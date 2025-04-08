The Hunting Party’s Melissa Roxburgh Discusses That Emotional Cliffhanger & Other Revealing Secrets

The Hunting Party Season 1 finale went out with a bang, literally. Those final moments were emotional, and fans wondered if Oliver Odell would survive. They also wondered if NBC would renew the drama.

The finale also divulged many other pivotal secrets, including Silo 12’s purpose, Shane birth mother’s identity, and Hassani’s personal secret.

TV Fanatic spoke with leading lady Melissa Roxburgh to discuss those revealing secrets, how the emotional cliffhanger will affect Oliver and Bex’s future, and the chances of a potential second season.

(David Astorga/NBC)

Check out the interview below:

Hi, Melissa. It’s great to see you. So, I’ve enjoyed The Hunting Party this season. That was a jam-packed finale with numerous reveals. Which one of those secrets do you think affected Bex the most?

What do you mean by secrets?

We obtained information from Colonel Lazarus regarding Jenna Wells and her significance to the Pit. We learned Hassani’s wife died two years ago. While Bex doesn’t know yet, the audience discovers who Shane’s birth mother is.

Right? That will likely be a great season two opener. It all affects her. When the audience finally sees The Hunting Party Season 1 Episode 10, all of these secrets are put on hold due to the events that occurred in episode ten and how they are left hanging.

(James Dittiger/NBC)

By the end of the episode, some cliffhangers will affect her more in the moment than the secrets themselves. But let’s say those are set aside.

The secret about the pit explicitly affects her the most because it’s about what happened to these prisoners.

It’s a reality that she no longer knows who she’s working for. Going into the second season, it might be interesting to see how she operates, unsure of whom to trust for the truth.

Although that has not been the case in The Hunting Party Season 1, I think it reaches a different level by the end of the season.

Absolutely. And yes, that ending scene was heartbreaking. Do you think Bex and Oliver still have unresolved issues, or does she realize she may want a second chance with him?

(David Astorga/NBC)

Yeah, I think so. Bex has found safety, comfort, friendship, and potentially more with Shane, but I don’t think anything will erase her past with Oliver.

The situations unfolded in that last episode put things into perspective regarding how she feels about things.

We had a glimpse of that when she was killed by Doctor Malick on The Hunting Party Season 1 Episode 4, and what she saw in those final moments.

That’s put into the spotlight in this episode, particularly in the final moments.

Indeed. I like both of Bex’s relationships, but I always see a lot of angst and romance between her and Oliver.

Thanks. We love angst.

(David Astorga/NBC)

We do. And you’ve mentioned it a couple of times. What are the chances of a potential second season?

I hope people want to know what happens because I want to know. We learn some spicy details. Even though I’m a part of the story, I want to know where it goes.

The revelations in this final episode reveal a bigger world. I’m curious to see what a second season would look like, as it wouldn’t be quite the same as the first one.

Absolutely. Certain killers have triggered Bex because they know of her personal past. What else would you like to explore about her past and her insecurities?

We had a couple of killers who really almost went toe-to-toe with her. The Hunting Party Season 1 Episode 8 was a good example of that.

You meet Denise Glenn, this killer professor who pushes back and challenges her in a way that she challenges the killers. She almost gets interrogated.

(David Astorga/NBC)

Then, obviously, you’ve had Doctor Malek, and a couple of different ones have pushed the buttons.

I want to see more about how the death of her best friend has affected her. I want to see her have some moments of unraveling, almost to that point, because she can’t always be a superhuman.

I want to learn more about Oliver and Bex’s dynamic and meet her dad if he’s still around.

Oh, that would be fun. Yeah. And for the final question, how has Bex’s relationship with the team evolved throughout the season?

Given that she’s a profiler, she came onto this team with a certain level of skepticism, not fully trusting them and not showing all her cards. With Hassani, she didn’t trust him at first. Let’s be honest.

(James Dittiger/NBC)

Through all the episodes and all the killers they’ve gone after, she’s learned to trust and rely on him a little more, although he obviously has some secrets.

She’s learning to lean on both Hassani and Shane a bit more.

Well, thank you. I’ve been a massive fan of the show, and I know it has a dedicated fan base; we really hope it gets a second season.

The Hunting Party Season 1 is now streaming on Peacock.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

Watch The Hunting Party Online

TV Fanatic is searching for passionate contributors to share their voices across various article types. Think you have what it takes to be a TV Fanatic? Click here for more information and next steps.