The Equalizer Spinoff In Development at CBS

As the sprawling NCIS universe reminds us, the folks at CBS love a good spinoff.

So it should come as no surprise that the network is developing a new series based on Queen Latifah’s beloved crime drama The Equalizer.

According to a report from Deadline, the show will center around two newcomers to the Equalizer universe, both of whom will be introduced on the sixteenth episode of the show’s current season.

(Michael Greenberg/CBS)

The Equalizer Season 5 Episode 4 just aired on Sunday, so we’ve got a bit of a wait ahead of us.

And that’s a good thing, as insiders tell Deadline that the two new roles have yet to be cast.

The as-yet-unnamed characters are described as “a skilled younger female martial artist, weapons expert and criminologist with a secret origin story who turns to McCall (Queen Latifah) for help, and an older male former top CIA operative.”

The episode is not being treated as an official backdoor pilot, but sources indicate that writers are laying the groundwork for Equalizer expansion.

The show, which debuted in 2021, is a reboot of a series that premiered back in 1989.

(Courtesy of CBS)

That version was later adapted into a 2014 film franchise starring Denzel Washington.

So yeah, The Equalizer premise has shown itself to have legs.

We suppose it was only a matter of time before CBS developed a related series.

After all, as we previously stated, the network’s current honchos are big believers in the power of the spinoff.

( Michael Greenberg/CBS)

In addition to current spinoffs such as Elsbeth, NCIS: Origins, NCIS: Sydney, and Georgie and Mandy’s First Marriage, several more are planned for the near future.

Not one but two Fire Country spinoffs are reportedly in the works, and now it looks as though The Equalizer is being invited to the party.

Audiences might complain of spinoff fatigue, but the numbers don’t lie.

And the fact is, CBS has been the most-watched broadcast network for several years running.

(Michael Parmelee/CBS)

So don’t expect the Eye Network to go switching up its strategy anytime soon.

