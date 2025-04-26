 Skip to Content
The Fire Country Season 3 Finale Ends with Two Main Characters Possibly Dead and Another in Handcuffs

By: Author Joshua Pleming

Posted on Published:   ·  12:51 AM EDT
  ·   18 Comments
Critic's Rating: 5 / 5.0
5

Wow. Just wow. This was an explosive (pun intended) conclusion to Fire Country’s best season yet. From start to end, it was everything that a finale should be.

Looking back, it was nice of the Fire Country writers to start things on such a positive note, given how truly bad things got — seriously, they just went from bad to worse.

Usually, so much happening at once would feel convoluted and complicated to follow, but each moment seamlessly transitioned into the next.

Stephanie Arcila as Gabriela Perez
(Sergei Bachlakov/CBS)

More than anything, Fire Country has raised the stakes of how dire the plot can get. Who would’ve thought things could get worse than an entire building falling on top of a wedding? Fire Country Season 1 was wild.

While many episodes had one or two disasters like the Finale’s, none of them came close to the action and danger of this one.

Although, the The Fire Country Season 2 Finale was pretty up there, what with a helicopter crashing through Gabriella’s wedding to Diego. Whatever happened to him anyway?

I’ll tell you. He did the smart thing and got the hell out of Edgewater because happy moments don’t last very long in that town.

The Surest Telltale Sign of Disaster on the Horizon is When a Finale Starts on An Incredibly Positive and Upbeat Note

Kicking the Finale off with the heartfelt morning meal gathering is a telltale sign that things are about to get really, REALLY bad.

Max Thieriot as Bode Leone and Kevin Alejandro as Manny Perez
(Sergei Bachlakov/CBS)

Sure, it’s a cliched storytelling device with the juxtaposition of the episode starting on the happiest note ever and ending with possible deaths (Hold on. We’ll get there).

However, it was a perfect opening because it felt like the closing of one chapter of Fire Country and the beginning of another.

Bode and Audrey are better than ever (sans cuff). Jordan Calloway’s (Black Lightning) Jake is moving on up in the world, as well as just a few hours away.

And, of course, Jake is moving in with Violet after they’ve known each other for a whole five minutes.

And I’m sorry, but Bode is not ready to be Cal Fire’s captain. Don’t get me wrong, he has made incredible strides and is far better than when the show started.

However, he clearly takes after Walter, and while that’s great in truly apocalyptic fires, “Fireman Rambo” is not needed for every call.

Jules Latimer as Eve Edwards
(Sergei Bachlakov/CBS)

Still, it was great to see Walter in action, but he’s a terrible influence because Bode still doesn’t know how to take a damn order.

At least Bode seems to have gotten past his drug scare that was kind of glossed over. Also, I’m convinced that Bode and Gabriella were never getting back together.

He asked her to call him “bro.” There’s no coming back from that. Oh, well. There is still plenty of love in the air.

Especially since things between Eve and Francine have been heating up.

And while I wasn’t a fan of Katie Findlay’s (Walker: Independence) character at first, I have come to truly love her and the connection between her and Eve.

They are an adorable power couple who deserve a huge spotlight thrown on their adorable romance. Honestly, they’re the only young characters taking a logical approach to their relationship.

Kevin Alejandro as Manny Perez
(Sergei Bachlakov/CBS)

Fire Country’s Approach to Gabriella and Finn’s Relationship Proves the Series Wants to Make Real Changes to the Show

I have to say that Fire Country has some of the best female characters on CBS with chemistry that is not at all forced. It truly feels like these characters have each other’s backs.

Of course, I’m talking about the amazing Audrey James and the incredible way she was willing to protect her friend. That’s right — let’s get into it.

First, if you still don’t like Leven Rambin’s (The Path) Audrey, you have bigger issues because she was one of the best characters on the Finale.

How could you not love the way she was comforting and protecting Gabriella with a clear head?

And I knew it was actually Audrey who shot Finn. That’s my girl, even if she was in shock when she did it.

Leven Rambin as Audrey James
(Sergei Bachlakov/CBS)

Quite frankly, I agreed with her throughout the last half. Yes, clearly, Finn has a mental illness, but he’s still extremely dangerous. Besides, he tased Audrey.

Okay, let’s really get into Finn.

HOLY. CRAP. Was anyone expecting Fire Country to go in such a volatile direction with the story?

A big round of applause to the writers, directors, actors, crew, and everyone involved because I have not been this floored by a finale since High Potential Season 1.

When Finn first appeared on Fire Country Season 3 Episode 14, we automatically assumed, “Oh God. Another guy for Gabriella to run through.”

I even thought for a minute that the show might try something new. Like, surprise, Finn is actually gay, and then he becomes Gabriella’s best friend.

Kevin Alejandro as Manny Perez
(Sergei Bachlakov/CBS)

That would be a resounding hard no from the writers, and I love them for it. Can you imagine what that writer’s room was like?

Everyone was probably okay with Gabriella getting another formulaic romantic interest, but then someone stood up and said, “That’s a good start, but I think we can do better.”

One Fire Country Cast Member Gave an Incredible Final Performance

I have to give it up to Blake Lee. The actor made magic with his unhinged portrayal of Finn. I kid you not; as soon as Gabriella realized her phone was being tracked, I audibly gasped.

When Gabriella and Audrey were looking out the window before hearing Finn’s voice behind them, I full-on yelled. Did anyone else scream? I jumped a little, too.

That was freaky as hell, but I also found it electrifying as a lover of horror and thrillers.

Tye White as Cole
(Sergei Bachlakov/CBS)

Stephanie Arcila (Penny Dreadful: City of Angels) gave a brilliant performance, allowing herself to fully dive into Gabriella’s mindset and bring out a new side to the character. One that takes no prisoners.

It’s just a shame we won’t be returning for the next season.

Truth be told, it’s pretty impressive that after three seasons, Fire Country can still sell a truly apocalyptic wildfire that feels just as dangerous and high-stakes as ever.

There have always been massive catastrophes and disasters on Fire Country because Edgewater is clearly cursed. However, this was on another level entirely.

Fire Country Will Have One Character Absent on the Next Season, with Their Fate More Than Sealed

I can’t believe Three Rock is just gone, and right after they got Oxalta to shell out some dough to fix the place up.

Kevin Alejandro as Manny Perez
(Sergei Bachlakov/CBS)

At least Cole made it through to the end of the episode. Let’s just say it: We ALL expected Tye White’s (NCIS: Los Angelas) Cole to die on his last day at the camp.

Seeing the trees in flames at Three Rock was terrifying. In truth, I couldn’t begin to imagine what it would be like to see something like that in person.

However, it doesn’t hold a candle to what went down at Buena Vista.

First off, that guy at the front desk was unbelievably frustrating. Was anyone screaming at the TV for the guy to open his frickin’ eyes and look outside?

Seeing Bode and Jeff Fahey’s (From Dusk Till Dawn) Walter working together as grandfather and grandson will be something no viewers will soon forget. However, is anyone else wondering why they didn’t pass out from being in the building for so long?

That place was filled to the brim with fire and smoke. I could understand Bode, what with his young lungs and all, but Walter’s age really should have played a part despite him being Cal Fire Jesus.

Max Thieriot as Bode Leone
(Sergei Bachlakov/CBS)

Speaking of the man who rose from the grave, are we really going to have to wait about six months before we find out if Walter, Vince, and Sharon are alive?

Vince had just told Walter that there would be no “Death Bed Speeches,” but if we’re being honest, he is the least likely to survive being trapped in the building.

However, given Billy Burke‘s departure from the series, I think it’s safe to assume Vince will not emerge from the fire alive.

CBS‘s Fire Country deserves every bit of praise for delivering a pulse-pounding, edge-of-our-seats, epically intense Finale.

Alison Thornton as Olivia, Kevin Alejandro as Manny Perez, and Darcy Laurie as Arlo
(Sergei Bachlakov/CBS)

While this wasn’t the end of the series, it definitely felt like the end of one chapter and the beginning of another.

What did you think of the Finale?

Who do you think will make it out of The Buena Vista Care Facility alive?

Love this show? We do too — and we want to keep writing about it. 
Your comment or share can help make sure we get to. That’s the magic of supporting indie media.

Sweet Amy

Saturday 26th of April 2025

I was on tenterhooks pretty much this whole episode! I was so worried Cole wasn’t going to survive, so I am very happy he did, and will get his well-deserved happily ever after. I am heartbroken to hear that Billy Burke is leaving this show, I love him. Gabriella did annoy me sometimes, but overall I liked having her around so I will miss her. I read that Billy Burke’s departure is for creative reasons. I am sick of creative reasons being the reason. We had that with Bobby on 9-1-1, and now again. I am really not happy! Also, I was not a big fan of Audrey in the beginning, but I have come to really like her. I absolutely cannot stand cliffhangers, so it’s gonna be a really long 5 months!

Joshua Pleming

Sunday 27th of April 2025

Exactly! When I heard Billy was leaving, I was like, "How the hell is that supposed to help the show? He's one of the few characters everyone actually likes." And yet Finn lived? Ugh. I still loved the finale but it's going to be such a long wait till Fall. I didn't really care for Audrey in the beginning either, but she had an incredible character arc that has made her a staple of the show.

Sweet Amy

Sunday 27th of April 2025

@Tbookfan, yes, that is the excuse they use, but I do agree they do it to save money. You are so right that ever since the strikes ended they have been doing that, and I am not happy about it all. Studios keep talking about being financially strapped, but I don’t believe it. I think it’s sheer greed.

Tbookfan

Sunday 27th of April 2025

@Sweet Amy, The creative reasons seems like BS to me. Apparently, they asked the actors who play Sharon and Vince to reduce their hours because of the budget; they both declined.

So, in my opinion, the decision was made to kill off one of the characters because of the budget and they picked Vince.

What I don't get is that typically actors sign for either 5 or 7 years. Yet the series is only going into season 4; shouldn't CBS have the funds to cover the existing contracts?

Overall it seems like CBS/Paramount have been cutting shows and actors since the resolution of the strike.

MrWriteNYC

Saturday 26th of April 2025

“Jake is moving in with Violet after they’ve known each other for a whole five minutes.” Meanwhile Eve and Francine AREN’T living together?

*unwoke stereotypical comment/ coming; scroll ahead if you’re easily offended* Shouldn’t the lesbians have been shacked up since last season with 7 cats, 2 babies born by water birth (they each carried one) and another adopted from a war-torn nation, and a sustaining membership in a wolf sanctuary? Can we get some gay female writers please? :-)

OK, back to the episode… It was a little over-the-top IMO what with this “perfect storm of disasters” and people behaving badly, but such is television. Meanwhile, a good guy dies (allegedly) and a psycho lives while another good person is made to pay. Audrey shoulda aimed higher; would have saved a story arc from getting too bloated.

MrWriteNYC

Sunday 27th of April 2025

@Joshua Pleming,

OK, not “was a donor ” but “would be”.

(Ooo…naughty)

MrWriteNYC

Sunday 27th of April 2025

@Joshua Pleming,

Glad you got a kick out of it. And you know that Bode was Eve’s donor and Jake was Francine’s—mixed race children are de rigueur lesbian accoutrement. 😆😂😝

Joshua Pleming

Sunday 27th of April 2025

Oh my God! I can't stop laughing! I told that to my friend who is a lesbian and she just said "facts." Although, they are already talking about having babies, so there's at least one thing that hits close to home. I seriously love Eve and Francine together. They are so sweet and actually a healthy couple. Yeah, there were quite a lot going on but I kind of liked it because a lot of it was still unexpected. However, I'm definitely with you about Finn. I can't believe the writers let that bastard live.

MrWriteNYC

Saturday 26th of April 2025

P.S. And Violet, you knew Jake was a firefighter. Suck it up hon—it’s not all about you.

sarah

Saturday 26th of April 2025

I am minority, I never saw Gabriela and Body, has an epic couple to root for. Jake is a better character than Body. I will miss Vince if he dies.

sarah

Saturday 26th of April 2025

@Joshua Pleming, I like the character Audrey. My least favorite characters are Body and Gabriella, individually and together as couple.

Joshua Pleming

Saturday 26th of April 2025

You're not as much of a minority as you might think because I was also never really on board with Bode and Gabriella's relationship. It was too messy and it didn't make sense. Yes, Jake is FAAAAAR better than Bode and I will legit cry whenever they show Vince's funeral. How do you feel about Audrey?

Tbookfan

Saturday 26th of April 2025

Nobody's lungs can handle smoke inhalation. No firefighter will enter a building without a breathing mask and oxygen. This waa a very bad error on the part of the show.

Jake will become a Batallion Chief and Manny will be the Captain. Bode will spend the entire season spiraling AGAIN.

I also read that the actress who plays Gabriela will be reoccurring next season. That's a good thing for me, because her character is annoying. I ruly hope that Audrey comes back and that the actress is promoted to a series regular.

MrWriteNYC

Saturday 26th of April 2025

@Tbookfan,

And let’s not forget the emotional blackmail Sharon will heap on Bode and Walter for starting the mess that got Vince killed. Enter the family therapist.

Joshua Pleming

Saturday 26th of April 2025

Okay, thank you! I was really wondering about that because I was like, "Why don't they have any masks? Why aren't they coughing more? How come no one has passed out? I only let it slide because the episode was so intense.

And I love Audrey SOOOOO much. I was really not expecting to like her so much, but she is my absolute favorite character. I wouldn't mind if Gabriella came back down the road but as a completely different person who has grown and isn't so whiney anymore.

What did you think of the whole Finn twist of him being a psychopath?

