Greenberg/CBS)

Robyn and Dante battled many hurdles throughout their time together, but watching them walk down the aisle and try to coexist in their respective fields of work as a married couple would have added an interesting new dynamic to the story.

They’re not your typical TV couple because of the amount they’ve gone through over the years, but following their journey has been nothing short of a marvel.

And to think, Dante almost died in the final episode after being shot. My best guess is that his life flashed before his eyes, and he was ready for this next step with Robyn, whatever it may bring.

There’s so much untapped potential for them to scale new heights as a couple and as characters.

(Michael Greenberg/CBS )

They were so well-written, and their ending leaves the door open for many more stories for them, so I’d be ecstatic if another network saw the value in the show and brought it back in some capacity.

Aside from Robyn and Dante, The Equalizer thrived because its supporting characters were crucial elements of the series’ enduring success.

There Was Much Potential for Season 6

Delilah, Robyn’s daughter, has a decent enough ending when she realizes that her favorite author could be the key to getting into her dream school.

Howard University could have opened up new storytelling avenues or led to fewer appearances from Laya DeLeon Hayes.

(Michael Greenberg/CBS)

Still, hearing about Delilah’s new adventure away from home would have been intriguing. It would have also made Robyn confront that her house was pretty empty for the first time in years.

Then there’s Aunt Vi, who decides it is the right time to move on with the Captain by moving in together.

Vi spent much of the series under the same roof as Robyn, which would have opened up a new direction for her.

Harry and Mel are one of the few consistent couples on TV. Still, Harry’s revelation that he felt their luck would run out eventually positioned them away from crime-fighting on a potential The Equalizer Season 6.

(Sophy Holland/CBS)

As evidenced by the series finale, it’s hard to imagine them not showing up to assist Robyn if things got rough, but what does a future for them away from equalizing look like?

That’s a question I’ll be forced to ponder forever, unless the show gets a last-minute renewal, which is unlikely.

I can’t believe I’ve lost another beloved show with a decent number of viewers, at least until CBS killed it.

What are your thoughts on the matter, The Equalizer Fanatics?! Do you think CBS killed the show with poor planning? What would you like to see the most?

(Michael Greenberg/CBS)

Hit the comments.

Still here? You’re our kind of people.

Drop a word in the comments or share this with a fellow fan — it’s the best way to support indie TV coverage that actually cares about the shows.

Watch The Equalizer Online

TV Fanatic is searching for passionate contributors to share their voices across various article types. Think you have what it takes to be a TV Fanatic? Click here for more information and next steps.