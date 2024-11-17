The Equalizer Season 5 Episode 4 Review: Sacrifice

The Equalizer Season 5 Episode 4 featured Marcus’ surprising return.

A reunion between Marcus and Robyn has been long overdue since the pair said goodbye at the end of The Equalizer Season 4 Episode 10.

It was an emotional episode all about sacrifices and trust, along with a shocking death.

Before we dig into our two leads back in the same orbit, let’s talk about the team and their latest high-stakes case.

The case involved a young hacker who found himself at the mercy of some ruthless criminals.

The Case Hits Close To Home For Harry

It’s a case that has fallen into Harry’s lap, and it’s something he can’t ignore.

Harry has been working on cracking the encryption on a drive he and Fisk stole from Budapest three months prior.

In the code, he finds a distress signal created by the hacker who calls himself Chaos. Fisk is annoyed Harry isn’t focused on the code, but Harry is too caught up with the young hacker’s call for help.



Harry has a lot in common with the young genius. He was once a young hacker, too. And he knows what’s coming next for Chaos once the bad guys are done with him.

Robyn feels for the kid and Harry after he shares his past run-ins with criminals.

Sure, we knew Robyn helped him in his younger years, but we thought McCall knew it all when it came to Harry.

The Equalizer Team Gets Back Together

Robyn leaves Harry to his research when Marcus arrives in town. Yes, Marcus is back after getting a call about his father, Big Ben, who isn’t doing well.

While all of this is unfortunate, this turn of events has everyone stepping back into their usual roles, and it’s fabulous!

Mel is angry that Fisk is around, so she’s sticking to Harry like glue. It forces her to take part in the case.

Mel’s back to her old self, swooping in to save Harry and Robyn after they follow a lead and save Chaos from the criminals holding him captive.

We even see her shoot a guy, something that was previously causing her panic attacks.

With a cyber weapon created and set to be sold to the highest bidder, the team must come together while working with Chaos and Fisk to save the world.

Harry Shares His Hacking Wisdom

As Equalizer fans know, Fisk is gruff and cold, but his speech about sacrifices and trust gives the team something serious to think about when it comes to their future together.

Let’s hope his words of wisdom are enough to bring the team back together for good.

The team plans a steak out to secure the device, pairing Harry and Chaos. This allows Harry to share some of his own wisdom with Chaos about life, hacking, and being stuck in a cage.

Robyn and Mel also teamed up to divert the drop of the drive.

It’s refreshing to see them share some time together other than their recent superficial conversations at the bar.

When the drop goes sideways, Chaos goes rogue. Harry goes after him. Mel and Robyn follow.

Fisk Makes The Ultimate Sacrafice

Faced with giving up the drive or saving Chaos, Fisk swaps the drive for a bomb and leaves with the criminal in a boat.

It’s too late when Robyn realizes what Fisk is about to do. He blows himself up along with the criminal.

It’s something I didn’t see coming. The death of Fisk is heartbreaking. He’s been part of some great storylines over the course of the show.

The dynamic he brought to the group was always entertaining.

Marcus Finally Decides To Ask The Big Questions

While the team works their latest case, Marcus deals with a shocking turn of events involving Big Ben.

After surgery, his father doesn’t know who he is and it doesn’t seem to be an act.

It was a surprising turn of events and came at a time when Marcus seemed ready to face his father, and have a serious talk about their troubled relationship.

Robyn Is Still On The Fence About Marcus

After Marcus showed up unexpectedly and made his first stop to see Robyn, I was sure these two would rekindle their relationship.

But it looks like the showrunners have other plans. They likely seem hell-bent on drawing this out.

Miles also appears in this episode as he continues to try to get Robyn back.

Were you surprised to see Robyn cancel her plans to stay with Marcus after she seemed serious about giving Miles another shot?

At the start of the episode it seemed clear that Robyn had been missing Marcus and planned to make him her main focus outside of the case.

By the end of the episode, I’m not so sure. It looks like Marcus is headed back to New York and neither of the two plan to put themselves out there for the other.

Are you ready for them to unite and make things official? Or would you rather see Robyn and Miles back together again?

