The Equalizer Spinoff In Development at CBS

By: Author Tyler Johnson

Posted on Published:   ·  3:24 PM EDT
As the sprawling NCIS universe reminds us, the folks at CBS love a good spinoff.

So it should come as no surprise that the network is developing a new series based on Queen Latifah’s beloved crime drama The Equalizer.

According to a report from Deadline, the show will center around two newcomers to the Equalizer universe, both of whom will be introduced on the sixteenth episode of the show’s current season.

The Equalizer Season 5 Episode 4 just aired on Sunday, so we’ve got a bit of a wait ahead of us.

And that’s a good thing, as insiders tell Deadline that the two new roles have yet to be cast.

The as-yet-unnamed characters are described as “a skilled younger female martial artist, weapons expert and criminologist with a secret origin story who turns to McCall (Queen Latifah) for help, and an older male former top CIA operative.”

The episode is not being treated as an official backdoor pilot, but sources indicate that writers are laying the groundwork for Equalizer expansion.

The show, which debuted in 2021, is a reboot of a series that premiered back in 1989.

â€œSacrificeâ€ â€“ The team races to rescue a young hacker, who reminds Harry of his past self, being forced to hack for criminals. Meanwhile, Dante is back in town to visit his father and Mel makes a breakthrough in therapy, on the CBS Original series THE EQUALIZER, Sunday, Nov. 17 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs). Pictured (L-R): Queen Latifah as Robyn McCall and Tory Kittles as Detective Marcus Dante. Photo: Jocelyn Prescod/CBS Â©2024 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
That version was later adapted into a 2014 film franchise starring Denzel Washington.

So yeah, The Equalizer premise has shown itself to have legs.

We suppose it was only a matter of time before CBS developed a related series.

After all, as we previously stated, the network’s current honchos are big believers in the power of the spinoff.

â€œJust Fansâ€ â€“ Harry goes undercover in a surprising role to help McCall search for a woman with a secret online persona. Meanwhile, Mel decides to go to therapy and tries her hand at songwriting as a way to heal her trauma, on the CBS Original series THE EQUALIZER, Sunday, Nov. 3 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs). Pictured (L-R): Adam Goldberg as Harry Keshegian and Kyra Zagorsky as Victoria Allen. Photo: Michael Greenberg/CBS Â©2024 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
In addition to current spinoffs such as Elsbeth, NCIS: Origins, NCIS: Sydney, and Georgie and Mandy’s First Marriage, several more are planned for the near future.

Not one but two Fire Country spinoffs are reportedly in the works, and now it looks as though The Equalizer is being invited to the party.

Audiences might complain of spinoff fatigue, but the numbers don’t lie.

And the fact is, CBS has been the most-watched broadcast network for several years running.

So don’t expect the Eye Network to go switching up its strategy anytime soon.

Over to you, TV fanatics!

Are you excited about the prospect of another Equalizer series?

Hit the comments section below to share your thoughts!

