The Fire Country Season 3 Finale Ends with Two Main Characters Possibly Dead and Another in Handcuffs

Critic's Rating: 5 / 5.0

5

Wow. Just wow. This was an explosive (pun intended) conclusion to Fire Country’s best season yet. From start to end, it was everything that a finale should be.

Looking back, it was nice of the Fire Country writers to start things on such a positive note, given how truly bad things got — seriously, they just went from bad to worse.

Usually, so much happening at once would feel convoluted and complicated to follow, but each moment seamlessly transitioned into the next.

(Sergei Bachlakov/CBS)

More than anything, Fire Country has raised the stakes of how dire the plot can get. Who would’ve thought things could get worse than an entire building falling on top of a wedding? Fire Country Season 1 was wild.

While many episodes had one or two disasters like the Finale’s, none of them came close to the action and danger of this one.

Although, the The Fire Country Season 2 Finale was pretty up there, what with a helicopter crashing through Gabriella’s wedding to Diego. Whatever happened to him anyway?

I’ll tell you. He did the smart thing and got the hell out of Edgewater because happy moments don’t last very long in that town.

The Surest Telltale Sign of Disaster on the Horizon is When a Finale Starts on An Incredibly Positive and Upbeat Note

Kicking the Finale off with the heartfelt morning meal gathering is a telltale sign that things are about to get really, REALLY bad.

(Sergei Bachlakov/CBS)

Sure, it’s a cliched storytelling device with the juxtaposition of the episode starting on the happiest note ever and ending with possible deaths (Hold on. We’ll get there).

However, it was a perfect opening because it felt like the closing of one chapter of Fire Country and the beginning of another.

Bode and Audrey are better than ever (sans cuff). Jordan Calloway’s (Black Lightning) Jake is moving on up in the world, as well as just a few hours away.

And, of course, Jake is moving in with Violet after they’ve known each other for a whole five minutes.

And I’m sorry, but Bode is not ready to be Cal Fire’s captain. Don’t get me wrong, he has made incredible strides and is far better than when the show started.

However, he clearly takes after Walter, and while that’s great in truly apocalyptic fires, “Fireman Rambo” is not needed for every call.

(Sergei Bachlakov/CBS)

Still, it was great to see Walter in action, but he’s a terrible influence because Bode still doesn’t know how to take a damn order.

At least Bode seems to have gotten past his drug scare that was kind of glossed over. Also, I’m convinced that Bode and Gabriella were never getting back together.

He asked her to call him “bro.” There’s no coming back from that. Oh, well. There is still plenty of love in the air.

Especially since things between Eve and Francine have been heating up.

And while I wasn’t a fan of Katie Findlay’s (Walker: Independence) character at first, I have come to truly love her and the connection between her and Eve.

They are an adorable power couple who deserve a huge spotlight thrown on their adorable romance. Honestly, they’re the only young characters taking a logical approach to their relationship.

(Sergei Bachlakov/CBS)

Fire Country’s Approach to Gabriella and Finn’s Relationship Proves the Series Wants to Make Real Changes to the Show

I have to say that Fire Country has some of the best female characters on CBS with chemistry that is not at all forced. It truly feels like these characters have each other’s backs.

Of course, I’m talking about the amazing Audrey James and the incredible way she was willing to protect her friend. That’s right — let’s get into it.

First, if you still don’t like Leven Rambin’s (The Path) Audrey, you have bigger issues because she was one of the best characters on the Finale.

How could you not love the way she was comforting and protecting Gabriella with a clear head?

And I knew it was actually Audrey who shot Finn. That’s my girl, even if she was in shock when she did it.

(Sergei Bachlakov/CBS)

Quite frankly, I agreed with her throughout the last half. Yes, clearly, Finn has a mental illness, but he’s still extremely dangerous. Besides, he tased Audrey.

Okay, let’s really get into Finn.

HOLY. CRAP. Was anyone expecting Fire Country to go in such a volatile direction with the story?

A big round of applause to the writers, directors, actors, crew, and everyone involved because I have not been this floored by a finale since High Potential Season 1.

When Finn first appeared on Fire Country Season 3 Episode 14, we automatically assumed, “Oh God. Another guy for Gabriella to run through.”

I even thought for a minute that the show might try something new. Like, surprise, Finn is actually gay, and then he becomes Gabriella’s best friend.

(Sergei Bachlakov/CBS)

That would be a resounding hard no from the writers, and I love them for it. Can you imagine what that writer’s room was like?

Everyone was probably okay with Gabriella getting another formulaic romantic interest, but then someone stood up and said, “That’s a good start, but I think we can do better.”

One Fire Country Cast Member Gave an Incredible Final Performance

I have to give it up to Blake Lee. The actor made magic with his unhinged portrayal of Finn. I kid you not; as soon as Gabriella realized her phone was being tracked, I audibly gasped.

When Gabriella and Audrey were looking out the window before hearing Finn’s voice behind them, I full-on yelled. Did anyone else scream? I jumped a little, too.

That was freaky as hell, but I also found it electrifying as a lover of horror and thrillers.

(Sergei Bachlakov/CBS)

Stephanie Arcila (Penny Dreadful: City of Angels) gave a brilliant performance, allowing herself to fully dive into Gabriella’s mindset and bring out a new side to the character. One that takes no prisoners.

It’s just a shame we won’t be returning for the next season.

Truth be told, it’s pretty impressive that after three seasons, Fire Country can still sell a truly apocalyptic wildfire that feels just as dangerous and high-stakes as ever.

There have always been massive catastrophes and disasters on Fire Country because Edgewater is clearly cursed. However, this was on another level entirely.

Fire Country Will Have One Character Absent on the Next Season, with Their Fate More Than Sealed

I can’t believe Three Rock is just gone, and right after they got Oxalta to shell out some dough to fix the place up.

(Sergei Bachlakov/CBS)

At least Cole made it through to the end of the episode. Let’s just say it: We ALL expected Tye White’s (NCIS: Los Angelas) Cole to die on his last day at the camp.

Seeing the trees in flames at Three Rock was terrifying. In truth, I couldn’t begin to imagine what it would be like to see something like that in person.

However, it doesn’t hold a candle to what went down at Buena Vista.

First off, that guy at the front desk was unbelievably frustrating. Was anyone screaming at the TV for the guy to open his frickin’ eyes and look outside?

Seeing Bode and Jeff Fahey’s (From Dusk Till Dawn) Walter working together as grandfather and grandson will be something no viewers will soon forget. However, is anyone else wondering why they didn’t pass out from being in the building for so long?

That place was filled to the brim with fire and smoke. I could understand Bode, what with his young lungs and all, but Walter’s age really should have played a part despite him being Cal Fire Jesus.

(Sergei Bachlakov/CBS)

Speaking of the man who rose from the grave, are we really going to have to wait about six months before we find out if Walter, Vince, and Sharon are alive?

Vince had just told Walter that there would be no “Death Bed Speeches,” but if we’re being honest, he is the least likely to survive being trapped in the building.

However, given Billy Burke‘s departure from the series, I think it’s safe to assume Vince will not emerge from the fire alive.

CBS‘s Fire Country deserves every bit of praise for delivering a pulse-pounding, edge-of-our-seats, epically intense Finale.

(Sergei Bachlakov/CBS)

While this wasn’t the end of the series, it definitely felt like the end of one chapter and the beginning of another.

What did you think of the Finale?

Who do you think will make it out of The Buena Vista Care Facility alive?

Love this show? We do too — and we want to keep writing about it.

Your comment or share can help make sure we get to. That’s the magic of supporting indie media.

Anonymous Vote Sign in with WordPress Grade The Fire Country Season 3 Finale A

B

C

D

F Vote × Username or Email Address Password Log In No account? Register here Forgot password

Watch Fire Country Online

TV Fanatic is searching for passionate writers to share their voices across various article types. Think you have what it takes to be a TV Fanatic? Click here for more information and next steps.