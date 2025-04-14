The Hunting Party Season 1 Report Card: Which Serial Killers or Mysteries Resonated the Best?

While procedurals are on every network, The Hunting Party strived to be different by including overall mystery arcs and weekly serial killers.

It intrigued viewers immediately how these dangerous inmates escaped the Pit, the Pit’s actual purpose, and why their treatments typically worsened the inmates’ killing spree.

The Hunting Party Season 1 had many things working for it, including fantastic team dynamics. However, it only had average ratings and ended on an emotional cliffhanger, so we’re praying it gets renewed for a second season.

(David Astorga/NBC)

Let’s rank and review its best and least satisfying moments.

Best Character: Bex Henderson

It shouldn’t surprise anyone that we voted Bex Henderson the MVP of The Hunting Party. While Hassani and AG Mallory brought her in in some ways, Bex was the heart of the team.

She understood how to approach the victims’ families and how to profile these killers.

Hassani and Shane’s reactions were often priceless as Bex described what prompted a personality disorder or what quirks the weekly killer possessed.

Bex wasn’t perfect, though, and her flaws made her more likable. She struggled with knowing that playing “Nancy Drew” caused her best friend’s death, and lived with that guilt when Eli Johnson taunted her with it.

(David Astorga/NBC)

Most importantly, Bex was torn between loving a man who made bad decisions and loving a man who seemed to have changed.

She feared trusting Oliver, and many of the serial killers relished in throwing that in her face, since they both wore their feelings on their sleeves.

Character Most in Need of Better Material: Jennifer Morales

It was frustrating that Jennifer Morales (Sara Garcia) spent most of the season at base, researching the serial killers or their locations, instead of being in the field.

She was competent and often found Intel quickly for the team, so she served a purpose, but we didn’t learn much about her for several episodes until she revealed that working with these killers turned her off from dating and men.

Morales cared most about pleasing her superiors, especially Bex, and she had that opportunity when a girl from her hometown was in danger.

(David Astorga/NBC)

We loved how Morales volunteered to be the bait for Tom Beecher, who would lure them to Lily’s location. While she was terrified, she showed courage and skills to assist in that case.

She’s endeared herself to the team, and if it’s renewed, we hope to see her in the field next season.

Best Relationship: Bex, Shane, and Hassani

While the series had a fascinating love triangle between Shane, Bex, and Oliver, the main draw of The Hunting Party remained the team dynamics between Bex, Shane, and Hassani.

I previously compared them to the Time Team from Timeless, which was accurate because these three were initially strangers hunting serial killers who grew to depend on each other and have each other’s backs.

It happened gradually, and the first time we saw a cemented friendship was when Dr. Malak kidnapped Bex, and the two men rushed to rescue her.

(David Astorga/NBC)

While their fight scenes were essential, the small team moments, such as Hassani and Shane’s bantering on the plane, were vital to progressing the team dynamics.

Their three roles as profiler, fighter, and protector were displayed in The Hunting Party Season 1 finale when Hassani got injured protecting his team.

At that moment, you could see how Bex and Shane would have done anything to ensure his safety.

Best Episode: The Hunting Party Season 1 Episode 8- Denise Glenn

Many episodes were good, but The Hunting Party Season 1 Episode 8 stood out because two mysteries peaked, and the weekly killer relished in playing mind games with Bex and Oliver.

Denise Glenn was one of the more entertaining serial killers. She believed she was honoring artists and the Greek muses by killing them.

To make things worse, a male inmate became obsessed with watching Denise sculpt and took over her killings when he escaped the Pit.

(David Astorga/NBC)

Denise Glenn was a master at mind games and could tell Oliver would do anything for his apprentice, Bex, so he and Bex had to team up and beat Denise at her game.

It was a fascinating cat-and-mouse game, but the mysteries were even better. I don’t think anyone was surprised that AG Mallory and Oliver’s contact were in cahoots, only that they killed Denise Glenn.

Shane’s mystery heated up in this episode, too, as we learned he was adopted and Dr. Dulles was the only person who had answers about his identity.

It’s frustrating for adoptees not to know their identity, especially when the person who has the information is fading fast.

Most Frustrating Episode: The Hunting Party Season 1 Episode 2

None of the episodes were bad. The Hunting Party Season 1 Episode 2 seemed frustrating, though, because every time Bex realized one thing about the Pit, there would be more questions.

( David Astorga/NBC)

Dr. Lansing even hinted she would run into that when she and Shane tried to crack him for information about Clayton Jessup.

He was a creepy killer who targeted happy families, but it was hard to relate to him.

The best part of this episode involved allowing Bex to confront her past and her best friend’s father so she could move on from that fateful night.

Best Serial Killer: Roy Barber

Roy Barber (Leif Gantvoort) was the most fascinating killer because he believed he killed to help someone. As a victim of child abuse, he never saved his mother, so he wanted to help other victims.

As a sketch artist who sometimes assisted the police, he learned about the women who had husbands who had committed crimes. It was easy for him to kill them and make it look like the wife died, too.

(David Astorga/NBC)

No one expected that the wife had actually planned to kill her husband and used Roy to do the dirty work.

No wonder he was so angry to learn these women had new identities and new husbands when he escaped from the Pit.

He was one of the few killers who earned my compassion.

Most Frustrating Killer: Tom Beecher

The Hunting Party Season 1 Episode 9 was the most brutal episode. Tom Beecher relished torturing his victims psychologically and killing them in front of a second victim.

His way of killing affected nearly every team member since Tom also loved torturing the parents, and Bex and Hassani despised that.

(David Astorga/NBC)

He frustrated Bex because he didn’t remember where he stashed his latest victim as a result of the experimental brain surgery Dr. Dulles performed on him, but Tom used that as another way to torment Bex and gloat.

He had no conscience and enjoyed watching people suffer and feel helpless.

Pit Treatment That Failed the Most: Making Mark Mardsen Practice Getting Married

Initially, we thought the Pit therapy would help the prisoners, but we quickly learned it usually increased their desire to murder.

They were all detrimental, but the worst featured Mark Marsden re-enacting getting married to desensitize him from murdering his wives in The Hunting Party Season 1 Episode 7.

Instead of working, he and the stand-in bride, Carol Miller, fell in love, as they continuously re-enacted the wedding.

(David Astorga/NBC)

She resembled those crazed fans who worshiped Ted Bundy, which proved problematic since she believed Mark had changed for her.

It wasn’t until he recited the same vows that he used for the brides he killed that Carol realized she was in over her head.

Most Compelling Mystery: Who Caused the Blast of the Pit and What Were They Hiding?

We couldn’t have The Hunting Party without the underlying mystery of who caused the blast at the Pit.

While initially, Hassani assumed Oliver was responsible for it, the two rivals had to bury the hatchet and work together to find the actual culprit. There were much bigger fish to fry.

You had to feel for Bex since she had to mediate the two of them like school boys because they would’ve rather pummelled each other than cooperate. They didn’t trust each other.

(David Astorga/NBC)

While Oliver kept his word and got the three of them inside Silo 12, they found a disturbing sight.

It was even more horrifying to learn that AG Mallory worked with James Whitmore and Col. Lazarus to develop that drug, and James Whitmore caused that bloody massacre.

While the series hasn’t confirmed who caused the explosion at the Pit, the government was likely behind it since they didn’t want secrets exposed.

Best Cliffhanger: Bex Confesses Her Feelings as Oliver’s Life Hangs in the Balance

Frequently, networks end the season with a critical and emotional cliffhanger, pleading for a renewal. We’re praying it worked because NBC can’t leave The Hunting Party Season 1 Episode 10 like that.

Oliver and Bex seemed torn about moving on or revisiting their old relationship, something that several serial killers, including Jenna Wells, taunted them about.

(David Astorga/NBC)

Oliver seemed to love Bex more than she loved him and was willing to let her go just as Bex realized that Jenna had poisoned Oliver.

As soon as she feared losing him, Bex admitted she lied and really did want another chance with him and Sam.

Oliver needs to live so they can get their second chance to work through the past and have a healthy relationship.

Dr. Malak actually helped when he almost killed Bex, and she saw that vision of her “happy family.”.

Overall Grade: B

The Hunting Party showed great potential. It differed from other procedurals by featuring several season-long mysteries to keep viewers interested.

The weekly serial killers were interesting since different things motivated them to begin killing again as they escaped the Pit.

(David Astorga/NBC)

These were the strong points, but The Hunting Party needed to improve on developing some of their characters better.

Bex was the best developed, but there were still gaping holes in her story, like why she left the FBI initially and what happened in her relationship with Sam, who appeared only two or three times.

The others were more of a mystery, especially Hassani, since we don’t know anything about his family, except that his wife died two years ago. Hopefully, the series improves its character arcs in a potential second season.

Over to you, The Hunting Party Fanatics. What were your favorite parts of the season?

How would you rate The Hunting Party Season 1?

Please rate the season and sound off in the comments below.

Anonymous Vote Sign in with WordPress Grade Brilliant Minds Season 1 A

B

C

D

F Vote × Username or Email Address Password Log In No account? Register here Forgot password

Watch The Hunting Party Online

TV Fanatic is searching for passionate contributors to share their voices across various article types. Think you have what it takes to be a TV Fanatic? Click here for more information and next steps.