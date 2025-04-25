The Equalizer Spinoff Had So Much Potential But I’m Glad CBS Nixed It

It’s been a difficult time to be a fan of The Equalizer.

The beloved CBS procedural is the only show on the network still awaiting word on its future, and given how it has been treated in recent months, I haven’t been optimistic about its chances for renewal.

So, you can only imagine my surprise when a spinoff was announced earlier this year.

(Michael Greenberg/CBS)

Even worse, it was set up as a backdoor pilot of the mothership.

With no time to craft a closing chapter if The Equalizer is canceled, the last thing I wanted was any time taken away from Robyn and the multi-layered individuals in her orbit.

But then along came Titus Welliver and Juani Feliz, who were set to co-anchor the spinoff as a father and daughter duo.

The Equalizer Spinoff Was a Change of Pace for Titus Welliver

Welliver is coming off a years-long stint as Harry Bosch, so I was unsure whether this was the right next step for him to anchor a spinoff of such a beloved show.

(Michael Greenberg/CBS)

Elijah and Samantha’s complicated dynamic would have made for a decent TV show, but I did not see it lasting for more than 13 episodes.

Unless some immense world-building was planned, it would have probably struggled to keep viewers entertained for too long.

With The Equalizer’s future still up in the air, it seemed that CBS was only interested in a spinoff to cut costs and keep the franchise alive in some capacity.

In recent years, it’s happened with the FBI and NCIS universes, where a more veteran series has been canceled in favor of a new spinoff.

(Michael Greenberg/CBS)

It’s not a good look and risks alienating fans, period. CBS shows have a lot of audience crossover because of their subject matter.

Viewers know that CBS is a haven for procedurals with complicated characters, and there’s always that risk that fans will wise up and vote with their eyes by simply not watching new shows.

While there could have been a potential show in the backdoor pilot for the spinoff, I think its cancellation is an encouraging sign that The Equalizer will return for a sixth and final season.

CBS Has Canceled Many Fan-Favorites

The fact that FBI International and FBI: Most Wanted were both canceled last month indicates it was a decision that the network came to too quickly.

(Michael Greenberg/CBS)

With The Equalizer, the conversation seems destined to come down the wire, which has happened in the past for many shows.

But we’re not out of the woods yet. These negotiations can fall through, a testament to how finicky they can get.

CBS and Universal Studios aim to keep the show on the air in a way that benefits both the network and the studio financially.

It’s the name of the game, and I wouldn’t want to be any part of those talks because I imagine they must be difficult.

(Michael Greenberg/CBS)

Ending a series, particularly with a massive cast and crew, can’t be easy. The person who makes that call probably thinks about that decision long after it. At least, I would have if I had ever been in that position.

Anyway, CBS messed with The Equalizer by moving it to the 9/8c p.m. slot to accommodate Tracker last season, and royally screwed the pooch earlier this year by moving it to the 10/9c slot.

I’m not going to lie, the recent numbers are worrisome. If there’s one thing fans should be doing now, it’s watching the show live and streaming it as much as possible.

What would have been in store for the spinoff if the network treated the mothership this badly?

These decisions make little sense, but hopefully, we’ll celebrate The Equalizer’s renewal in the coming weeks.

(Michael Greenberg/CBS)

What are your thoughts on the spinoff getting the boot? Do you think it clears a path for more of The Equalizer?

Hit the comments.

Still here? You’re our kind of people. Drop a word in the comments or share this with a fellow fan — it’s the best way to support indie TV coverage that actually cares about the shows.

